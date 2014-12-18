صباح ON: فيلم 88 .. أول فيلم تسجيلي يتناول مشاكل المبدعات العربيات

December 18, 2014


فيلم «88» يعد أول فيلم تسجيلي يتناول مشاكل المبدعات العربيات .. الفيلم مدته 52 دقيقة ويتحدث عن مظلومية المبدعات العربيات، ووصفهم بالفراشة التي تفضل أن تحترق في النور، على أن تحيا في الظلام، كما يناقش التحديات والعوائق اللاتي يتعرضن لها، من خلال عرض تجربة نجاح مجموعة من مبدعات في مجالات مختلفة .. ويتناول الفيلم الظلم الذي تتعرض له المرأة المبدعة في مصر، وويعرض الفيلم 6 نماذج لمبدعات مصريات ليروين ما تعرضن له من مواقف صعبه وظلم على مدار عملهم الابداعى .. معانا في الاستديو عشان يكلمونا اكتر عن التجربة .. الفنانة التشكيلية، الكاتبة ياسمين الخطيب صاحبة فكرة الفيلم و الفنانة سارة البطراوى مصممة ومحركة العرائس

128 comments

  1. best young pron
    October 14, 2016 at 7:43 pm

    gNrCI3 It is truly a nice and useful piece of information.I

    Reply
  2. shalimar perfume
    December 6, 2016 at 3:02 am

    C9tz2R if you are if you are in an apartment that is confined, then folding tables would be very well suited for you;;

    Reply
  3. Hotel Transit Di Depok
    December 7, 2016 at 10:32 pm

    Real wonderful information can be found on weblog.

    Reply
  4. Harga Lab bahasa
    December 8, 2016 at 12:05 am

    Merely a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw great layout. Everything should be made as simple as possible, but not one bit simpler. by Albert Einstein.

    Reply
  5. art by papercut,�
    December 8, 2016 at 7:23 am

    This website was how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found something which helped me. Thanks a lot!

    Reply
  6. Parveen Travels
    December 8, 2016 at 8:47 am

    Whoa! This blog looks just like my old one! It as on a entirely different topic but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Outstanding choice of colors!

    Reply
  7. Anthony Pugliese
    December 8, 2016 at 9:22 am

    Really informative post. Want more.

    Reply
  8. comment pirater un compte facebook
    December 8, 2016 at 11:41 am

    Thank you ever so for you blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.

    Reply
  9. photobooth huren
    December 8, 2016 at 1:05 pm

    Very informative post.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.

    Reply
  10. booty
    December 8, 2016 at 6:05 pm

    Hey, thanks for the blog.Really thank you! Fantastic.

    Reply
  11. Mobile Testing Training
    December 8, 2016 at 11:49 pm

    A big thank you for your post.Thanks Again. Keep writing.

    Reply
  12. Apache JMeter Training
    December 9, 2016 at 12:22 am

    I really enjoy the post.Really thank you! Awesome.

    Reply
  13. HP QC Training
    December 9, 2016 at 12:38 am

    Thank you ever so for you article.Thanks Again.

    Reply
  14. Grandeur Park Residences
    December 9, 2016 at 8:13 am

    You should take part in a contest for top-of-the-line blogs on the web. I all advocate this web site!

    Reply
  15. toddler girls fashion
    December 9, 2016 at 9:23 am

    I truly appreciate this blog post.Really thank you!

    Reply
  16. retail analytics
    December 9, 2016 at 10:47 am

    Really enjoyed this blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.

    Reply
  17. Grandeur Park Residences
    December 9, 2016 at 12:26 pm

    Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this write-up and the rest of the website is extremely good.

    Reply
  18. for more information
    December 9, 2016 at 1:51 pm

    I will immediately grasp your rss as I can at in finding your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you ave any? Please let me know so that I could subscribe. Thanks.

    Reply
  19. end of lease cleaners sydney
    December 9, 2016 at 3:04 pm

    Im grateful for the article.Much thanks again. Cool.

    Reply
  20. training for QA tester
    December 9, 2016 at 6:44 pm

    Enjoyed every bit of your blog post. Will read on…

    Reply
  21. Selenium Tutorials
    December 9, 2016 at 7:01 pm

    Appreciate you sharing, great blog post.Much thanks again. Will read on…

    Reply
  22. iOS testing training
    December 9, 2016 at 7:36 pm

    Wow, great blog article.Really thank you! Want more.

    Reply
  23. loaded e juice
    December 9, 2016 at 11:57 pm

    Very neat blog post.Much thanks again. Will read on…

    Reply
  24. the glades
    December 10, 2016 at 5:24 am

    Thanks again for the post. Awesome.

    Reply
  25. güvenilir bahis siteleri
    December 10, 2016 at 12:40 pm

    Say, you got a nice article post.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on…

    Reply
  26. team referral network
    December 10, 2016 at 2:42 pm

    Of course, what a fantastic blog and illuminating posts, I definitely will bookmark your blog.Have an awsome day!

    Reply
  27. casino siteleri bonusları
    December 10, 2016 at 5:32 pm

    Wow, great blog article.Thanks Again. Great.

    Reply
  28. mobil bahis siteleri giriş
    December 10, 2016 at 9:27 pm

    A round of applause for your blog post.Much thanks again. Want more.

    Reply
  29. at home senior care
    December 11, 2016 at 4:06 am

    Regards for this post, I am a big fan of this site would like to go along updated.

    Reply
  30. seo st. george
    December 11, 2016 at 7:11 am

    Im obliged for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Great.

    Reply
  31. tianeptine sulfate
    December 12, 2016 at 2:14 am

    Wow, this piece of writing is fastidious, my younger sister is analyzing these things, therefore I am going to tell her.

    Reply
  32. Womens Snowboard Bindings
    December 12, 2016 at 3:48 am

    south korea jersey ??????30????????????????5??????????????? | ????????

    Reply
  33. Wohnwagen mieten Schleswig Holstein
    December 12, 2016 at 10:02 am

    wow, awesome article post. Keep writing.

    Reply
  34. GYROS ATHINA
    December 12, 2016 at 10:23 am

    I loved your article.Really thank you! Fantastic.

    Reply
  35. Best Hunting Backpacks
    December 12, 2016 at 12:31 pm

    I appreciate you sharing this article post.Really thank you!

    Reply
  36. Tech News
    December 12, 2016 at 1:04 pm

    some material for your blog in exchange for a link back to

    Reply
  37. Yacht Charters in Puerto Rico
    December 12, 2016 at 1:08 pm

    This is one awesome article post.Really thank you! Fantastic.

    Reply
  38. Los Angeles Escort
    December 12, 2016 at 1:27 pm

    I loved your blog post. Want more.

    Reply
  39. visit website
    December 12, 2016 at 1:47 pm

    Major thanks for the blog article.Really thank you! Great.

    Reply
  40. viagra kaufen
    December 12, 2016 at 5:59 pm

    Very informative article post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.

    Reply
  41. this website
    December 12, 2016 at 6:39 pm

    Im obliged for the blog article.Really thank you! Keep writing.

    Reply
  42. Anti-Aging
    December 12, 2016 at 10:39 pm

    I really like and appreciate your blog post.Really thank you! Much obliged.

    Reply
  43. Hunting Backpacks
    December 12, 2016 at 10:58 pm

    I truly appreciate this blog.Really thank you! Really Great.

    Reply
  44. ΘΩΡΑΚΙΣΜΕΝΕΣ ΠΟΡΤΕΣ ΑΣΦΑΛΕΙΑΣ
    December 13, 2016 at 9:03 am

    A big thank you for your blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.

    Reply
  45. zdrowe jedzenie jadlospis
    December 13, 2016 at 10:59 am

    Wow, great article.Much thanks again. Cool.

    Reply
  46. health care
    December 13, 2016 at 7:42 pm

    You are my breathing in, I own few blogs and occasionally run out from to post.

    Reply
  47. AR-670-1 compliant uniform boots
    December 13, 2016 at 9:16 pm

    Wow! Thank you! I constantly wanted to write on my site something like that. Can I include a part of your post to my site?

    Reply
  48. the glades condo
    December 13, 2016 at 10:52 pm

    It as very straightforward to find out any topic on net as compared to textbooks, as I found this piece of writing at this web site.

    Reply
  49. canada-goose-outlet.com
    December 14, 2016 at 3:20 pm

    In fact, your creative writing abilities has

    Reply
  50. for more info
    December 14, 2016 at 3:35 pm

    Thanks-a-mundo for the blog article.Thanks Again. Will read on…

    Reply
  51. buy 1 million youtube views
    December 15, 2016 at 11:36 am

    Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is great, as well as the content!

    Reply
  52. Atlanta
    December 15, 2016 at 1:13 pm

    It’аs actually a nice and helpful piece of info. I am satisfied that you simply shared this useful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.

    Reply
  53. Galway Rentals
    December 15, 2016 at 2:09 pm

    Wow, great post.Thanks Again. Cool.

    Reply
  54. chess sets uk
    December 15, 2016 at 2:49 pm

    please visit the internet sites we adhere to, like this one particular, because it represents our picks in the web

    Reply
  55. http://www.fulltimesoftball.com
    December 15, 2016 at 6:44 pm

    Thanks so much for the blog article.Much thanks again. Fantastic.

    Reply
  56. more info
    December 15, 2016 at 9:14 pm

    very nice publish, i certainly love this website, carry on it

    Reply
  57. juegos friv
    December 15, 2016 at 9:27 pm

    I really liked your blog. Cool.

    Reply
  58. visit website
    December 16, 2016 at 12:27 am

    Looking forward to reading more. Great blog.Much thanks again. Want more.

    Reply
  59. cards homemade
    December 16, 2016 at 2:05 am

    Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Excellent. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

    Reply
  60. Patricia
    December 16, 2016 at 8:44 am

    Its hard to find good help I am forever saying that its hard to procure quality help, but here is

    Reply
  61. văn phòng cho thuê quận 3
    December 16, 2016 at 10:23 am

    Spot on with this write-up, I really think this amazing site needs much

    Reply
  62. for more information
    December 16, 2016 at 11:07 am

    I truly appreciate this post. Will read on…

    Reply
  63. to learn more
    December 16, 2016 at 11:36 am

    Im thankful for the blog.Really looking forward to read more.

    Reply
  64. online loans
    December 16, 2016 at 1:34 pm

    wow, awesome blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.

    Reply
  65. go to
    December 16, 2016 at 2:03 pm

    Great blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.

    Reply
  66. online loans
    December 16, 2016 at 2:32 pm

    I truly appreciate this blog. Keep writing.

    Reply
  67. betboo bahis
    December 16, 2016 at 3:15 pm

    Really enjoyed this post.Really thank you! Keep writing.

    Reply
  68. e cigs online
    December 16, 2016 at 3:32 pm

    Im thankful for the article post.

    Reply
  69. redacao enem
    December 16, 2016 at 4:21 pm

    Appreciate you sharing, great blog post.Really thank you! Much obliged.

    Reply
  70. bets10 bonus
    December 16, 2016 at 4:53 pm

    Thanks-a-mundo for the blog post.Thanks Again.

    Reply
  71. slowpitch softball glove
    December 16, 2016 at 5:21 pm

    Great blog article.Much thanks again. Cool.

    Reply
  72. commercial sauna
    December 16, 2016 at 6:59 pm

    Thank you ever so for you post.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.

    Reply
  73. superbetin bahis
    December 17, 2016 at 1:03 am

    Some really good information, Sword lily I discovered this. What you do speaks therefore loudly that i cannot hear that which you say. by Ron Waldo Emerson.

    Reply
  74. tempobet
    December 17, 2016 at 2:41 am

    Only wanna input that you might have a very good web-site, I enjoy the style and style it actually stands out.

    Reply
  75. flug nach marokko
    December 17, 2016 at 4:19 am

    Say, you got a nice blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.

    Reply
  76. jackson
    December 17, 2016 at 9:21 am

    pretty beneficial material, overall I feel this is worthy of a bookmark, thanks

    Reply
  77. House 2 news and rumors
    December 17, 2016 at 11:00 am

    wonderful points altogether, you simply gained a new reader. What would you suggest in regards to your post that you made a few days ago? Any positive?

    Reply
  78. Freelance writers needed
    December 17, 2016 at 2:02 pm

    Enjoyed every bit of your article post.Much thanks again. Awesome.

    Reply
  79. meilleur taux hypothecaire canada
    December 17, 2016 at 7:17 pm

    Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I have truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!

    Reply
  80. st. george hospital
    December 18, 2016 at 6:55 pm

    Very good blog.Really thank you! Awesome.

    Reply
  81. Cabo Yacht Charters
    December 19, 2016 at 9:32 am

    Awesome article. Really Great.

    Reply
  82. ny foreclosure attorney
    December 19, 2016 at 12:43 pm

    Awesome blog post.Thanks Again.

    Reply
  83. Vape pen
    December 19, 2016 at 3:57 pm

    Really informative blog.

    Reply
  84. Cours de theatre a paris
    December 19, 2016 at 6:19 pm

    Muchos Gracias for your blog post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.

    Reply
  85. quality fashion goods
    December 20, 2016 at 2:06 pm

    to my friends. I am confident they will be

    Reply
  86. justinbet canl? casino
    December 20, 2016 at 3:48 pm

    It has been a long time since I ave read anything so informative and compelling. I am waiting for the next article from the writer. Thank you.

    Reply
  87. Así Muñecas
    December 20, 2016 at 5:20 pm

    A big thank you for your blog article.Really looking forward to read more.

    Reply
  88. home inspection auckland
    December 20, 2016 at 6:23 pm

    Thanks a lot for the blog post.Really thank you! Really Cool.

    Reply
  89. betboo bahis
    December 20, 2016 at 7:13 pm

    I will appreciate if you continue this in future.

    Reply
  90. bets10 bahis
    December 20, 2016 at 8:58 pm

    Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I ave truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!

    Reply
  91. hiperbet
    December 21, 2016 at 12:21 am

    Some truly quality posts on this site, saved to favorites.

    Reply
  92. royce code
    December 21, 2016 at 8:53 am

    Thanks for the post. Really Great.

    Reply
  93. ve may bay trong nuoc
    December 21, 2016 at 8:59 am

    This blog is definitely entertaining and factual. I have picked up a bunch of interesting advices out of this blog. I ad love to come back again and again. Thanks a bunch!

    Reply
  94. pothole repairs auckland
    December 21, 2016 at 11:45 am

    Really enjoyed this post.Much thanks again. Cool.

    Reply
  95. how to get more instagram followers
    December 21, 2016 at 12:49 pm

    Great, thanks for sharing this blog article.Really thank you! Much obliged.

    Reply
  96. Seguro para Tractocamiones
    December 21, 2016 at 1:31 pm

    Very good article. Really Great.

    Reply
  97. Hochzeitsplaner und denken Sie an Facher
    December 21, 2016 at 9:49 pm

    My brother recommended I might like this web site. He was entirely right. This post truly made my day. You cann at imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!

    Reply
  98. buy mouse traps
    December 22, 2016 at 9:20 am

    Very informative blog post.Thanks Again. Cool.

    Reply
  99. Chicago Escort
    December 22, 2016 at 2:09 pm

    Enjoyed every bit of your blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.

    Reply
  100. online prescription glasses
    December 22, 2016 at 2:51 pm

    Great blog.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.

    Reply
  101. spy pen
    December 22, 2016 at 3:34 pm

    Really informative article post.Much thanks again. Great.

    Reply
  102. Seguro para Tractocamiones
    December 22, 2016 at 3:54 pm

    Very informative article post.Much thanks again. Really Great.

    Reply
  103. frases para compartir
    December 22, 2016 at 4:16 pm

    Appreciate you sharing, great article post. Really Great.

    Reply
  104. places to visit in abu dhabi
    December 22, 2016 at 4:35 pm

    Very good article. I will be going through some of these issues as well..

    Reply
  105. you can check
    December 22, 2016 at 6:21 pm

    There is definately a great deal to find out about this issue. I love all of the points you ave made.

    Reply
  106. Schrottabholung Borken
    December 22, 2016 at 8:07 pm

    Keep up the superb piece of work, I read few posts on this website and I conceive that your website is very interesting and holds lots of excellent information.

    Reply
  107. New webpage
    December 22, 2016 at 9:51 pm

    Thanks so much for the blog article.Much thanks again. Awesome.

    Reply
  108. cleaning darwin
    December 23, 2016 at 7:07 am

    Very neat post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.

    Reply
  109. deal execution
    December 23, 2016 at 8:59 am

    Thank you for your article.Much thanks again.

    Reply
  110. startup deal
    December 23, 2016 at 10:37 am

    I think this is a real great article.Much thanks again. Cool.

    Reply
  111. diagnosis
    December 23, 2016 at 12:39 pm

    Very good article. Will read on…

    Reply
  112. learn more here
    December 23, 2016 at 3:43 pm

    So pleased to possess located this submit.. Undoubtedly valuable perspective, many thanks for expression.. Excellent views you possess here.. I enjoy you showing your point of view..

    Reply
  113. for more information
    December 23, 2016 at 7:11 pm

    Very informative blog post.Much thanks again. Awesome.

    Reply
  114. kostenloser kreditvergleich
    December 24, 2016 at 2:05 am

    Very nice post and right to the point. I don at know if this is really the best place to ask but do you people have any thoughts on where to hire some professional writers? Thanks

    Reply
  115. Descopera natura
    December 24, 2016 at 5:27 pm

    Your kindness will be drastically appreciated.

    Reply
  116. togel online
    December 24, 2016 at 10:59 pm

    Looking forward to reading more. Great blog.Much thanks again. Want more.

    Reply
  117. Entsorgungsfima
    December 25, 2016 at 2:26 am

    Thanks for sharing this first-class write-up. Very inspiring! (as always, btw)

    Reply
  118. Seo Earlsfields
    December 25, 2016 at 8:32 pm

    Wow, fantastic weblog structure! How lengthy have you been running a blog for? you make running a blog glance easy. The total glance of your website is magnificent, let alone the content!

    Reply
  119. Selenium Tutorials
    December 26, 2016 at 2:12 pm

    Just wanna input that you have a very decent internet site , I like the design it really stands out.

    Reply
  120. Look at here
    December 26, 2016 at 3:06 pm

    Thanks for the article post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.

    Reply
  121. Software Testing Training
    December 26, 2016 at 3:57 pm

    Major thanks for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.

    Reply
  122. visit dubai
    December 27, 2016 at 4:23 am

    There is perceptibly a bunch to identify about this. I suppose you made some nice points in features also.

    Reply
  123. cricbuzz live score
    December 27, 2016 at 6:11 am

    Wow! Thank you! I permanently needed to write on my blog something like that. Can I include a portion of your post to my site?

    Reply
  124. best 2 din car stereo
    December 27, 2016 at 11:51 am

    There is apparently a bunch to identify about this. I believe you made various good points in features also.

    Reply
  125. strømleverandører 2017
    December 27, 2016 at 2:18 pm

    Really enjoyed this blog article. Want more.

    Reply
  126. Selenium Course
    December 27, 2016 at 3:23 pm

    We stumbled over here by a different page and thought I might check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to looking at your web page for a second time.

    Reply
  127. plastic recycling
    December 28, 2016 at 7:25 am

    This website was how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I ave found something which helped me. Many thanks!

    Reply
  128. troymickle
    December 28, 2016 at 12:42 pm

    Thanks for the blog article.Much thanks again. Will read on

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV