صباح ON: المطرب أحمد إبراهيم يروي قصة كفاحه في مجال الغناء

September 25, 2014


المطرب أحمد إبراهيم ، تخرج من المعهد العالي للموسيقى العربية ، حاصل على ماجستير أكاديمية الفنون في فنون الموسيقى العربية ، يعد الآن رسالة الدكتوراه ، قدمه لأول مرة المايسترو حسين جنيد من خلال فرقة أم كلثوم للموسيقى العربية ، تبناه موسيقار الأجيال الراحل محمد عبد الوهاب وانتجت له شركة صوت الفن العديد من الأغاني والألبومات ، هو آخر اكتشافات الموسيقار الراحل محمد الموجي
تم اعتماده مطرباً باتحاد الإذاعة والتليفزيون المصري دون اختبار ، غنى لكبار الشعراء والملحنين ، قام بالتمثيل والتلحين والغناء في العديد من المسلسلات التليفزيونية ، غنى العديد من الالحان الدينية وقدم المسحراتي بشكل جديد ، قام ببطولة أكثر من عشرين مسرحية غنائية ، له دوره الكبير في إحياء تراث الموسيقى العربية حيث يحفظ تراث القرن التاسع عشر والعشرين ويقدمه بشكل جديد في الألفية الثالثة .
شارك في معظم دورات مهرجان الموسيقى العربية بدار الأوبرا المصرية وتم تكريمه في المهرجان التاسع عشر ، غنى في معظم دول العالم ، قدم جميع شخصيات مسرحية العرائس الليلة الكبيرة بالأوبرا بعد تحويلها إلى باليه الليلة الكبيرة من إخراج د. عبد المنعم كامل ، من أشهر أعماله :
أغاني فيلم النمر الأسود ( إتقدم ـ شايلك ف قلبي وفاكرك يا مصر ـ إتفتح الباب .. الخ .. )
تيترات مسلسلات: أماكن في القلب ـ الهاربة ـ بيت الجمالية ـ حرث الدنيا ـ فرط الرمان ـ أبو حنيفة النعمان ـ عصر الأئمة ـ الإمام مسلم وغيرها .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

