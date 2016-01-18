غدا.. المقترحات والشكاوى بالنواب تنظر قانوني إجراءات الطعن على عقود الدولة والثروة المعدنية

January 18, 2016

عقد لجنة المقترحات والشكاوى بمجلس النواب اجتماعا صباح غد الثلاثاء للنظر في قرار رئيس جمهورية مصر العربية بالقانون رقم 32 لسنة 2014 بتنظيم بعض إجراءات الطعن على عقود الدولة، والقرار بقانون رقم 198 لسنة 2014 بإصدار قانون الثروة المعدنية.

ويأتي هذا الاجتماع بعدما تقدمت الحكومة بمذكرة تطلب فيها إعادة النظر في القرار بقانون الخاص بالثروة المعدنية الذي تم رفضه أثناء طرحه للتصويت في جلسات أمس، وقرار المجلس إعادة القرار بقانون بتنظيم بعض إجراءات الطعن على عقود الدولة للجنة المختصة بسبب عدم حصوله على الأغلبية المطلوبة لتمريره.

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV