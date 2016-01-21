قرار جمهورى بالتجديد للواء أبو بكر الجندى رئيسا لجهاز الإحصاء

January 21, 2016

mqdefault

 

 

أصدر الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسى قراراً جمهورياً بالتجديد للواء أبو بكر الجندى رئيساً للجهاز المركزى للتعبئة العامة والإحصاء.

178 comments

  1. http://hoyerliftreviews.stunt.website/
    December 2, 2016 at 1:03 pm

    Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this site.

    It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very
    hard to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability
    and visual appearance. I must say you’ve done a amazing job with this.
    Also, the blog loads very quick for me on Internet explorer.
    Superb Blog!

    Reply
  2. hey
    December 3, 2016 at 6:35 pm

    Hi, I do believe this is a great web site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I’m going to return yet again since I book-marked it. Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to help other people.|

    Reply
  3. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    December 5, 2016 at 10:04 am

    I’m really loving the theme/design of your weblog. Do you ever run into any browser compatibility issues? A couple of my blog visitors have complained about my blog not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Firefox. Do you have any advice to help fix this issue?|

    Reply
  4. find two varieties
    December 5, 2016 at 7:11 pm

    Fantastic blog! Do you have any recommendations for aspiring
    writers? I’m hoping to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost
    on everything. Would you recommend starting with a free platform like WordPress
    or go for a paid option? There are so many options
    out there that I’m totally confused .. Any ideas? Thank you!

    Reply
  5. betterscooter.com
    December 6, 2016 at 9:10 am

    this product can be quite nice and isn’t going to bring over promptly when i own Five couples involved with betterscooter.com http://adf.ly/6249830/banner/www.scamadviser.com/check-website/betterscooter.com 4 appear to be basic pants i’ve truly individuals when it comes to pink off white dark not to mention proverb they are all fine while you should never bring all of them all the time as they should dissect additional time on the whole they are really comfortable

    Reply
  6. http://tennis-bel.ru/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=11629
    December 6, 2016 at 9:35 am

    An intramuscular injection of 200 to 300 milligrams is generally adequate tto mae body testosterone levels to normal.

    Reply
  7. dior perfume
    December 6, 2016 at 3:22 pm

    ECcJDx subject but typically folks don at talk about these issues.

    Reply
  8. plymouth computer
    December 6, 2016 at 4:40 pm

    Hi there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be okay.
    I’m undoubtedly enjoying your blog and look forward to new
    posts.

    Reply
  9. angeles criminal defense
    December 7, 2016 at 2:36 pm

    Undeniably consider that which you said. Your favorite justification seemed to be at the internet the simplest thing to understand
    of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while people think
    about concerns that they just do not know about.

    You controlled to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the entire thing with no need side effect
    , people could take a signal. Will probably be again to get more.
    Thank you

    Reply
  10. http://narintec1.ivyro.net/zbxe/?document_srl=525479
    December 8, 2016 at 3:37 am

    Girls caan take testosterone as a lotion, through a spot orr in the
    kind of pellet implants, which have the highest consistency oof delivery.

    Reply
  11. common criminal
    December 8, 2016 at 8:10 am

    Hey! I realize this is sort of off-topic however I had to ask.

    Does managing a well-established website like yours require a large amount of work?
    I am brand new to running a blog however I do write in my diary on a daily basis.
    I’d like to start a blog so I can easily share my personal experience
    and views online. Please let me know if you have any
    recommendations or tips for brand new aspiring bloggers.
    Appreciate it!

    Reply
  12. phoenixsoundandlighting.com
    December 8, 2016 at 2:47 pm

    Baxed on the FDA, the use of testosterone therapy has increased appreciably, from 1.3 million patients in 2009 to
    2.3 million patients who had a prescrtiption for testosterone products in 2013.

    Reply
  13. lloan
    December 8, 2016 at 5:40 pm

    Your way of describing all in this paragraph is actually nice, all be able to easily know it, Thanks a lot.

    Reply
  14. eebest8 best
    December 9, 2016 at 12:01 pm

    “Very nice post. I absolutely love this site. Stick with it!”

    Reply
  15. attorney irs tax
    December 12, 2016 at 2:27 am

    Hola! I’ve been following your website for a while now and finally got the
    bravery to go ahead and give you a shout
    out from Lubbock Tx! Just wanted to mention keep
    up the fantastic work!

    Reply
  16. home care training
    December 12, 2016 at 10:22 am

    What i don’t understood is in fact how you’re now not actually a lot more neatly-preferred than you may be now.
    You’re very intelligent. You know thus significantly in relation to this subject, produced
    me in my opinion imagine it from so many varied angles.

    Its like women and men aren’t fascinated unless it is one thing to accomplish with Woman gaga!

    Your own stuffs great. Always deal with it up!

    Reply
  17. Tampa tax lawyer
    December 12, 2016 at 3:18 pm

    I have learn several just right stuff here.
    Definitely price bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how so much effort you put to make this type of great
    informative web site.

    Reply
    • http://wikis.uem.mz/index.php/Utilizador:CandiceCjy
      December 22, 2016 at 6:56 am

      The Xu meta-analysis called forr 27 published, randomized, placebo-controlled trials
      signifying 2,994 largely middle aged and older male participants (1,773 treated with testosterone and 1,261 treated with placebo) who
      reported 180 cardiovascular-related adverse events.9 This stuidy
      found that testosterone therapy was associated with an increased risk
      of adverse cardiovascular events (Odds Ratio OR=1.5, 95% CI: 1.1-2.1);
      however, methodological diemmas limit conclusions.

      Reply
  18. tania i skuteczna dieta
    December 13, 2016 at 10:12 am

    Really appreciate you sharing this post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.

    Reply
  19. Milagro
    December 13, 2016 at 8:03 pm

    Among the different acne therapy products, BIOSKINFORTE is such a product, which
    handles the total process of acne scar elimination normally making use of the all-natural item.

    Reply
  20. Julienne
    December 13, 2016 at 11:06 pm

    Acne scar removal is a serious concern as well as all approaches entail other strategies.

    Reply
  21. Benjamin
    December 13, 2016 at 11:29 pm

    I use castor oil on my face and leave it overnight as well
    as I additionally apply neem oil during the day, not everyday but during the weekend
    while in the house.

    Reply
  22. vince biggin
    December 14, 2016 at 2:59 am

    Hello, Neat post. There is an issue together with your website in web
    explorer, may test this? IE still is the marketplace
    chief and a big section of other people will
    leave out your excellent writing due to this problem.

    Reply
  23. Jacqueline
    December 14, 2016 at 3:01 am

    I have to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in penning this website.
    I’m hoping to check out the same high-grade blog posts from you later on as
    well. In fact, your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my very own site nnow 😉

    Reply
  24. Intim Escorts Website
    December 14, 2016 at 3:25 am

    thank you ffor all your efforts that you have put in this.
    Very interesting info.

    Reply
  25. 24escorts.uk
    December 14, 2016 at 3:31 am

    Excellrnt post. I was checking constantly thios weblog and I’m impressed!
    Very helpful info specifically tthe remaining part 🙂 I take care of such information much.I used to be seeking this certain info for a very lengthy time.
    Thank you and good luck.

    Reply
  26. interesting read
    December 14, 2016 at 5:55 am

    Pretty element of content. I just stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact loved account your blog posts.
    Any way I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement
    you get entry to constantly quickly.

    Reply
  27. Dak Prescott Jerseys
    December 14, 2016 at 5:56 am

    Excellent site you’ve got here.. It’s hard to find high-quality writing like yours
    these days. I truly appreciate individuals like you!

    Take care!!

    Reply
  28. mobile tools apk
    December 14, 2016 at 5:57 am

    Now download the Hungry Evolution tips device and luxuriate in the overall
    game at its full potential.

    Reply
  29. agenda En Ligne
    December 14, 2016 at 5:57 am

    I visited several web pages except the audio quality for audio
    songs current at this web site is actually excellent.

    Reply
  30. necrologicas abc madrid hoy
    December 14, 2016 at 5:59 am

    Si ayer conocíamos que Dominic Sherwood interpretará a Jace Wayland , hoy se han anunciado los fichajes de Alberto Rosende, quien va a dar vida a
    Simon Lewis, y de Emeraude Toubia, que interpretará a Isabelle Lightwood.

    Reply
    • http://dte.sa
      December 22, 2016 at 7:03 am

      Morning erections help ascertain, in men with ED issues, if tere is a physiological reason behond this mishap oor
      if their troubles come from a psychological hindrance.

      Reply
    • www.gozaza.com->http
      December 23, 2016 at 12:07 am

      Condo neighborhood associations generally charge dues and membership fees.

      A wide range of condos are available in Mc –
      Call, right from 2 bedroom condos to 4 bedroom condos.

      Whether the property is taken care of by the owner or a property manager, open a conversation about how
      maintenance is handled.

      Reply
  31. g loomis t shirt
    December 14, 2016 at 5:59 am

    Hello Dear, are you truly visiting this
    website daily, if so then you will definitely get nice know-how.

    Reply
  32. copmymusic.com
    December 14, 2016 at 6:00 am

    Appreciate it for helping out, superb information.

    Reply
  33. accounting-hoodies.com
    December 14, 2016 at 6:02 am

    The exhibition titled To Hell and Back, will
    feature a selection of lithographs (already in the museum’s permanent collection) that takes on the epic poem The Divine Comedy, written by Dante Alighieri, and mixes in a 21st century narrative of a ‘sneaker and hoodie-clad
    slacker’, set in circles of Hell to Purgatory and Paradise, both presented
    as versions of modern American cities such as San Francisco and Los Angeles.

    You’re looking at these things as you may see something
    you can comment on. When you are out and about, observe life and just watch people around you, paying particular attention to
    women.

    Reply
  34. cara membuat rak hiasan dinding dari kayu
    December 14, 2016 at 6:02 am

    you’re in reality a just right webmaster. The web site loading speed is amazing.

    It seems that you are doing any unique trick. In addition, The contents are
    masterwork. you have performed a wonderful activity in this subject!

    Reply
  35. halo 3 covenant
    December 14, 2016 at 6:05 am

    There are variations to songs played repeatedly and all songs
    follow audio taken from the studio. We are sure that
    once you discover it and commence playing it, you will feel a growing number of attracted with this game.
    In case your Wii’s memory is almost full using the virtual games don’t concern yourself.

    Reply
  36. penumbuh rambut cepat
    December 14, 2016 at 6:06 am

    I love it when folks come together and share thoughts.
    Great blog, continue the good work!

    Reply
    • www.aimforcs.com
      December 22, 2016 at 7:01 am

      The evaluations are deceived into believing they are being instructed to create testosterone, deespite the
      fact the amounts are comfortably elevated to youthful levbels
      as a result of injectale testosterone treatment.

      Reply
  37. Anonymous
    December 14, 2016 at 6:08 am

    Thanks for the marvelous posting! I seriously enjoyed reading it, you can be a great author.I will remember to bookmark your blog and definitely
    will come back later in life. I want to encourage continue your great work,
    have a nice evening!

    Reply
  38. Ingles Rapido monterrey
    December 14, 2016 at 6:14 am

    Buenas. Tengo 41 años y me hayo aprendiendo inglés desde
    hace 2 años. Este texto lo he encontrado épico
    para la memorización del idioma inglés. Me ha sido muy eficaz.
    Lo voy a anexionar a mis favoritos. Te doy las gracias por el comentario.

    Reply
  39. http://www.vipescorts24.uk
    December 14, 2016 at 12:39 pm

    I?m amazed, I myst say. Seldom do I encounter a blog that?s both
    equally educative and amusing, and without a doubt, you’ve hit the nail on the head.
    The problem is something whihh too few meen and womjen are speaking intelligently
    about. I am very happy I came across this during
    my hunt for something relating to this.

    Reply
  40. click to see more
    December 14, 2016 at 3:31 pm

    Ahaa, its pleasant dialogue on the topic of this article here
    at this weblog, I have read all that, so at this
    time me also commenting at this place.

    Reply
  41. waist-trainer.org
    December 16, 2016 at 1:32 am

    “This is one awesome blog.Really thank you! Really Cool.”

    Reply
  42. hiasan dinding kamar cantik
    December 16, 2016 at 10:11 am

    Excellent pieces. Keep posting such kind of information on your blog.
    Im really impressed by your site.
    Hello there, You have performed an incredible job. I’ll certainly digg it and in my view suggest to
    my friends. I’m confident they will be benefited from this website.

    Reply
  43. Ezra
    December 16, 2016 at 12:07 pm

    Rick Davis, who runs the Ranch by the River B and b with Stables
    in North Conway, New Hampshire, counts the holiday season as one
    of his busiest times for taking customers on sleigh trips.

    Reply
  44. Aracely
    December 16, 2016 at 1:10 pm

    Hotel Holiday Park – polecam, świetne warunki mają, ale akurat my jak korzystamy to głównie na godziny.

    Reply
  45. jual spectroline
    December 16, 2016 at 8:13 pm

    It’s remarkable designed for me to have a site, which is valuable in support of my experience.
    thanks admin

    Reply
  46. Hershel
    December 17, 2016 at 9:09 am

    Hello there! I could have sworn I’ve been to
    this blog before but after looking at some of the articles I realized it’s new to me.
    Regardless, I’m definitely pleased I discovered it and I’ll be bookmarking it and
    checking back frequently!

    Reply
  47. Freelance writers needed
    December 17, 2016 at 1:12 pm

    I really like and appreciate your blog.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.

    Reply
  48. Billie
    December 17, 2016 at 2:29 pm

    You will be stunned that such views actually exists in UK and be
    grateful that you in fact familiarize regarding log cabins.

    Reply
  49. cottages in pembrokeshire with hot tub
    December 17, 2016 at 2:30 pm

    Other attributes include bathroom robes, luxury toiletries as well as outdoors is a verandah with an outdoor jacuzzi.

    Reply
  50. Jaimie
    December 17, 2016 at 2:44 pm

    The majority of owners utilize their, Dallas villa for tiny part of the year throughout holidays and also household events.

    Reply
  51. Alejandro
    December 18, 2016 at 12:44 am

    ¡Hola!
    Me parece muy lograda tu convencimiento sobre este esquema.
    Desde hace tiempo no puedo quitarme esto de la cabeza e intento leer mucho sobre ello.
    La aportación que has efectuado me ha parecido muy agradable, sin embargo creo que se podría
    profundizar un tanto más y así poder aclarar ciertas dudas que aún estimo.
    De todas maneras, muchas gracias por tu aportación. Voy a estar interesado a cercanas manifestaciones que hagas.
    Muchas gracias.
    Un saludo.

    Reply
  52. printronix p7500 service manual
    December 18, 2016 at 9:34 am

    Greetings I am so thrilⅼed I foսnd your webѕite,
    I really found you by error, ԝhile I was looқing on Αol for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say kudos for a marvelouѕ pߋst
    and a all round enjoyable blog (Ι also love the theme/design),
    I don’t have time to browse it alⅼ at the moment but Ӏ have ѕaved it and also
    includeԀ your RSS feeds, so when I hаve time I will be back to read a lⲟt more, Ꮲlease
    do keеp up the excellent b.

    Reply
  53. Junko
    December 18, 2016 at 11:18 am

    You can additionally include Alt Text and also Descriptions for your
    photos, making them even more useful with Search Engine
    Optimization.

    Reply
  54. Kristofer
    December 18, 2016 at 2:22 pm

    In addition, given that you could post so much information, coordinating everything for SEO purposes, you could positively make it function despite what form
    of crusade you have taking place.

    Reply
  55. affordable seo services australia
    December 18, 2016 at 6:06 pm

    Analytix hires just the most knowledgeable Search Engine Optimization professionals for its SEO solutions, which is valuable
    in bringing in significant and also quantifiable results for all SEO clients.

    Reply
  56. http://budsbuysguns.com/catalog/redirect.php?action=url&goto=www.meleciomanuelsantos.comnode6track
    December 19, 2016 at 11:41 am

    Very soon this website will be famous among all blog people, due to it’s
    fastidious articles or reviews

    Reply
  57. Yeezy 350
    December 19, 2016 at 3:08 pm

    What’s up, I log on to your new stuff daily. Your writing style is
    witty, keep it up!

    Reply
  58. Copmymusic.Com
    December 20, 2016 at 12:15 am

    Veery wonderful vsual appeal on this internet site, I’d value it 10.

    Reply
  59. www.vipescorts24.co.uk
    December 20, 2016 at 2:06 am

    I like this web site very much, Its a rattling nice bilpet to
    rea and find information.

    Reply
  60. http://sharpform.net/
    December 21, 2016 at 9:04 am

    In the United States, approximatelyy 43 percent of girls and 31 percent of men experience sexual dysfunction.

    Reply
  61. http://www.ajcbeauty.co.uk/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=1955839
    December 22, 2016 at 7:21 am

    Before considering testosterone therapy, you should visit with your healthcare provider too learn whether you really have low T or just the natural
    decline in testosterone amont associated with aging.

    Reply
  62. vape shop near me
    December 22, 2016 at 3:40 pm

    “ItвЂ™s really a great and helpful piece of info. I am glad that you shared this useful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.”

    Reply
  63. http://aksecurity.co/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=42807
    December 22, 2016 at 7:19 pm

    Vitgamin D has also been shown to hellp wiith all things male (everything from
    spoerm quality to testosterone amount).

    Reply
  64. Joann
    December 26, 2016 at 5:29 pm

    In my SEO short article composing standards I recommend you take your primary keyword and
    also 3 or 4 various other related keywords and compose at 3-4%.

    Reply
  65. health facts
    December 28, 2016 at 8:21 am

    With havin so much content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright
    infringement? My blog has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either written myself or
    outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over
    the internet without my agreement. Do you know any ways to help reduce content from being stolen? I’d certainly
    appreciate it.

    Reply
  66. arts and crafts ideas
    December 28, 2016 at 3:10 pm

    I was recommended this website by my cousin. I’m not positive whether this publish is written by means of him as nobody else know such designated about my
    problem. You’re incredible! Thank you!

    Reply
  67. business letter format
    December 28, 2016 at 3:42 pm

    This is a great tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere.
    Short but very precise info… Appreciate your sharing
    this one. A must read article!

    Reply
  68. betting bovada
    December 28, 2016 at 4:26 pm

    Right here is the right blog for anybody who would like to understand this topic.
    You know so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I
    really would want to…HaHa). You definitely put a new spin on a
    topic that has been discussed for decades. Great stuff, just wonderful!

    Reply
  69. e-business definition
    December 29, 2016 at 1:22 am

    First off I want to say great blog! I had a quick question that I’d like to ask if you do not mind.
    I was interested to find out how you center yourself and clear your thoughts before writing.
    I have had a hard time clearing my mind in getting my thoughts out there.

    I do take pleasure in writing however it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes
    are wasted just trying to figure out how to begin. Any ideas or
    hints? Many thanks!

    Reply
  70. computers on wheels
    December 29, 2016 at 1:51 am

    I am really impressed along with your writing abilities and
    also with the format on your weblog. Is that this a paid
    subject matter or did you modify it yourself? Either way stay up the nice high quality writing,
    it’s uncommon to see a nice weblog like this one these days..

    Reply
  71. cooking a turkey
    December 29, 2016 at 1:54 am

    Hello, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues.
    When I look at your blog in Safari, it looks fine but when opening
    in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to
    give you a quick heads up! Other then that, terrific blog!

    Reply
  72. Ricky
    December 29, 2016 at 1:59 am

    As a man ages, his tesstosterone levels decline which can resuhlt inn various issues, generally associated with his
    sexual functions.

    Reply
  73. employment law
    December 29, 2016 at 7:26 am

    Hi, after reading this awesome piece of writing i am as well happy
    to share my experience here with mates.

    Reply
  74. education advisory board
    December 29, 2016 at 7:35 am

    you’re in reality a just right webmaster. The
    web site loading speed is amazing. It sort of feels that you are doing
    any unique trick. Moreover, The contents are masterwork.
    you’ve performed a fantastic activity on this topic!

    Reply
  75. family christian bookstore
    December 29, 2016 at 7:40 am

    Normally I do not learn article on blogs, but I wish to
    say that this write-up very pressured me to check out and do it!

    Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thank you, very great post.

    Reply
  76. http://seniol.ru/component/k2/itemlist/user/51189.html
    December 29, 2016 at 9:33 am

    Cappola saidd there is signs that occasionally
    patients are prescribed testosterone without having their hormone levls corrdectly checked.

    Reply
  77. languages by difficulty
    December 29, 2016 at 5:22 pm

    This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger.
    I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post.
    Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!

    Reply
  78. games everyone should play
    December 29, 2016 at 5:30 pm

    I enjoy looking through a post that will make men and women think.

    Also, thanks for allowing me to comment!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV