ضبط ثلاثة متهمين فى إطلاق النار أمام ملهى بالعمرانية

نجحت الأجهزة الأمنية بمديرية أمن الجيزة فى تحديد وضبط ثلاثة متهمين آخرين من العناصر الجنائية المتورطة فى ارتكاب واقعة إطلاق أعيرة نارية وتحطيم بعض السيارات أمام الملهى الليلى بفندق أمارانت بالعمرانية.
وكان اللواء مجدى عبدالغفار وزير الداخلية قد وجه بتشكيل فريق بحث موسع من ضباط افدارة العامة لمباحث الجيزة؛ لتحديد وضبط باقى مرتكبى واقعة بلاغ مدير الملهى الليلى بفندق أمارانت الكائن بدائرة قسم شرطة العمرانية؛ حيث قام 6 أشخاص، يحملون عصى وشوم بتحطيم زجاج 3 سيارات كانت متوقفة أمام الملهى وإطلاق أعيرة نارية وفرارهم هاربين.
وقد تمكنت الأجهزة الأمنية بمديرية أمن الجيزة قبل مرور 48 ساعة على الحادث من ضبط أحد مرتكبى الواقعة، ويدعى إبراهيم ط.ع، وشهرته إبراهيم الأبيض ويعمل كبودى جارد، وبحوزته فرد خرطوش عيار 12مم و5 طلقات خرطوش من ذات العيار؛ حيث اعترف بارتكابه الواقعة بالإشتراك مع آخرين، للانتقام من المسئولين عن الفندق والملهى الليلى لسابقة منع صديقه من الدخول للفندق لحيازته فرد خرطوش عيار 16مم، حيث تم إبلاغ الجهات الأمنية وتحرر ضده المحضر اللازم.
وباستكمال اجراءات البحث والتحرى، أسفرت الجهود عن ضبط باقى مرتكبى الواقعة، وهم كل من المدعو أيمن ج.م (عامل) مقيم بدائرة قسم شرطة الطالبية، والمدعو محمد أ.غ (طالب) مقيم بدائرة قسم شرطة بولاق الدكرور، والمدعو أحمد ر.م (مالك محل ملابس) مقيم بدائرة قسم شرطة العجوزة، السابق اتهامه فى 4 قضايا أخرهم قضية سلاح، ومطلوب ضبطه للتنفيذ عليه فى حكم قضائى صادر ضده بالسجن 3 سنوات فى قضية سلاح.
وبمواجهتهم بما أسفرت عنه التحريات، اعترفوا بارتكابهم الواقعة على النحو المشار اليه، و تم إتخاذ كافة الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة حيال المتهمين، والعرض على النيابة التى باشرت التحقيق.
is free of District.