قطار يدهسن سيارة نقل ثقيلة بمزلقان منوف ويقتل السائق

لقى سائق فى العقد الخامس من عمره مصرعه ، صباح اليوم ، الثلاثاء فى حادث إصطدام قطار بسيارة نقل مرسيدس ثقيلة بمزلقان منوف بجوار مركز الشرطة الجديد نتيجة غفلة من عامل المزلقان الذى ترك المزلقان مفتوح واستغرق فى النوم حسب شهود العيان.
تلقى اللواء محمد مسعود مدير أمن المنوفية إخطارا من مأمور مركز شرطة منوف يفيد بحادث تصادم بين سيارة نقل ثقيل قيادة يوسف خطاب 58 سنة ملك أيمن حلمى غنيم فى ساعة مبكرة من صباح اليوم وأثناء عبوره مزلقان السكة الحديد إصطدم به جرار قطار مما أدى مصرع السائق وتحطيم السيارة بالكامل وشطرها نصفين
