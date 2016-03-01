فيلم عن الصحافة يحصد جوائز “سبيريت”

March 1, 2016

Actor Mark Ruffalo speaks about his film Spotlight, which was honored with the Robert Altman Award, during the 31st Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

 

حصد فيلم دراما الصحافة “سبوت لايت” 4 جوائز في مسابقة “سبيريت” للسينما المستقلة في أميركا وهي جوائز أفضل فيلم، وأفضل مخرج، وأفضل سيناريو وأفضل مونتاج
وتدور أحداث الفيلم حول صحفيين في جريدة “بوسطن غلوب” يسعون إلى تقصي الإساءات للأطفال بالكنيسة الكاثوليكية.
وقال مايكل شوغر مخرج الفيلم: “من النادر صنع فيلم يؤثر في العالم بشكل كبير مثلما حظي به هذا الفيلم”.
وتكرم جوائز “سبيريت” الأفلام المستقلة التي لا تتجاوز ميزانيتها 20 مليون دولار أميركي
ونال فيلم “بيستس اوف نو نيشن”، الذي يتناول الجنود الأطفال في غرب إفريقيا جائزتين حيث، فاز إبراهيم عطا بجائزة أفضل ممثل ونال البريطاني إدريس ألبا جائزة أفضل ممثل مساعد.

