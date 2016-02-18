فيفى عبده تنعى حسنين هيكل وبطرس غالى وتعزى راغب علامة فى وفاة والدته

February 18, 2016

696_435_369_1455771638

 

نعت الفنانة فيفى عبده، عبر حسابها الرسمى على موقع “انستجرام”، الكاتب الصحفى الكبير محمد حسنين هيكل، والدكتور بطرس غالى، الأمين العام الأسبق للأمم المتحدة، اللذين رحلا عن دنيانا، داعية الله لهما بالرحمة والمغفرة.
 
 كما قدمت العزاء للمطرب اللبنانى راغب علامة، فى وفاة والدته التى توفيت، صباح أمس الأربعاء، قائلة: “ربنا يرحمها ويجعل مثواها الجنة“.

