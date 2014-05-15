في مساحة بين الحي الميت و الميت الحي .. حال شهداء ومصابي الثورة في رئيس مصر

حركة شباب 6 أبريل تشن هجوماً قوياً على إدارة خريطة الطريق في مصر و تعلن في بيان لها مقاطعة الانتخابات الرئاسية. لكنّ ساعاتٍ قليلة تفصلنا الآن عن أول بطاقة اقتراع تدخل في صندوقٍ شفاف في سفارة مصر في نيوزيلاندا. من أقصي شرق العالم تباعاً إلى أقصى غربه، المصريون يختارون بين مرشحيْن لقيادة البلاد بينما تقول حملة المرشح عبد الفتاح السيسي إن الوطن “يستنجد” بهم، و تنضم وزارة الخارجية إلى “المناشدة”. هذه انتخابات رئاسية في سياق ثورة و ثمة آخرون يناشدون و يستنجدون صار لهم زمن طويل بأحدٍ، أي أحدٍ، كي يلتفت إلى شكاواهم بعد أن قدموا للوطن أقصى ما يمكن أن يقدمه إنسان. هؤلاء هم الذين فُقئت أعينُهم أو اختنقت صدورهم أو شُلت أطرافهم، ناهيك عن أولئك الذين قدموا أرواحهم و هم يهتفون: “عيش، حرية، عدالة اجتماعية” و كان يمكن أن تكون أنت أو أن أكون أنا في مكانهم تاركين وراءهم أماً تثكّلت أو زوجةً ترمّلت أو طفلاً تيتّم.
رسالةٌ من المجلس الأعلى للقوات المسلحة في الأول من يوليو عام ألفين و أحد عشر أعلنت إنشاء صندوق للرعاية الصحية و الاجتماعية لشهداء ثورة الخامس و العشرين من يناير. / أعقبها قبيل نهاية ذلك العام قرار من مجلس الوزراء بتحويل الصندوق إلى “المركز القومي لرعاية أسر الشهداء و المصابين”، / سرعان ما تغير هو نفسه إلى “المجلس القومي لرعاية أسر الشهداء و المصابين”.
تضم السجلات أسماء ثمانمائة و ثلاثة عشر شهيداً تقول بيانات المجلس إن التعويضات صُرفت فعلاً للغالبية العظمى منهم. مثلما تضم السجلات أسماء أكثر من خمسة آلافٍ و خمسمائة مصاب تقول البيانات أيضاً إن الغالبية العظمى منهم خضعوا للرعاية. لماذا إذاً بعد نحو ثلاث سنوات على بدء الفكرة يتصاعد الحنق و الغضب و تتراكم الشكاوى و البلاغات على رأس المجلس؟ اتهاماتٌ تبدأ من الإهمال و سوء الإدارة و تصل في أحيانٍ إلى اتهامات بالفساد و حتى إلى اتهامات باستهداف النخاع الشوكي للثورة. هذا التحقيق الاستقصائي يبحر في مساحة بين الحي الميت و الميت الحي.
أهلاً بكم مرة أخرى أمام شاشات التليفزيون أو معنا هنا في استوديوهات أون تي في، و اسمحوا لي أن أرحب بضيوفنا الكرام: الأستاذ سيد أبو بيه، الأمين العام للمجلس القومي لرعاية أسر الشهداء و المصابين الذي تسلم موقعه هذا قبل نحو شهر و قد كان متابعاً لهذا الملف بشكل شخصي منذ البداية من خلال موقعه مستشاراً قانونياً في مجلس الوزراء. و إلى جواره الأستاذ رمضان عبد الغني، أحد مصابي ثورة الخامس و العشرين من يناير، عضو مجلس إدارة المجلس القومي لرعاية أسر الشهداء و المصابين ممثلاً للمصابين. و أخيراً و ليس آخراً، أرحب أيضاً بالأستاذ محمود صقر، مدير العلاقات العامة في المجلس القومي لرعاية أسر الشهداء و المصابين الذي كان استقال اعتراضاً على ما يراه سوءً في الإدارة.
