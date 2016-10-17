في ذكرى وفاته .. 5 معلومات لا تعرفها عن عميد المسرح العربي “يوسف وهبى”

October 17, 2016

1-1
نشأته
ولد في مدينة الفيوم على شاطئ بحر يوسف وسمى تيمناً باسمه، وقد حصل على البكوية بعد وفاة السيد سيد بك حنتوش، حيث كان والده “عبد الله باشا وهبى” يعمل مفتشاً للرى بالفيوم، وكان يقطن منزلاً يقع على شاطئ بحر يوسف (بجوار شارع بحر ترسا الآن).

3

حياته
تلقى يوسف تعليمه الأولىّ بكُتّاب العسيلى بالفيوم، ثم التحق بالمدرسة السعيدية، وجذبه التمثيل إثر مشاهدته عرضاً لفرقة سليم القرداحى، وبدأ يمارس هوايته بإلقاء المونولوجات هو وحسن فائق بالنادى الأهلي ، ثم عمل بسيرك الحاج سليمان ليصير أحد «المشخصاتية» الذين لم يكن معترفاً بشهادتهم أمام المحاكم، وعلم والده وطرده من البيت، ثم قرر إيفاده لإيطاليا لدراسة الزراعة وأقنعه صديقه المخرج محمد كريم بأنها فرصة لدراسة التمثيل، فدرس التمثيل على يد الفنان الإيطالى كيانتونى.

2

عمله في المسرح
افتتح أعماله بمسرحية “كرسي الاعتراف”. وقد نقل هذه المسر
حية من المسرح إلى الشاشة الفضية إيماناً منه بإبقاء هذا العمل الفني خالداً على مر الأيام والسنين. ولم تكن هذه أول مسرحية ينقلها إلى السينما بل نقل “راسبوتين” و”المائدة الخضراء” و”بنات الشوارع” و”أولاد الفقراء”.
كما كانت المسرحيات التي يقدمها على مسرح رمسيس من روائع الأدب الفرنسي والإيطالي والإنجليزي مخالفاً بذلك ما كان يقدم من مسرحيات مثل “خليفة الصياد” و”هارون الرشيد” و”وصلاح الدين الأيوبي” و”صدق الإخاء” و”أصدقاء السوء”.

5

الجوائز التقديرية والمناصب
– منحه الملك فاروق الأول رتبة البكوية.
– وسام الاستحقاق من الطبقة الأولى عام 1960.
– جائزة الدولة التقديرية العام 1970.
– انتخب نقيبا للممثلين العام 1953 وعمل مستشارا فنيا للمسرح بوزارة الإرشاد.
– حاز على جائزة الدولة التقديرية والدكتوراة الفخرية العام 1975 من الرئيس المصري أنور السادات.
– منحه بابا الفاتيكان وسام “الدفاع عن الحقوق الكاثوليكية”، وهو أول مسلم يحصل على هذه الجائزة.
– لقب عميد المسرح العربي.

4
وفاته
توفى في 17 أكتوبر عام 1982 بعد دخوله لمستشفى المقاولون العرب اثر اصابته بكسر في عظام الحوض نتيجه سقوطه في الحمام. توفي أثناء العلاج إثر إصابته بسكتة قلبية مفاجئة، وكان إلى جواره عند وفاته زوجته وابنها. وقد ودعه محبو فنه بعد حياة حافلة بالإبداع، وتخليداً لذكراه تكونت في مسقط رأسه الفيوم جمعية تحمل اسمه هي “جمعية أصدقاء يوسف وهبى”، وأقيم له تمثال أمام مقر هذه الجمعية بحي الجامعة بالفيوم على رأس الشارع الذي يحمل اسمه.

