صناع فيلم القط الذي يناقش مافيا تجارة الأعضاء البشرية في مصر .. في السادة المحترمون

December 4, 2014


مين فينا مسمعش عن تجارة الاعضاء البشرية – كام فقير تم استغلال احتياجة للمال واخدو جزء من جسمة … قضية كبيرة وخطيرة فجرها فيلم القط اللي اتعرض في مهرجان القاهرة السينمائي هذا العام ولاقي استحسان الجميع ومنتظر يتم عرضه في منتصف يناير القادم …. وابطاله اللى مستضيفنهم النهاردة وعلى راسهم طبعا النجم المتميز والمتالق الفنان الكبير فاروق الفيشاوى والمنتج والفنان صلاح حنفى والفنانة سلمى ياقوت والموسيقى محمد حسن .

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV