صورة غريبة للأسد الجبلى فى أمريكا

شرت دائرة الأسماك وألعاب الصيد التابعة لولاية أيداهو الأمريكية، صورة لأسد جبلي قام صياد باقتناصه بطريقة قانونية، لكن عند تفحصه لجثة الأسد، عثر على طقم كامل من الأسنان والشوارب يخرج من قمة رأسه.
وقال المسؤولون إنهم لم يروا هذا المشهد من قبل، لكنهم عرضوا بعض النظريات التي تفسر هذا الأمر.
إحدى النظريات تمثلت بأن الأسد كان يملك توأمًا برحم واحد، لكن التوأم الآخر لم يبقى منه إلا هذه الأجزاء التي امتصها الجنين الآخر، وتبدأ بالنمو معه.
النظرية الأخرى تسمى “الورم الوحشي”، وهو نوع من الاختلالات التي يمكنها أن تؤدي لنمو أسنان وشعر إضافيين، وعند البشر يمكنه حتى أن يؤدي لنمو أصابع في الأيدي والأقدام.
Hello there, I do believe your site might be having
internet browser compatibility problems. When I take a look at
your blog in Safari, it looks fine however, when opening in Internet Explorer, it’s got some overlapping issues.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Apart from that, fantastic
site!
WOW just what I was searching for. Came here by searching for GUPS
This piece of writing will help the internet people
for building up new website or even a blog from start to end.
constantly i used to read smaller posts that as well clear their motive, and that is also happening with this
piece of writing which I am reading here.
What’s up, its fastidious article concerning media print, we all
be aware of media is a impressive source of information.
Howdy! This blog post could not be written much better!
Reading through this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
He continually kept preaching about this. I will forward this information to him.
Pretty sure he will have a good read. I appreciate you for sharing!
I’ve been browsing online more than three hours today, but I by no means found
any attention-grabbing article like yours. It’s lovely value sufficient for me.
In my opinion, if all site owners and bloggers made just
right content as you did, the internet will be much more helpful
than ever before.
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert
that I get actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.
Hey would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re using?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most.
Can you suggest a good hosting provider at a reasonable price?
Cheers, I appreciate it!
Hey there would you mind letting me know which web host you’re working with?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different browsers and I must say this
blog loads a lot faster then most. Can you recommend a good internet hosting provider at a honest price?
Thanks, I appreciate it!
Very nice blog post. I definitely appreciate this website.
Continue the good work!
May I simply just say what a comfort to find somebody that really understands what they’re talking about online.
You definitely know how to bring a problem to light and
make it important. More and more people need to look at this and understand
this side of the story. I was surprised that you aren’t more popular because you certainly
have the gift.
First off I would like to say excellent blog! I had a quick question in which I’d
like to ask if you do not mind. I was interested to find out how you center yourself and
clear your thoughts before writing. I’ve had a difficult time clearing my
thoughts in getting my ideas out there. I do enjoy writing however it just seems like the first 10
to 15 minutes are generally lost just trying to figure
out how to begin. Any recommendations or hints?
Appreciate it!
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to shoot you
an email. I’ve got some suggestions for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it expand over time.
My family members all the time say that I am killing my time here at web, except I know I am getting knowledge everyday by
reading such nice content.
It’s enormous that you are getting thoughts from this paragraph as well as from
our argument made here.
We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your web site provided us with valuable information to work on. You
have done an impressive job and our entire community will be thankful to you.
Excellent way of telling, and nice post to obtain data
regarding my presentation subject matter, which i am going to convey
in university.