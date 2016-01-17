صورة غريبة للأسد الجبلى فى أمريكا

January 17, 2016

 

lion

 

شرت دائرة الأسماك وألعاب الصيد التابعة لولاية أيداهو الأمريكية، صورة لأسد جبلي قام صياد باقتناصه بطريقة قانونية، لكن عند تفحصه لجثة الأسد، عثر على طقم كامل من الأسنان والشوارب يخرج من قمة رأسه.

وقال المسؤولون إنهم لم يروا هذا المشهد من قبل، لكنهم عرضوا بعض النظريات التي تفسر هذا الأمر.

إحدى النظريات تمثلت بأن الأسد كان يملك توأمًا برحم واحد، لكن التوأم الآخر لم يبقى منه إلا هذه الأجزاء التي امتصها الجنين الآخر، وتبدأ بالنمو معه.

النظرية الأخرى تسمى “الورم الوحشي”، وهو نوع من الاختلالات التي يمكنها أن تؤدي لنمو أسنان وشعر إضافيين، وعند البشر يمكنه حتى أن يؤدي لنمو أصابع في الأيدي والأقدام.

