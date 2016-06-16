أمريكا تطالب مصر بتسليم “الدساس” بالحلقة العاشرة من “القيصر”

June 16, 2016

large-2751544470572918580
يوافق “القيصر” على اتفاق اللواء “محسن.. خالد زكي” ويقابل فريدة التي تنقله إلى منزل ما طالبة منه ألا يلفت انتباه أحد لوجوده وألا يحاول الهرب، خلال أحداث الحلقة العاشرة من مسلسل “القيصر”.

يقدم اللواء محسن تقريرًا مزيفًا عن عملية إنقاذ الضابط معتز وضبط “أبو راغب” يؤكد خلال نصه أن القيصر يوسف الشريف أصيب خلال عملية التبادل ما أدى إلى وفاته.

تشير الجمعية الدولية لحقوق الإنسان إلى وجود “الدساس” المتورط في تفجيرات 11 سبتمبر بأمريكا داخل سجن المغارة في مصر، الأمر الذي يتصدر عناوين عدد كبير من وسائل الإعلام المحلية والعالمية، فيتفاءل الدساس مؤكدًا أن أعوان جماعته بالخارج يتحركون من أجل الخروج من المغارة.

تطلب أمريكا من السلطات المصرية تسليم “الدساس.. أحمد حلاوة” لمحاكمته نظرًا لتورطه في أحداث 11سبتمبر الإرهابية، بينما يحاول “الدساس” الانتحار، وتتغير اهتمامات “القيصر” في فترة عزلته فينصب اهتمامه على متابعة برامج الطبخ.

مسلسل القيصر من إنتاج “شركة سينرجي” لمالكها المنتج تامر مرسي، وبطولة يوسف الشريف، وخالد زكي، وريهام عبدالغفور، وأحمد حلاوة، و ياسر علي، وتأليف محمد ناير، وإخراج أحمد نادر جلال، ويعرض حصريا فى رمضان 2016 على قناة “ONTV”.

الخبر الكامل على الرابط التالي
http://www.dotmsr.com/details/فيديو-أمريكا-تطالب-مصر-تسملها-الدساس-في-الحلقة-العاشرة-من-القيصر

112 comments

  1. http://hoyerliftreviews.stunt.website/
    December 2, 2016 at 8:00 am

    It’s an remarkable article designed for all the online viewers; they will get benefit from
    it I am sure.

    Reply
  2. hey
    December 3, 2016 at 11:21 pm

    It’s amazing to pay a quick visit this site and reading the views of all mates regarding this piece of writing, while I am also zealous of getting know-how.|

    Reply
  3. betterscooter.com
    December 5, 2016 at 2:33 pm

    would definitely endorse so that you can anyone who inquires. like to get moobs in every single color selection! on the other hand, desire betterscooter.com http://adf.ly/6249830/banner/www.scamadviser.com/check-website/betterscooter.com presented far more color styles. buy one half specifications lower.

    Reply
  4. dior perfume
    December 6, 2016 at 2:00 am

    AXv9Xg REPLICA OAKLEY SUNGLASSES REPLICA OAKLEY SUNGLASSES

    Reply
  5. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    December 7, 2016 at 10:46 am

    Hi there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any problems with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing months of hard work due to no back up. Do you have any methods to prevent hackers?|

    Reply
  6. best book light
    December 7, 2016 at 8:44 pm

    Outstanding work over again! Thumbs up=)

    Reply
  7. รับผลิตสบู่
    December 7, 2016 at 10:18 pm

    I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my trouble. You are incredible! Thanks!

    Reply
  8. Hotel Transit Di Depok
    December 7, 2016 at 11:50 pm

    it in. Check out this video with Daniel Klein, a chef and filmmaker who writes the Perennial Plate

    Reply
  9. Harga laboratorium bahasa
    December 8, 2016 at 1:22 am

    Too many times I passed over this link, and that was a tragedy. I am glad I will be back!

    Reply
  10. Justizirrtum
    December 8, 2016 at 4:21 am

    Really appreciate you sharing this article post.Really thank you!

    Reply
  11. israel email list
    December 8, 2016 at 5:45 am

    Very good post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.

    Reply
  12. setc
    December 8, 2016 at 9:58 am

    Touche. Sound arguments. Keep up the good work.

    Reply
  13. BEST CAMPING HAMMOCKS
    December 8, 2016 at 11:30 am

    There is certainly a great deal to find out about this issue. I really like all of the points you made.

    Reply
  14. pirater un compte facebook
    December 8, 2016 at 5:19 pm

    This excellent website truly has all of the information and facts I wanted about this subject and didn at know who to ask.

    Reply
  15. fastest way to sell a home in Blue Ridge
    December 8, 2016 at 11:18 pm

    Terrific work! This is the type of information that should be shared around the internet. Shame on Google for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my web site. Thanks =)

    Reply
  16. online shopping
    December 9, 2016 at 12:48 am

    I value the article.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on

    Reply
  17. lam chắn nắng
    December 9, 2016 at 2:16 am

    tout est dans la formation video !. I was actually moved enough to create a thought I

    Reply
  18. eebest8 fiverr
    December 9, 2016 at 2:21 am

    “You can definitely see your enthusiasm in the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to mention how they believe. At all times follow your heart.”

    Reply
  19. My body expert
    December 9, 2016 at 3:42 am

    you get right of entry to consistently rapidly.

    Reply
  20. visit website
    December 9, 2016 at 5:08 am

    nowadays we would normally use eco-friendly stuffs like, eco friendly foods, shoes and bags~

    Reply
  21. NR305 all discussions
    December 9, 2016 at 8:01 am

    Looking forward to reading more. Great article post.Thanks Again. Really Great.

    Reply
  22. for more info
    December 9, 2016 at 10:49 am

    I went over this web site and I believe you have a lot of excellent info, saved to fav (:.

    Reply
  23. store analytics
    December 9, 2016 at 12:01 pm

    Wow, great blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.

    Reply
  24. Best Pencil Sharpener
    December 9, 2016 at 12:13 pm

    Really informative blog article.Much thanks again. Want more.

    Reply
  25. Grandeur Park Residences
    December 9, 2016 at 1:38 pm

    wow, awesome article post.Really thank you! Want more.

    Reply
  26. r&d credit
    December 9, 2016 at 2:53 pm

    This is one awesome post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.

    Reply
  27. Read More Here
    December 9, 2016 at 6:09 pm

    wow, awesome article post.Really thank you! Cool.

    Reply
  28. best bow
    December 9, 2016 at 6:15 pm

    Thank you for your blog.Thanks Again. Much obliged.

    Reply
  29. Grandeur Park Residence Condo
    December 9, 2016 at 7:37 pm

    Some truly prime articles on this web site , bookmarked.

    Reply
  30. chemical structure necklace
    December 9, 2016 at 9:04 pm

    that would be ok. I am definitely enjoying your blog and

    Reply
  31. job recruiters in dubai
    December 9, 2016 at 10:21 pm

    Really enjoyed this post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.

    Reply
  32. Video Downloader
    December 9, 2016 at 11:46 pm

    wow, awesome article post.Thanks Again. Cool.

    Reply
  33. sealing concrete st. george
    December 10, 2016 at 1:23 am

    This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!

    Reply
  34. Snurrig
    December 10, 2016 at 1:29 am

    I really like and appreciate your blog.

    Reply
  35. Ashli Felipe
    December 10, 2016 at 2:44 am

    This is one awesome post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.

    Reply
  36. senior care charlotte
    December 10, 2016 at 2:49 am

    Looking forward to reading more. Great post. Fantastic.

    Reply
  37. the glades
    December 10, 2016 at 3:58 am

    Say, you got a nice blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.

    Reply
  38. hair salons in brooklyn
    December 10, 2016 at 10:04 am

    know. The design and style look great though! Hope you get the

    Reply
  39. picture perfect construction
    December 10, 2016 at 1:01 pm

    There is certainly a great deal to find out about this topic. I really like all the points you made.

    Reply
  40. en iyi canlı casino siteleri
    December 10, 2016 at 6:36 pm

    Really informative blog.Really thank you! Awesome.

    Reply
  41. bc bathrooms
    December 10, 2016 at 9:48 pm

    You might be my role designs. Thank you for the write-up

    Reply
  42. hemorrhoids cure
    December 10, 2016 at 11:18 pm

    wow, awesome blog.Much thanks again. Keep writing.

    Reply
  43. st. george home builder
    December 11, 2016 at 2:20 am

    Muchos Gracias for your article.Much thanks again. Keep writing.

    Reply
  44. senior care
    December 11, 2016 at 5:25 am

    Keep up the excellent piece of work, I read few blog posts on this website and I conceive that your web site is really interesting and has got circles of great information.

    Reply
  45. Facetime for Android
    December 11, 2016 at 6:57 am

    what you are stating and the way in which you say it.

    Reply
  46. st.george utah seo
    December 11, 2016 at 8:30 am

    No matter if some one searches for his vital thing, so he/she wishes to be available that in detail, thus that thing is maintained over here.|

    Reply
  47. plumbers near me
    December 11, 2016 at 10:02 am

    I truly appreciate this post. I ave been recently looking across for this specific! Thank goodness I discovered it about Bing. You ave created my evening! Thank a person again

    Reply
  48. private tuition Birmingham
    December 11, 2016 at 10:54 pm

    Looking forward to reading more. Great blog article.Thanks Again. Keep writing.

    Reply
  49. Youtube Fraud Disputes
    December 12, 2016 at 12:28 am

    Wow! I cant believe I have found your blog. Very useful info.

    Reply
  50. the glades condo
    December 12, 2016 at 2:00 am

    Some genuinely nice and useful info on this site, as well I think the style has got superb features.

    Reply
  51. racetams
    December 12, 2016 at 3:34 am

    Im grateful for the blog article.Much thanks again. Great.

    Reply
  52. snowboard
    December 12, 2016 at 5:07 am

    I think this is a real great article.Much thanks again. Fantastic.

    Reply
  53. Wohnwagen mieten Schleswig Holstein
    December 12, 2016 at 11:20 am

    In order to develop search results ranking, SEARCH ENGINE OPTIMISATION is commonly the alternative thought to be. Having said that PAID ADVERTISING is likewise an excellent alternate.

    Reply
  54. diety odchudzajace forum
    December 13, 2016 at 9:59 am

    I cannot thank you enough for the article.Much thanks again. Great.

    Reply
  55. Sleep Solutions
    December 13, 2016 at 5:52 pm

    you download it from somewhere? A design like yours with a few

    Reply
  56. eSolarCycles
    December 13, 2016 at 7:28 pm

    Regards for all your efforts that you have put in this. very interesting information.

    Reply
  57. COMMUNITY ACUPUNCTURE
    December 13, 2016 at 9:03 pm

    Its hard to find good help I am constantnly proclaiming that its hard to find quality help, but here is

    Reply
  58. Tax residency Portugal
    December 14, 2016 at 10:43 am

    I loved your blog.Really thank you! Really Great.

    Reply
  59. best vacuum shark
    December 14, 2016 at 3:05 pm

    You could certainly see your expertise in the work you write.

    Reply
  60. canada-goose-outlet.com
    December 14, 2016 at 4:40 pm

    Right now it sounds like Movable Type is the top blogging platform out there right now.

    Reply
  61. for more information
    December 14, 2016 at 4:54 pm

    I appreciate you sharing this blog.Much thanks again. Cool.

    Reply
  62. best stationary bike
    December 15, 2016 at 10:51 am

    Appreciate you sharing, great article.Much thanks again. Fantastic.

    Reply
  63. buy youtube views cheap
    December 15, 2016 at 12:59 pm

    I truly appreciate this blog.Thanks Again. Really Great.

    Reply
  64. Brian
    December 15, 2016 at 5:48 pm

    Im obliged for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.

    Reply
  65. Samella
    December 15, 2016 at 5:59 pm

    I think this is a real great blog. Awesome.

    Reply
  66. Scavolini Showroom
    December 15, 2016 at 7:25 pm

    Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you ever been running a blog for? you made running a blog look easy. The whole glance of your website is fantastic, as well as the content!

    Reply
  67. Reading
    December 15, 2016 at 9:14 pm

    Thank you for your article post.Thanks Again.

    Reply
  68. selbststandig was bleibt ubrig
    December 15, 2016 at 10:36 pm

    Very often I go to see this blog. It very much is pleasant to me. Thanks the author

    Reply
  69. for more info
    December 16, 2016 at 1:51 am

    Pretty! This was a really wonderful article. Thank you for providing these details.

    Reply
  70. christmas card crafts for kids
    December 16, 2016 at 5:09 am

    you have done a excellent task on this topic!

    Reply
  71. zeal for life
    December 16, 2016 at 6:47 am

    Im grateful for the article.Thanks Again.

    Reply
  72. Glass decorative furniture
    December 16, 2016 at 8:32 am

    Looking around I like to look around the internet, regularly I will go to Digg and read and check stuff out

    Reply
  73. John
    December 16, 2016 at 10:09 am

    it as time to be happy. I have learn this publish

    Reply
  74. bets10 bonus
    December 16, 2016 at 6:15 pm

    really make my blog jump out. Please let me know where you got your theme.

    Reply
  75. forvetbet giriş
    December 16, 2016 at 7:53 pm

    This website definitely has all the info I wanted concerning this subject and didn at know who to ask.

    Reply
  76. matrixbet mobil
    December 16, 2016 at 11:10 pm

    Value the blog you offered.. My personal web surfing seem total.. thanks. sure, investigation is paying off. Excellent views you possess here..

    Reply
  77. casinometropol giriş
    December 17, 2016 at 12:49 am

    Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this write-up and the rest of the website is also really good.

    Reply
  78. tempobet bahis
    December 17, 2016 at 4:05 am

    Whoa! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It as on a totally different topic but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Great choice of colors!

    Reply
  79. takeshi kenshin
    December 17, 2016 at 10:46 am

    Well I sincerely enjoyed reading it. This tip offered by you is very helpful for correct planning.

    Reply
  80. News p Kameshkir
    December 17, 2016 at 12:24 pm

    Regards for helping out, excellent info. Our individual lives cannot, generally, be works of art unless the social order is also. by Charles Horton Cooley.

    Reply
  81. Freelance writers needed
    December 17, 2016 at 12:58 pm

    I value the post.Really thank you! Cool.

    Reply
  82. Cabo Boat Charters
    December 17, 2016 at 2:02 pm

    Its hard to find good help I am forever saying that its difficult to get good help, but here is

    Reply
  83. Bangkok Translation Services
    December 17, 2016 at 3:45 pm

    Muchos Gracias for your blog post.Thanks Again. Awesome.

    Reply
  84. pottery barn sheets
    December 17, 2016 at 7:02 pm

    Im grateful for the blog article.Really thank you! Want more.

    Reply
  85. meilleur taux hypothecaire canada
    December 17, 2016 at 8:40 pm

    You ave received representatives from everywhere in the state right here in San Antonio; so it only generated feeling to drag everybody with each other and start working, he reported.

    Reply
  86. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    December 18, 2016 at 12:32 pm

    Pretty! This has been a really wonderful article.
    Thanks for supplying these details.

    Reply
  87. how to calculate tip
    December 18, 2016 at 2:23 pm

    Really appreciate you sharing this blog.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.

    Reply
  88. nj foreclosure attorney
    December 19, 2016 at 2:07 pm

    A big thank you for your post. Great.

    Reply
  89. green garden
    December 20, 2016 at 2:18 am

    I really love your website.. Great colors & theme.
    Did you develop this web site yourself? Please reply back as I’m trying to
    create my own personal blog and want to know where you got this from or what
    the theme is named. Thanks!

    Reply
  90. lost and found money
    December 20, 2016 at 10:38 am

    A big thank you for your article post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.

    Reply
  91. justinbet online bahis
    December 20, 2016 at 5:14 pm

    these camera look like it was used in star trek movies.

    Reply
  92. casinomaxi casino sitesi
    December 20, 2016 at 6:58 pm

    Never Ignore The significance Of Extras Like Speaker systems

    Reply
  93. bets10 giris
    December 20, 2016 at 10:25 pm

    party Poker.com view of Three Gorges | Wonder Travel Blog

    Reply
  94. hiperbet
    December 21, 2016 at 1:49 am

    Im obliged for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.

    Reply
  95. matrixbet
    December 21, 2016 at 3:33 am

    Very neat article.Much thanks again. Fantastic.

    Reply
  96. casinometropol mobil
    December 21, 2016 at 5:17 am

    You are my breathing in, I possess few web logs and rarely run out from to brand.

    Reply
  97. tempobet bahis sitesi
    December 21, 2016 at 8:44 am

    Spot on with this write-up, I truly think this website needs rather more consideration. I?ll probably be again to read rather more, thanks for that info.

    Reply
  98. mua ve máy bay giá rẻ
    December 21, 2016 at 10:27 am

    wow, awesome post.Thanks Again. Really Great.

    Reply
  99. set à colorier
    December 21, 2016 at 11:11 am

    Major thankies for the blog.Thanks Again. Great.

    Reply
  100. Investigation agency in India
    December 21, 2016 at 12:10 pm

    Nonetheless, I am definitely pleased I came across

    Reply
  101. Cooking Advisors
    December 21, 2016 at 5:24 pm

    This can be a set of phrases, not an essay. you will be incompetent

    Reply
  102. Corporate Lawyers in Indonesia
    December 21, 2016 at 7:11 pm

    I think this is a real great article.Thanks Again. Fantastic.

    Reply
  103. Tortenfigur und Braut Accessoires
    December 21, 2016 at 11:46 pm

    WONDERFUL Post.thanks for share..extra wait.. ?

    Reply
  104. can you reuse mouse traps
    December 22, 2016 at 10:48 am

    Say, you got a nice post.Really thank you! Really Great.

    Reply
  105. dodge ram computer reset
    December 22, 2016 at 11:54 am

    Wow, marvelous blog format! How long have you been running a blog for?
    you made running a blog glance easy. The overall look of
    your website is wonderful, let alone the content!

    Reply
  106. Bradly
    December 22, 2016 at 12:21 pm

    I’m extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your blog.
    Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to see a great blog
    like this one today.

    Reply
  107. Non surgical weight loss methods
    December 22, 2016 at 2:34 pm

    you have an excellent weblog right here! would you like to make some invite posts on my weblog?

    Reply
  108. Nynashamn storstadning
    December 22, 2016 at 4:20 pm

    Keep up the superb work , I read few posts on this web site and I conceive that your web blog is rattling interesting and contains bands of great information.

    Reply
  109. take a look at
    December 22, 2016 at 7:52 pm

    You are my breathing in, I own few blogs and occasionally run out from to post.

    Reply
  110. Patrick
    December 22, 2016 at 9:01 pm

    Hi would you mind stating which blog platform you’re using?
    I’m looking to start my own blog soon but I’m having
    a tough time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
    The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something
    completely unique. P.S My apologies for
    being off-topic but I had to ask!

    Reply
  111. Schrottabholung Duisburg
    December 22, 2016 at 9:36 pm

    I think other site proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and excellent user friendly style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!

    Reply
  112. Webpages
    December 22, 2016 at 11:17 pm

    Thanks for the blog post.Much thanks again. Really Great.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV