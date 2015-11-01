صباح ON: قراءة وتحليل لنتائج المرحلة الأولى من الانتخابات البرلمانية

November 1, 2015

أسفرت النتائج الأولية للمرحلة الأولى من انتخابات مجلس النواب عن فشل واضح للأحزاب الدينية وعلى رأسها حزب النور السلفى والذى لم يتمكن من الفوز إلا بـ 8 مقاعد فقط.. كما شهدت فشل عدد من المرشحين الذين ينتمون بشكل أو بآخر للحزب الوطنى المنحل.. لتحليل نتائج المرحلة الأولى من الانتخابات البرلمانية معنا فى الاستديو.. ايهاب كاسب مؤسس حملة افضحوهم.. و محمد عطية منسق عام حملة لا للأحزاب الدينية.

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV