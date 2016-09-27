في اليوم العالمي للسياحة.. تعرف على مدن سياحية في مصر لا يعرفها السياح

مصر جميلة خليك فاكر مصر جميلة، فقد وهب الله مصر المزايا التى تؤهلها لتتصدر قائمة الدول السياحية إلا أن هناك بعض المناطق بها التى تعد كالماس وتحتاج إلى من يبرزها، وفى اليوم العالمى للسياحة نرصد أجمل مدن سياحية وأثرية بمصر لا يقبل عليها السياح كغيرها وربما يعود السبب لعدم معرفتهم بها أو لافتقادها الدعاية الكافية.
:أبو زنيمة
مدينة أبو زنيمة واحدة من أجمل المناطق بمصر حيث تقع جنوب سيناء وبها ميناء فرعونى لنقل الفيروز والنحاس لأنحاء مصرن وحمام فرعون الذى يستخدم للسياحة العلاجية .
ومن الناحية الجيولوجية لها أهمية كبرى حيث تم العثور عام 2009 بها على حوت نافق من فصيلة المنك النادرة ويصل طوله لـ10 أمتار ويزن 10 أطنان.
كما بها وادى الغرندل وهو واحد من أجمل الوديان باعالم لجمال المناظر الطبيعية به وانتشار الخضرة والمياه العذبة
:رشيد
جانب من النيل
وهى مدينة المليون نخلة التى تجمع ما بين سحر الطبيعة وعراقة التاريخ، فبها أحد فرعى نهر النيل والذى سمى باسمها، حيث يحدها من الشمال البحر المتوسط، وبها كنيسة القديس مرقص وقلعة رشيد.
:المنيا
.وتلقب المنيا بعروس الصعيد حيث تقع على الضفة الغربية لنهر النيل، واعتبرها الملك اخناتون ونفرتيتى عاصمة مصر فى العصر الفرعونى، وتتميز بمنظر نهر النيل الخلاب،والعديد من الآثار الفرعونية بمنطقة تل العمار
:وادى النطرون
مدينة بمحافظة البحيرة، وبها أكبر تجمع رهبانى فى القرن الرابع الميلادى فتم انشاء دير مقار والأنبا بيشوى والبرامس والسريان، وهى منطقة تحمل مكانة خاصة للأقباط الأرثوذكس، لاحتوائها على قرابة الـ700 دير فى منتصف القرن الرابع الميلادى، إضافة إلى الطبيعة الخلابة بها
:الإسماعيلية
.المدينة الملقبة بباريس الشرق والتى تتسم بتصمم بناءها المعمارى على الطريقة الفرنسية، وكذلك كثرة الخضرة إضافة إلى قناة السويس والمناطق الساحرة، إضافة إلى العديد من المناطق التجارية مثل القنطرة شرق وغرب، إضافة إلى دورها العريق فى التاريخ المصرى
:مدينة فوة
.وهى إحدى مدن كفر الشيخ التى تلقب بمدينة المساجد، وتطل على فرع رشيد بالنيل وبها أكثر من 15 مسجد أثرى يرجع تاريخهم إلى العصر الإسلامى، إضافة إلى العديد من القباب
