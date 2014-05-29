قرار اللجنة العليا بمد فترة التصويت .. هل سيساعد في ارتفاع نسبة التصويت أم لا ؟

May 29, 2014


قرار اللجنة العليا بمد فترة التصويت ليوم ثالث وسط إعتراض المرشحين الرئاسيين عبد الفتاح السيسي وحمدين صباحي و, وأيضا اللجنة العليا مازالت تعلق وضع الوافدين وتخصيص لجنة خاصة بهم حتى هذه اللحظة رغم أنها قامت بإمدادهم ببعض التسهيلات للتصويت .. ما الذي سوف يحمله اليوم من مفاجأت اخرى خاصة بعد إرتفاع نسبة التصويت أمس في الفترة المسائية إلى 37 % , هل سيكون اليوم الإقبال على مستوى نسبة التوقعات أم أن الإقبال سوف يكون ضئيل يسعدنا أن يكون ضيفنا للحديث حول هذا الموضوع الأستاذ عبد العزيز النحاس سكرتير عام حزب الوفد

135 comments

  1. http://hoyerliftreviews.stunt.website/
    December 2, 2016 at 6:54 am

    Very shortly this web site will be famous amid all blog visitors, due to it’s fastidious content

    Reply
  2. hey
    December 3, 2016 at 3:55 pm

    Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with a few pics to drive the message home a bit, but other than that, this is wonderful blog. A great read. I will definitely be back.|

    Reply
  3. attorney right
    December 4, 2016 at 6:38 pm

    Hello, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just
    wondering if you get a lot of spam remarks? If so how do you stop it,
    any plugin or anything you can recommend? I get so much lately it’s driving
    me insane so any assistance is very much appreciated.

    Reply
  4. criminal proceedings
    December 5, 2016 at 9:21 pm

    hi!,I like your writing so a lot! proportion we
    keep in touch extra about your post on AOL? I need an expert in this house to unravel my problem.
    May be that is you! Taking a look ahead to see you.

    Reply
  5. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    December 6, 2016 at 3:03 am

    Quality articles is the secret to interest the visitors to pay a quick visit the web site, that’s what this web site is providing.|

    Reply
  6. betterscooter.com
    December 7, 2016 at 1:06 am

    I really like these betterscooter.com http://adf.ly/6249830/banner/www.scamadviser.com/is-betterscooter.com-a-fake-site.html!I'm so glad I acquired them. They in shape terrific and are roomy adequate to almost everything.

    Reply
  7. http://astralcursos.com.br/component/k2/itemlist/user/397360
    December 7, 2016 at 1:14 am

    When the serum testosterone level is not high and LH is elevated, testosterone replacement treatment is warranted.

    Reply
  8. how to book a comedian for a private party
    December 7, 2016 at 1:57 am

    Greetings! Quick question that’s totally off topic. Do you know how
    to make your site mobile friendly? My blog looks weird when browsing from my iphone4.
    I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to resolve this issue.
    If you have any suggestions, please share. Thank you!

    Reply
  9. crowd funding companies
    December 7, 2016 at 5:50 pm

    If some one wishes expert view regarding running a blog then i suggest
    him/her to visit this web site, Keep up the fastidious work.

    Reply
    • Cornell
      December 8, 2016 at 8:49 pm

      Men also have to be skeptical, independennt thinkers, and imstructed in teir own quest of
      whether hormone levels are impactiing their healt or
      not given thee current environment of testosterone mass marketing coupled with permissive prescribing of testosterone for common, nonspecific, aging-related or poor self attentkon symptoms that migh be completely separate oof testosterone deficiency.

      Reply
  10. Soila
    December 7, 2016 at 7:23 pm

    Once in a while, it is best to have a fantastic holiday minute with your family particularly if it is an unique holiday where everybody commemorates.

    Reply
  11. park holidays uk seawick holiday village
    December 7, 2016 at 7:48 pm

    Some of the poorest families could not manage to construct a log cabin,
    Bacon said.

    Reply
  12. seawick holiday clacton
    December 7, 2016 at 8:57 pm

    Our lodging And we located it – a large and well geared up log cabin in the stunning setup of
    a clearing up deep in Keldy woodland.

    Reply
    • anti aging supplement
      December 8, 2016 at 8:44 pm

      Although the FDA approved testosterone therapy for the treatment of disordewrs involving the testes, pituitary and hypothalamus, it hasn’t been approved for treating
      age-associated decrease in testosterone levels.

      Reply
  13. Jefferson
    December 7, 2016 at 9:20 pm

    Herefordshire is a peaceful and relaxed country county on the English/Welsh border and a log cabin fits perfectly into the natural surroundings.

    Reply
  14. Mariam
    December 7, 2016 at 9:22 pm

    However, you need to be careful concerning picking Buy Log Cabins UK
    kits that include an insufficient variety of logs that still should be reduced and also scratched at
    the task site.

    Reply
  15. Arleen
    December 7, 2016 at 9:28 pm

    Or, I suggest you check out excursion companies concentrating on Patagonia like the one
    I made use of – Journey Life Scenic tour firms usually have travel plans
    that take you to one or both of the parks in Patagonia.

    Reply
  16. Virginia
    December 7, 2016 at 9:32 pm

    Wagtail is an additional of our preferred two bedroom 4-star log cabins providing a dreamland to
    remain for couples, friend or family whenever of year.

    Reply
  17. Alex
    December 7, 2016 at 9:51 pm

    The UK (without a doubt, Europe overall) could best be called the
    archetypal melting pot.

    Reply
  18. Randy
    December 7, 2016 at 10:36 pm

    In addition to acquiring log cabin kits to develop custom-made log houses, several of the log home suppliers also provide interior decoration solutions,
    and also they market their very own line of furnishings that’s created
    particularly to enhance your log home.

    Reply
  19. go fundsystem scam
    December 8, 2016 at 12:04 am

    I am genuinely happy to read this blog posts which consists of plenty of helpful information, thanks for providing such information.

    Reply
  20. Dorothea
    December 8, 2016 at 12:44 am

    A very well provided cabin with flat screen TVs in the living-room as well
    as all the bedrooms; the spacious eating location seats as much as 6 individuals while the beautiful lounge location provides extravagant three piece
    natural leather sofas.

    Reply
  21. Isis
    December 8, 2016 at 1:39 am

    Consequently, due to thbese testosterone side effects, one
    should avoid taking testosterone supplements or
    medicines, particularly if the person is suffering benign prostatic hypertrophy (BPH), bleeding disorders, high cholesterol,any kond of cancer, liver
    or kidney disorder, heart disease, etc.

    Reply
  22. Go Fund System
    December 8, 2016 at 3:39 am

    Normally I do not read article on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very pressured me
    to try and do it! Your writing taste has been surprised me.
    Thank you, quite nice article.

    Reply
  23. Go Fund System Reviews
    December 8, 2016 at 4:42 am

    Thanks for a marvelous posting! I seriously enjoyed reading it, you can be a great author.
    I will ensure that I bookmark your blog and will eventually come back someday.
    I want to encourage one to continue your great writing, have a nice morning!

    Reply
  24. Alfredo
    December 8, 2016 at 5:01 am

    Nearly all the major amusement park have to do with a
    Thirty Minutes drive as well as are around Benidorm.

    Reply
  25. Crowdfunding
    December 8, 2016 at 5:11 am

    There’s certainly a great deal to find out about this issue.
    I really like all the points you have made.

    Reply
  26. Roseanna
    December 8, 2016 at 5:19 am

    . An automobile was reported taken Tuesday from the parking lot of the
    Vacation Inn, 500 Vacation Plaza.

    Reply
  27. Coy
    December 8, 2016 at 10:02 am

    While the various other structures are lengthy gone, the log cabin where
    Buchanan was birthed has been often moved by his descendants to safeguard it from criminal
    damage.

    Reply
  28. Jeramy
    December 8, 2016 at 11:34 am

    National forest as well as State Forests supply affordable outdoor camping at around
    $5 to $10 each per night.

    Reply
  29. Lorenzo
    December 8, 2016 at 5:19 pm

    Individuals looking for time-outs in Devon should have
    a look online to see just what self catering holidays Devon are
    available.

    Reply
  30. Juli
    December 8, 2016 at 7:30 pm

    The blowers make the hot tub feel like you’ve got your personal personal geyser – forcing air from all-time
    low of the pool, and producing a very soothing environment for you.

    Reply
  31. centrifugeuse recette
    December 9, 2016 at 6:33 am

    Côté quantité, la Magimix a été la meilleure puisqu’elle m’a donné 7,5 cl de jus, contre 5
    cl pour les 2 autres.

    Reply
  32. Margarito
    December 9, 2016 at 7:49 am

    Running a fifty percent marathon or even a marathon via the level Central Florida terrain of Disney’s
    theme parks might not suffice of a test for some.

    Reply
  33. Maritza
    December 9, 2016 at 10:22 am

    Beachten Sie auch, dass verschiedene Strecken in National- Parks
    nicht digestive tract ausgebaut sind und lediglich mit 4 WD – Fahrzeugen befahren werden dürfen!

    Reply
  34. Dena
    December 9, 2016 at 10:38 am

    For a full-on African vacation without leaving the UK, remain over in among the resort’s adventure-themed
    rooms, with tented sleeping area for kids and four-poster bed for
    miss.

    Reply
  35. http://www.purevolume.com/
    December 9, 2016 at 11:44 am

    Please let me know if you’re looking for a author for your blog.
    You have some really great posts and I think I would be a
    good asset. If you ever want to take some of the
    load off, I’d really like to write some articles for your blog
    in exchange for a link back to mine. Please send me an e-mail
    if interested. Kudos!

    Reply
  36. http://www.7dsdkssd.com
    December 9, 2016 at 7:26 pm

    Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in reality
    was once a leisure account it. Look complex to more brought agreeable from you!
    However, how could we keep in touch?

    Reply
  37. potential financial advisor
    December 10, 2016 at 6:08 pm

    Excellent way of describing, and pleasant piece of writing to obtain information regarding my presentation topic, which i am going to present in university.

    Reply
  38. unfiled tax returns help
    December 10, 2016 at 9:50 pm

    First off I would like to say excellent blog!

    I had a quick question in which I’d like to ask if you don’t mind.
    I was interested to know how you center yourself and clear your thoughts before
    writing. I have had a difficult time clearing my thoughts in getting my ideas out.
    I truly do take pleasure in writing however it just seems like the
    first 10 to 15 minutes are usually lost just trying to figure out
    how to begin. Any suggestions or hints? Thank you!

    Reply
  39. Situs Judi Online
    December 11, 2016 at 11:58 am

    When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added”
    checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get three emails with the same comment.
    Is there any way you can remove people from that service?

    Appreciate it!

    Reply
  40. pussy
    December 11, 2016 at 12:05 pm

    Wow, awesome blog format! How lengthy have you been running a blog
    for? you make running a blog glance easy. The whole look of your web site is wonderful, let alone the content
    material!

    Reply
  41. http://www.guoo.com/
    December 12, 2016 at 3:44 am

    That way, the next time you are strapped for cash, you won’t have to decide
    on between bad debt and even worse debt.

    Reply
  42. http://dudugagu.com/wow/35721
    December 12, 2016 at 3:48 am

    You can apply for payday loans on-line and, after we run a number of checks,
    can have the cash in your account inside hours.

    Reply
  43. adult care
    December 12, 2016 at 11:24 am

    We are a bunch of volunteers and starting a brand new scheme in our community.
    Your website offered us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done an impressive job and our whole community
    can be grateful to you.

    Reply
  44. Stella
    December 12, 2016 at 7:34 pm

    When there is nonstop noise in your ears,
    normal functions of life become burdens. For more information,
    just visit Tinnitus Cure Revealed dot Info. Tinnitus
    miracle serves as a manual that will educate you on how to
    cure your tinnitus for good.

    Reply
  45. javhd free porn
    December 13, 2016 at 10:31 am

    Very nice post. I simply stumbled upon your blog and wanted to mention that I’ve truly loved browsing your blog posts.
    In any case I’ll be subscribing on your feed and I hope you write once more very soon!

    Reply
  46. Vicki
    December 14, 2016 at 12:04 am

    The root cause of acne conglobata is not well known, nonetheless if treated at correct time it can be
    healed.

    Reply
  47. Kandis
    December 14, 2016 at 12:48 am

    In addition to the constraints formerly covered, the scientists did not suggest the
    kind of fish consumed, making it hard to determine
    whether the complete amount of n-3 fatty
    acids or frequent consumption of fish lowered acne occurrence.

    Reply
  48. Alecia
    December 15, 2016 at 6:50 am

    Guys with type 2 diabetes shouldn’t attempt to raise testosterone levels with androstenedione.

    Reply
  49. sherwood forest log cabins cheap
    December 16, 2016 at 9:30 am

    With its 412 areas and also suites and 11 junior collections, you’re sure
    to have a fantastic family members vacation right here, in the heart of Cannes.

    Reply
  50. Tatiana
    December 16, 2016 at 9:56 am

    Vacation Express will certainly roll right into Raleigh, December 1-4 as
    well as December 7-11 from 4-9pm nighttime.

    Reply
  51. golden oak log cabin argyll
    December 16, 2016 at 10:03 am

    By selecting enchanting places like Triberg, Sri Lanka as well as the Canadian Mountain ranges you could
    not just minimize your expenses, yet additionally
    take pleasure in a memorable and also special holiday
    experience.

    Reply
  52. Roxanne
    December 16, 2016 at 11:07 am

    To control this most recent break out, those that are not vaccinated were cautioned today to keep away from Disney amusement park.

    Reply
  53. sherwood forest log cabins 1 night
    December 16, 2016 at 11:08 am

    Prague seems closer as well as much more gorgeous compared to before as well as you
    want your enchanting holiday to be one to remember.

    Reply
  54. Stan
    December 16, 2016 at 12:14 pm

    However this year the mall wants its staff members to take pleasure in the holiday with their liked ones, inning accordance with a release published Wednesday.

    Reply
  55. http://tropacoca-cola.com/component/k2/itemlist/user/245062.html
    December 16, 2016 at 1:41 pm

    Before taking a testosterone injection, tel your phgysician about all other medications, nutritkonal supplements and herbal products you are
    taking.

    Reply
  56. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    December 16, 2016 at 2:01 pm

    Hmm it looks like your website ate my first comment (it was
    super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m
    thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to the whole
    thing. Do you have any tips for rookie blog writers?

    I’d genuinely appreciate it.

    Reply
  57. free movies online
    December 17, 2016 at 1:02 am

    I will right away snatch your rss feed as I can not to find your
    email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service.

    Do you’ve any? Please permit me know so that I could subscribe.
    Thanks.

    Reply
  58. film streaming
    December 17, 2016 at 1:09 am

    Hey very nice blog!

    Reply
  59. Whitney
    December 17, 2016 at 1:08 pm

    It will be easy to keep the children captivated as there is a lot to do in the Smoky Mountains location and each cabin has lots of
    TVs with Satellite or cable service and the majority of the premier
    cabins have swimming pool tables and age areas!

    Reply
  60. Christen
    December 18, 2016 at 3:30 am

    One place you can rely upon is the vacation parks in the UK
    as they have whatever you have to make the ideal household
    Xmas break.

    Reply
  61. Lucile
    December 18, 2016 at 8:02 am

    You can find several companies with great reputations,
    however they have actually also maintained their sensible
    prices.

    Reply
  62. Gidget
    December 18, 2016 at 11:38 am

    One needs to comply with certain approaches to create pertinent as well as specialist SEO posts that
    the viewers would certainly such as.

    Reply
  63. affordable seo services australia
    December 19, 2016 at 6:52 am

    Having supplied seo solutions for over 5 years as a Search Engine Optimization specialist, I have done both huge
    and little sites get greater positions in the major online
    search engine and boosted the overall bottom line of their company.

    Reply
  64. except credit cards
    December 19, 2016 at 7:13 am

    When someone writes an post he/she keeps the thought of a user in his/her
    brain that how a user can know it. So that’s why this post is amazing.
    Thanks!

    Reply
  65. Cortador de grama Eletrico
    December 19, 2016 at 4:31 pm

    Ele também vem equipado com botão de segurança
    que impede acionamento eventual da máquina, liberando a partida do motor, apenas enquanto pressionado.

    Reply
  66. Chau
    December 20, 2016 at 1:35 am

    I like looking through a post that will make men and women think.
    Also, thanks for permitting me to comment!

    Reply
  67. Charmain
    December 20, 2016 at 1:13 pm

    You really make it appear so easy with your presentation but
    I to find this topic to be really one thing that I feel I might never understand.
    It kind of feels too complex and extremely broad for me. I’m taking a look
    forward on your subsequent publish, I will attempt to
    get the cling of it!

    Reply
  68. Augusta
    December 20, 2016 at 5:47 pm

    All these log cabin parks have a variety of log cabins offer for sale from acclaimed makers such as Cambrian Recreation Homes, Oak Grove Cabins, PEC Residences and also Leisure, Pure Revier as well as
    Wessex Leisure Houses.

    Reply
  69. Bobbye
    December 20, 2016 at 6:17 pm

    Heya i am for the first time here. I found
    this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out
    a lot. I hope to give something back and aid others like you helped me.

    Reply
  70. Cyril
    December 21, 2016 at 2:06 am

    Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this site.

    It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very hard to get that “perfect balance”
    between usability and visual appeal. I must say you’ve done a fantastic job with this.

    In addition, the blog loads super quick for me on Internet explorer.
    Exceptional Blog!

    Reply
  71. dodge computer reprogramming
    December 21, 2016 at 7:11 pm

    Thanks for your personal marvelous posting!
    I seriously enjoyed reading it, you may be a great author.I will make certain to bookmark your
    blog and will eventually come back at some
    point. I want to encourage continue your great job, have a
    nice weekend!

    Reply
  72. http://haemorrhoidenbehandeln.wordpress.com
    December 23, 2016 at 5:25 am

    Nice blog here! Also your website loads up fast!
    What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your
    host? I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol

    Reply
  73. 2005 dodge neon computer
    December 23, 2016 at 11:44 pm

    Have you ever considered publishing an ebook or guest authoring on other blogs?
    I have a blog based on the same ideas you discuss and
    would love to have you share some stories/information. I
    know my audience would value your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e-mail.

    Reply
  74. Www.jybj.hk
    December 24, 2016 at 3:19 am

    Often its a pain in the ass to read what blog owners wrote yet this site is actually remarkable and I actually
    treasure your good article, Excellent post.

    Reply
  75. advisors available
    December 24, 2016 at 7:52 am

    Yesterday, while I was at work, my sister stole my apple
    ipad and tested to see if it can survive a twenty five foot
    drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple
    ipad is now destroyed and she has 83 views. I know this is totally
    off topic but I had to share it with someone!

    Reply
  76. Samantha
    December 24, 2016 at 9:16 am

    The cabin is just 20 minutes from Inverness,
    7 miles to the neighborhood store which provides more than effectively for daily
    requirements and also 8 miles to Loch Ness.

    Reply
  77. Margareta
    December 24, 2016 at 12:07 pm

    Please let me know if you’re looking for a author for your weblog.
    You have some really good articles and I feel I would be a good asset.
    If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d love to write some
    articles for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine.
    Please blast me an email if interested. Many thanks!

    Reply
  78. iphone
    December 24, 2016 at 1:53 pm

    You can do this by changing the brightness in the settings area of your phone to a lower level.
    See our Authors box below for more exciting news and great information of where to get the best deals on i – Phones.
    If you’ve been aware of mobile marketing and advertising platforms like Admob, in – Mobi, as well as others.

    Reply
  79. Gerald
    December 24, 2016 at 6:02 pm

    Row 1 (RS): With F, ch 1, job 4 sc evenly spaced across
    side edge of Fifth Log, job 14 sts uniformly spaced across top edge
    of Second Log, work 4 sts equally spaced along side edge of Third Log – 22 sts.

    Reply
  80. waterfall video
    December 26, 2016 at 5:59 am

    As a result, the installation of waterfalls for decorating and
    aerating Koi ponds has increased. Generally E-coli take shelter in the digestive system of human beings,
    mostly in the intestines. Then find some woodworking plans and patterns for a nice little wooden bridge for over your pond and you
    are done.

    Reply
  81. Amee
    December 26, 2016 at 7:53 am

    Check out all the information of these wonderful log cabins in Dorset as well as locate a series of facilities also consisting of exclusive outside jacuzzis, swimming pools and
    also a lot more.

    Reply
  82. buy dodge pcm
    December 26, 2016 at 10:30 am

    I am regular reader, how are you everybody? This article
    posted at this website is actually nice.

    Reply
  83. financial advisor
    December 27, 2016 at 5:34 am

    Inspiring quest there. What occurred after? Good luck!

    Reply
  84. Alethea Arndell
    December 27, 2016 at 8:10 am

    If some one desires to be updated with most recent technologies then he must be pay a visit this website and be up to date all the time.my web-site … domino99

    Reply
  85. Daniel
    December 27, 2016 at 1:09 pm

    You can locate many solutions with good reputations, yet they have likewise kept their affordable costs.

    Reply
  86. dodge performance pcm
    December 27, 2016 at 11:08 pm

    This is a topic that is near to my heart… Cheers! Where are your contact details though?

    Reply
  87. Blondell Governor
    December 29, 2016 at 8:01 pm

    Hi there! I simply want to give you a huge thumbs up for your excellent info you’ve got here on this post. I am returning to your web site for more soon.Here is my blog – predator calls

    Reply
  88. dodge stratus pcm asd fuse
    December 29, 2016 at 10:47 pm

    I don’t even know the way I finished up right here, however I
    assumed this submit was good. I don’t know who you are but certainly you are going to a well-known blogger if you happen to
    are not already. Cheers!

    Reply
  89. goal of becoming one of the best performing financial services
    December 30, 2016 at 1:09 am

    Hey there, You have done an incredible job.
    I will definitely digg it and personally suggest to
    my friends. I am confident they’ll be benefited from this website.

    Reply
  90. Aimee
    December 30, 2016 at 5:02 am

    Hey There. I found your weblog the use of msn. This is a very smartly written article.

    I’ll make sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your helpful
    information. Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly return.

    Reply
  91. credit report
    December 30, 2016 at 8:39 am

    This is my first time go to see at here and i am in fact impressed to
    read everthing at alone place.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV