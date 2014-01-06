قناة ONtv تنعي الإعلامية أماني الخياط في وفاة ولدتها

January 6, 2014

Amany El Khayyatتوفيت فجر اليوم والدة الإعلامية أماني الخياط ، مقدمة برنامج صباح أون على قناة ON T.V.

وتم تشييع الجنازة ظهر اليوم بمدافن الأسرة ، وسيقام العزاء الخميس المقبل بمسجد الصديق بمساكن شيراتون عقب صلاة المغرب.

ومن المقرر أن تعود أماني الخياط إلى تقديم برنامجها الأحد المقبل ، فيما يواصل الإعلامي رامي رضوان تقديم البرنامج بدلا منها حتى عودتها للشاشة .

