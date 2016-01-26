عمرو موسى يطالب بتعديل نظام “الڤيتو” في مجلس الأمن

شارك عمرو موسى رئيس لجنة الخمسين في فعاليات منتدى الشباب والقيادات المنعقد في العاصمة الفرنسية باريس خلال الأسبوع الماضي وذلك في جلسة بعنوان: إصلاح الأمم المتحدة بين الضرورة والاستحالة وذلك لمناقشة الإقتراحات والإصلاحات التي يراها عدد من السياسيين والدبلوماسيين من أرجاء العالم المختلفة للأمم المتحدة وتشكيلها ونظامها.
وتطرق موسى في حديثه إلى حق النقض “الڤيتو” متسائلاً، عندما يصوت مجلس الأمن 14 صوت من أصل 15 لقضية ما، ومن ثم يأتي بلد واحد معه حق النقض ويلغي القرار، وهذا لابد من إعادة النظر، إذا كان هناك هذه الغالبية العظمى من بلدان العالم، وتمثل عدد سكان العالم، وتأتي دولة واحدة لأنها تمتلك الڤيتو على طريقة قديمة لإعطاء ميزة للبلدان، ويقف ضد 14 صوتا، فهذا في حد ذاته يشكل تحديا سلبياً لإرادة العالم ويجب علي الدول صاحبة حق الڤيتو ان تمتنع عن استخدامه في مثل هذه الحالة .
Wow, hvor er den skÃ¸n. Selvom jeg ikke er til orange, sÃ¥ synes jeg den er uaidlnmelig flot og smart. Kan da kun blive et hit 🙂
Muchas gracias a todos por sus comentarios, que buena onda que se tomaron la molestia en escribir, reciban un cordial saludo todos desde La Ciudad de La Esperanza!!![]
Insights like this liven things up around here.
Stay with this guys, you’re helping a lot of people.
Dear MaiseyTHANK YOU for your kind encouragement, I feel really determined now to make my manuscript as good as it can possibly be for submitting in the traditional way.Thank you. Warm regards and best wishesKhaleda
very much recently i ed myself some sort of lesbian. I garentee you Im di women sex fuck fferent then each alternate girl youve talked to. Should you be like taking a chance, why don’tyou me written on sluts ssage me? couples seeking couples
Pin my tail and call me a donkey, that really helped.
Thanks Tom and IC for the ‘Headsup’. I had taken a small short position y’day on the close and another upon your bulletin. Thanks. I believe the “End Game’ is on. I am positioned that way with my Assets. Short term I only like tactical down positions; would be very happy if they turned mid or long term !
MichÃ¨le : immarcessible [sic], mais superbement morteâ€¦Clairon : Tout Ã fait dâ€™accord, pour moi non plus le fÃ©minin nâ€™est pas synonyme de mort, ni mÃªme dâ€™immarescible [sic][pouf pouf]MiniPhasme, Ã©pigone de Piero Manzoni
I've removed all of my sites from WMT and still these nuisance emails come!I never asked for these alerts in the first place. They are spam.Google: next time you have a "bright idea" for a new feature, give users the option of using it or not using it. Don't force them to use it.
Impressive brain power at work! Great answer!
e sÃ³ mais uma dica pras meninas de salvador: naquela loja, sÃ³beleza, que fica no max center, tem hits e argento.as cores nÃ£o sÃ£o das mais legais, mas jÃ¡ Ã© um comeÃ§o! beijo!
Articles like this just make me want to visit your website even more.
WOULD LIKE TO OFFER AN ACRYLICS CLASS FOR BEGINNERS TO INTERMEDIATE.FOCUSING ON TECHNIQUES,PLEINART,SCENES,BRUSH STROKES,MEDIUMS.SHADOWS,LIGHTS TO DARKS.CLASSES CAN BE AM .TO PM.TUES. -THURS.I AM FLEXIBLE ,CAN ADJUST TIME TO MY STUDENTS.ALSO THINK ABOUT COSTS PER STUDENT. WHAT WOULD BE A REASONABLE AMOUNT FOR AN ART COMMUNITY FUNCTION.
That’s an ingenious way of thinking about it.
Rcoutme If only the voters could be shown that the immediate problems are not being (and can not be) solved by ideologues who insist on their way or the highway. I truly hope they can, but I’m not holding my breath. These are the same people who voted GWB in for a second time.
When you think about it, that’s got to be the right answer.
Question: What do you mean by “Israel as Israel?”Question: What do you mean by a “viable Palestine?”Question: Why do you bring up the fact that Goldstone concentrated onlyon the actual Israeli full scale IDF attack on Gaza for the Turkey Shoot weeks, and did notinclude the time leading up to it? Why do you assume Israel’s military response (including the proportion I assume–you didn’t say) was “otherwiselegitimate?”BTW, anyone can check out if Witty’s characterization of Finklestein’s characterization of Israel’s response is accurate. I submit, it’s not.