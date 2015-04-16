صباح ON: فكرة تأمين الملاعب والحلول التى تقدمها لتسهيل عمليات دخول الجمهور للمباريات

April 16, 2015


فكرة مميزة تتعلق بتنظيم حجز تذاكر المباريات ودخول الجماهير للمدرجات بأسلوب تقنى حديث يفوق النظام الأوروبى ويناسب المجتمع المصرى.. كما يمكن هذا الأسلوب الأمن والأجهزة التنفيذية من الحفاظ على تأمين الجماهير والمباريات وتحديد عناصر الشغب.. خلونا نتعرف على الفكرة أكتر من عمر مطر مصمم مشروعات.

151 comments

