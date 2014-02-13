في أول حديث له بعد إعلان نيته الترشح لقيادة مصر .. حمدين صباحي في آخر كلام

February 13, 2014


من الآيباد الضائع وسط الزحام إلى “واحد مننا” مرة ثانية وجد طريقه أخيراً إلى قرار صعب.

طيب الله أوقاتكم. القرار الآن تعدى كونه قراراً شخصياً بعد دعمٍ كاسحٍ من أمناء التيار الشعبي. و لكنْ،

أمام تحدٍ ضخمٍ من هذا النوع تُنشر له اليوم / لأول مرةٍ صورةٌ بزيٍّ مدني و لم يعلن بعدُ حتى عن نيته،

إلى أين يتجه الحصان الأسود هذه المرة؟ و كيف يمكن أن يقتنع الناس، مؤيدين له و معارضين و محايدين، أنه لم يُستدع إلى نزالٍ كهذا على سبيل الديكور؟ حمدين صباحي في أول حديثٍ له بعد إعلان النية.

أهلاً بكم. لم يعد بحاجةٍ إلى تعريفٍ كمرشحٍ محتملٍ لقيادة البلاد؛ فقد حصل في أول انتخابات مفتوحة بعد الثورة على ثقة نحو خمسة ملايين ناخب، ما يعادل أكثر من عشرين بالمائة من مجمل الأصوات. في بداية السباق لم يكن كثيرون يتوقعون له إنجازاً كهذا لدى نهايته بين ثلاثة عشر مرشحاً، بعضهم كان يفوقه كثيراً من حيث الدعم المادي و السياسي و التنظيمي. لكنّ الأجواء وقتها غير هذه التي نعيشها الآن. هو يعلم ذلك، و ربما من أجل ذلك تردد كثيراً هذه المرة و هو يمر بدقةٍ على حساباته مرةً بعد مرة. أما و قد اتخذ قراره بخوض هذه التجربة مرة أخرى فإن أول ما يلفت النظر استحسانٌ عام بين صفوف قطاعات مختلفة الهوى يتعدى دائرة مؤيديه إلى دوائر أخرى في مقدمتها مؤيدو ذلك المرشح، الذي لم يعلن بعدُ حتى عن نيته: المشير عبد الفتاح السيسي. هذه معادلة لا تستقيم في علم السياسة، فما الذي يعنيه ذلك بالنسبة له و بالنسبة لنا جميعاً؟ ماذا في جعبته هذه المرة؟ كيف يعيد ترتيب أولوياته في ضوء واقع جديد؟ و الأهم من ذلك: كيف يقنع الناس، مؤيدين له و معارضين و محايدين، بأنه لم يُستدع إلى نزالٍ كهذا على سبيل الديكور و استكمال الشكليات و إضفاء الشرعية؟

اسمحوا لي في أول حديث له بعد إعلان نيته الترشح لقيادة مصر أن أرحب به معنا في هذا البرنامج: حمدين صباحي، زعيم و مؤسس التيار الشعبي، و الآن: المرشح المحتمل لرئاسة جمهورية مصر العربية.

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV