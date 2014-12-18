صباح ON: فيلم 88 .. أول فيلم تسجيلي يتناول مشاكل المبدعات العربيات

فيلم «88» يعد أول فيلم تسجيلي يتناول مشاكل المبدعات العربيات .. الفيلم مدته 52 دقيقة ويتحدث عن مظلومية المبدعات العربيات، ووصفهم بالفراشة التي تفضل أن تحترق في النور، على أن تحيا في الظلام، كما يناقش التحديات والعوائق اللاتي يتعرضن لها، من خلال عرض تجربة نجاح مجموعة من مبدعات في مجالات مختلفة .. ويتناول الفيلم الظلم الذي تتعرض له المرأة المبدعة في مصر، وويعرض الفيلم 6 نماذج لمبدعات مصريات ليروين ما تعرضن له من مواقف صعبه وظلم على مدار عملهم الابداعى .. معانا في الاستديو عشان يكلمونا اكتر عن التجربة .. الفنانة التشكيلية، الكاتبة ياسمين الخطيب صاحبة فكرة الفيلم و الفنانة سارة البطراوى مصممة ومحركة العرائس
