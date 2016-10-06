في اليوم العالمي للقهوة.. معلومات غريبة لا تعرفها عن القهوة

يوافق اليوم الخميس الـ29 من سبتمبر اليوم العالمي للقهوة بعدد من الدول العربية والأجنبية، من بينها مصر والإمارات والمسكيك وأستراليا وكندا وإنجلترا وماليزا والنرويج وجنوب إفريقيا وأمريكا والسويد وتايوان وغيرها من الدول التي تحتفل اليوم بهذا اليوم.
تناول القهوة عشق لدى الجميع، وأغلبنا اعتاد تناولها صباح كل يوم ليصبح أكثر استيقاظاً ونشاطاً، ولكن إذا كنت تعشق شيئاً فعليك معرفة كل المعلومات عنه، ولكن هذه المعلومات عن القهوة سوف تفاجئك
. تناول أكثر من 10 أكواب قهوة في اليوم يعرض الإنسان للإصابة بـ«الهلوسة»، وذلك بسبب التأثير الضار لكثرة الكافيين المتواجد في القهوة على العقل
. تستطيع القهوة تحسين أداء العقل والذاكرة، فهي تمكن العقل من الاحتفاظ بالمعلومات لمدة طويلة، ولذلك إذا كنت مقدماً على الامتحانات فمن المفضل أن تحصل على فنجان قهوة؛ لكي تنجح وبتفوق.
. القهوة تأتي من ثمار صالحة للأكل وهي «الكرز»، ومن والمعروف أن القهوة الأميركية هي الأفضل للصحة؛ نظراً لاحتوائها على مواد مضادة للأكسدة.
. القهوة العادية تقلل من مخاطر التعرض لأمراض، الخرف والزهايمر وغيرها من أعراض التقدم في السن، وذلك نظراً لقدرة الكافيين على تحفيز الجهاز العصبي المركزي في المدى القصير، ولكن لم يتم اختبار مدى تأثيره على تلك الأمراض في المدى الطويل.
. القهوة عرفت قديماً في أوروبا باسم «النبيذ العربي»، وذلك لأن الغربيين كانوا يستخدمون قهوة التوت في صناعة الخمور.
. الأشخاص الذين يتناولون القهوة أقل عرضة للانتحار من الممتنعين عنها، فوفقاً لدراسة أجراها العلماء فإن القهوة تقلل الرغبة في الانتحار بمقدار النصف.
. القهوة أكثر إدماناً من الميرجوانا، فمن المعروف أن الميرجوانا لا تدفع الشخص للإدمان، وذلك بخلاف القهوة التي يعتاد الإنسان عليها لدرجة يصبح فيها من المستحيل التوقف عن تناولها.
. القهوة تقلل من قدرتك على الإبداع، ولذلك من المفضل تناول القهوة منزوعة الكافيين، بدلاً من القهوة «اسبريسو»،وذلك للسماح لخيالك بالانطلاق.
. أكدت الدراسات أن تناول الرجل لكوب واحد من القهوة يومياً يزيد من خصوبته وقدرته على الإنجاب، وتجعل الحيوانات المنوية تسبح بشكل أسرع.
