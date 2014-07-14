فرقة مترو تون .. في ست الحسن

July 14, 2014


في عز مانتي في المترو بتفكر في مشاكلك تلاق يفرقة من الشباب بيعزفوا وبيغنوا ويغيرولك مودك أربع شباب بيغنوا كل أنواع الغناء بما فيهم الإنشاد الديني والإبتهالات والإنشاد الصوفي جون خليل اندرو عاطف أحمد سامح وإسلام صلاح شباب مترو تون الي منورنا في الاستوديو

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV