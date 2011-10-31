غداً .. مباراة الأهلى وإنبى في الدور قبل النهائي لبطولة كأس مصر على قناة On Plus في تمام الساعة 8:30 مساءاً

يختتم الأهلي تدريباته اليوم استعدادا لمواجهة إنبي غدا الخميس في منافسات الدور نصف النهائي من بطولة كأس مصر في ستاد السويس الجديد وتأهل الأهلي للمربع الذهبي بفوزه على سموحة بهدف دون مقابل في ختام منافسات دور الثمانية للكأس، فيما صعد إنبي على حساب المريخ البورسعيدي
تردد القناة H 12380 أفقي | معامل الترميز 27500 | معامل تصحيح الخطاء 6/5
ويمكنكم متابعة المباراة لحظة بلحظة على الصفحة الرسمية الخاصة بقناة On Plus
https://www.facebook.com/Onplus
وعلى الصفحة الرسمية لـ ستاد مصر
https://www.facebook.com/stadmasrontv
