صباح ON: قراءة وتحليل لنتائج المرحلة الأولى من الانتخابات البرلمانية

أسفرت النتائج الأولية للمرحلة الأولى من انتخابات مجلس النواب عن فشل واضح للأحزاب الدينية وعلى رأسها حزب النور السلفى والذى لم يتمكن من الفوز إلا بـ 8 مقاعد فقط.. كما شهدت فشل عدد من المرشحين الذين ينتمون بشكل أو بآخر للحزب الوطنى المنحل.. لتحليل نتائج المرحلة الأولى من الانتخابات البرلمانية معنا فى الاستديو.. ايهاب كاسب مؤسس حملة افضحوهم.. و محمد عطية منسق عام حملة لا للأحزاب الدينية.
