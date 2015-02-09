قراءة استراتيجية وسياسية في المشهد اليمني .. ل. سيد الجابري – في صباح ON

أصدر الحوثيون إعلاناً دستورياً لإدارة البلاد في اليمن بعد إحكام سيطرتهم على كافة مفاصل الدولة، وشمل الإعلان الدستوري الذي تم إصداره في مؤتمر عقد في القصر الجمهوري بالعاصمة صنعاء، حل البرلمان وتشكيل مجلس بديل من 551 عضواً يقوم بانتخاب مجلس رئاسي مكون من خمسة أفراد.ويقوم أعضاء المجلس الرئاسي بترشيح شخصية وطنية لتشكيل حكومة. وحدد الإعلان الدستوري المرحلة الانتقالية في اليمن بعامين، يجري بعدها التصويت على مسودة الدستور بعد تعديلها، ويتم إجراء انتخابات. .. في ذات السياق قال زعيم الحوثيين الذين سيطروا على السلطة في اليمن إن يديه ممدودة لكل القوى السياسية للشراكة. وقال عبدالملك الحوثي في كلمة عبر التليفزيون “اليد ممدودة لكل القوى السياسية في هذا البلد؛ كل المكونات، كل التيارات، القلوب مفتوحة، والأيدي ممدودة، وبالإمكان أن يتكاتف الجميع بدلا من أن يتصارعوا”. وأضاف الحوثي “المجال مفتوح للشراكة .. للتعاون .. للتآخي؛ لأن يتحمل الجميع مسئوليتهم في البناء، وليس الهدم في خدمة هذا الشعب”.لقرأة المشهد في اليمن معنا في الأستديو اللواء سيد الجابري، الخبير الاستراتيجي والمحلل السياسي .
