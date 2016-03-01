فيلم عن الصحافة يحصد جوائز “سبيريت”

حصد فيلم دراما الصحافة “سبوت لايت” 4 جوائز في مسابقة “سبيريت” للسينما المستقلة في أميركا وهي جوائز أفضل فيلم، وأفضل مخرج، وأفضل سيناريو وأفضل مونتاج
وتدور أحداث الفيلم حول صحفيين في جريدة “بوسطن غلوب” يسعون إلى تقصي الإساءات للأطفال بالكنيسة الكاثوليكية.
وقال مايكل شوغر مخرج الفيلم: “من النادر صنع فيلم يؤثر في العالم بشكل كبير مثلما حظي به هذا الفيلم”.
وتكرم جوائز “سبيريت” الأفلام المستقلة التي لا تتجاوز ميزانيتها 20 مليون دولار أميركي
ونال فيلم “بيستس اوف نو نيشن”، الذي يتناول الجنود الأطفال في غرب إفريقيا جائزتين حيث، فاز إبراهيم عطا بجائزة أفضل ممثل ونال البريطاني إدريس ألبا جائزة أفضل ممثل مساعد.
Thank you, I’ve recently been looking for information approximately this topic for a while and yours is the greatest I have came upon till now.
However, what about the conclusion? Are you certain concerning the supply?
I have been surfing online more than 3 hours nowadays, but I by no means discovered any interesting
article like yours. It’s pretty price enough for me.
In my view, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you probably did, the web shall be a lot more useful than ever before.
What’s up it’s me, I am also visiting this website daily, this
site is in fact good and the visitors are really sharing pleasant thoughts.
WOW just what I was looking for. Came here by searching for exhaust manifold burns
hi!,I love your writing so so much! share we
be in contact extra about your article on AOL?
I need a specialist on this area to unravel my problem.
May be that’s you! Having a look forward to peer you.
I came, I read this article, I codqreuen.
Rebecca,Que les benedictions que cache ton nom soit toi, l’assurance de la reussite.Continue dans la mÃªme lancÃ©e. Puisse le Seigneur soutienne ton entraineur, ton pÃ¨re, dans l’accompagnement qui t’est dÃ».Encore une fois, bon courage.Merci l’infatigable, l’infaillable, l’unique journaliste, j’ai nommÃ© Noel Kokou Tadegnon.L’histoire est ouverte devant vous: remplissez vos pages!
I love these articles. How many words can a wordsmith smith?
What’s it take to become a sublime expounder of prose like yourself?
I such as the treasured data you offer with your articles or blog posts.I’ll bookmark your blog website and look at yet again below recurrently.I am rather sure I’ll understand an awful lot of recent stuff most suitable below! Good luck with the upcoming!
I starts and works. Thank you for your time and tenaciousness. Each morning this and Vesper5 create a ritual that prevents me from losing half my day in depression : D
Why do I bother calling up people when I can just read this!
Beautiful…and yes, as an organic farmer in Oregon I can testify that you definitely cannot let the rainy weather slow you down! Once you adapt it is easy to appreciate the “moody” beauty as you put it (mud and all). Your mulled bourbon cider looks like the perfect way to enjoy those apples!
This article is a tad misleading as it mainly infers the school board’s reaction to the one line Vietnamese quote by Vo, but is most likely a reaction to the at-length in Vietnamese speech by her cousin. A quote should be acceptable, at length speech in a foreign language is a bit inappropriate.
Mighty useful. Make no mistake, I appreciate it.
What a pleasure to find someone who identifies the issues so clearly
I bought a copy of L'Art Arabe in a second hand bookshop for ten pounds which is a bargain for such a beautiful book. Thanks for the information as my french is not that good.jim.connor@ng-london.org.uk
Ã™ÂÃ˜Â±Ã˜Â§Ã˜Â³ Ã™Â‚Ã˜Â§Ã™Â„:Ã˜ÂÃ˜Â§Ã™Â„Ã™ÂŠÃ˜Â§Ã™Â‹ Ã™Â„Ã˜Â§ Ã˜Â§Ã˜Â³Ã˜ÂªÃ˜Â®Ã˜Â¯Ã™Â… Ã˜Â£Ã™Â†Ã˜Â¯Ã˜Â±Ã™ÂˆÃ™ÂŠÃ˜Â¯Ã˜ÂŒ Ã™Â…Ã˜Â¹Ã™ÂŠ Ã˜Â£Ã™ÂŠÃ™ÂÃ™ÂˆÃ™Â† 4 Ã™Â„Ã™ÂƒÃ™Â†Ã™Â†Ã™ÂŠ Ã˜Â£Ã™ÂÃ™ÂƒÃ˜Â± Ã™ÂÃ™ÂŠ Ã˜Â§Ã™Â„Ã˜ÂÃ˜ÂµÃ™ÂˆÃ™Â„ Ã˜Â¹Ã™Â„Ã™Â‰ Ã™Â„Ã™ÂˆÃ™Â…Ã™ÂŠÃ˜Â§ 920 Ã™Â…Ã˜ÂªÃ˜Â£Ã™ÂƒÃ˜Â¯ Ã˜Â³Ã˜Â£Ã˜ÂÃ˜ÂµÃ™Â„ Ã˜Â¹Ã™Â„Ã™Â‰ Ã˜ÂªÃ˜Â¬Ã˜Â±Ã˜Â¨Ã˜Â© Ã˜Â±Ã˜Â§Ã˜Â¦Ã˜Â¹Ã˜Â© Ã™Â…Ã˜Â¹ Ã™ÂˆÃ™ÂŠÃ™Â†Ã˜Â¯Ã™ÂˆÃ˜Â² 8
NedanstÃ¥ende kommentar kom pÃ¥ mail frÃ¥n FÃ¶rsvarsmakten:"I FÃ¶rsvarsmakten hanteras disciplinÃ¤ra frÃ¥gor efter anmÃ¤lan till FÃ¶rsvarsmaktens personalansvarsnÃ¤mnd. Det Ã¤r nÃ¤mnden som beslutar om pÃ¥fÃ¶ljder eller anmÃ¤lan till polis- och Ã¥klagarmyndigheterna. AnmÃ¤lan om vÃ¥daskott vid ett fÃ¶rband gÃ¶rs av fÃ¶rbandschef till personalansvarsnÃ¤mnden. Ã„ven i detta fall Ã¤r det sÃ¥ledes personalansvarsnÃ¤mnden, inte militÃ¤rpolisen, som beslutar om anmÃ¤lan till polis- och Ã¥klagarmyndigheterna. NÃ¥gon Ã¤ndring av dessa rutiner har inte skett." Stefan Ryding-Berg FÃ¶rsvarsmaktens Chefsjurist
Le rÃ©alisateur gÃ©nial parle de : Â« LibertÃ© dâ€™expression Â» ?!!!NB : sur Youtube, les commentaires et la notation ont Ã©tÃ© retirÃ© !!!!! Preuve qu’il a peur de la libertÃ© de parler de certains, il prÃ©fÃ¨re les museler !!!!! HAHA !
Nice Vid. I enjoyed it. We market properties and other things on youtube, we hope to create a large network of people interested in making money. Your video gets a five star rating from us. I hope you feel the same about ours.
Dem har vi brugt lige siden vi startede til babysvÃ¸m – og har vÃ¦ret meget glade for dem. Nu har vi faktisk ikke oplevet et uheld i dem, sÃ¥ jeg ved ikke om de faktisk kan holde tÃ¦t. Men de tjekkede i vores svÃ¸mmehal i starten om de sad helt tÃ¦t ved lÃ¥rene – for ellers virker de jo naturligt nok ikke
Got it! Thanks a lot again for helping me out!
“But mama, pleaseâ€¦ I came out of your uterus!”“I never want to do that again.”Oh my goodness, those are the funniest lines I’ve heard in a while…Our Angus turned four in October – they must be very close in age.Ronnie xop.s. Thanks for visiting my blog and for the lovely comment you recently left.
There are a couple Jumbos in Amstelveen – one at the van Boshuizenweg stop on tram 5 which runs from Amsterdam. I would second Blokker or Hema for cheaper cooking/baking supplies. Or even freecycle but then you need to plan in advance – not on the day you want to cook!
MarianoSolo paso por aca para desearte un excelente 2009 y espero poder estar “un poquito” mÃ¡s activo para poder seguir tu crecimiento.Te deseo lo mejor, un abrazo
I’m just writing to let you know of the extraordinary experience my friend’s princess gained studying the blog. She discovered such a lot of issues, which include what it is like to have a marvelous giving spirit to make the mediocre ones effortlessly fully understand chosen impossible subject areas. You actually exceeded readers’ expectations. Many thanks for delivering the powerful, safe, informative and as well as unique tips about that topic to Mary.
Appreciation for this information is over 9000-thank you!
Can you tell us more about this? I’d care to find out some additional information.
I visited many sites but the audio quality for audio songs existing at this site is genuinely marvelous.
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this article and
also the rest of the site is extremely good.
Hi there very cool blog!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Amazing ..
I will bookmark your site and take the feeds also?
I’m satisfied to find so many useful information right here in the post, we
need develop more strategies on this regard, thanks for sharing.
. . . . .
Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text
in your content seem to be running off the screen in Chrome.
I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to
let you know. The layout look great though! Hope you get the problem resolved
soon. Kudos
I was curious if you ever considered changing the structure of your site?
Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better.
Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one
or two images. Maybe you could space it out better?
Hello, I believe your site could possibly be having web browser compatibility issues.
Whenever I look at your web site in Safari, it looks fine however, if opening in IE, it’s got some overlapping issues.
I simply wanted to give you a quick heads up! Apart from that, excellent
blog!
I wanted to thank you for this great read!! I certainly
enjoyed every little bit of it. I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you post…
Hi there friends, how is all, and what you desire to say regarding this
piece of writing, in my view its in fact awesome in support of me.