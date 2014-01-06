قناة ONtv تنعي الإعلامية أماني الخياط في وفاة ولدتها
January 6, 2014
2014-01-06
توفيت فجر اليوم والدة الإعلامية أماني الخياط ، مقدمة برنامج صباح أون على قناة ON T.V.
وتم تشييع الجنازة ظهر اليوم بمدافن الأسرة ، وسيقام العزاء الخميس المقبل بمسجد الصديق بمساكن شيراتون عقب صلاة المغرب.
ومن المقرر أن تعود أماني الخياط إلى تقديم برنامجها الأحد المقبل ، فيما يواصل الإعلامي رامي رضوان تقديم البرنامج بدلا منها حتى عودتها للشاشة .
nsmci5 Just Browsing While I was surfing yesterday I noticed a great post concerning
When someone writes an article he/she maintains the thought of a user in his/her brain that how a user can be aware of it.
Therefore that’s why this paragraph is perfect. Thanks!
Great post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed! Very useful information particularly the last part 🙂 I care for such information much. I was seeking this certain information for a long time. Thank you and best of luck.|
Hi just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading
correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
I’ve tried it in two different web browsers and both show the same results.
Somebody essentially lend a hand to make severely
articles I might state. That is the very first
time I frequented your web page and thus far? I surprised with the research you made to create this particular post extraordinary.
Fantastic process!
you are in reality a excellent webmaster.
The web site loading pace is amazing. It seems that you’re doing any distinctive trick.
Furthermore, The contents are masterwork. you have done a fantastic job in this topic!
Hi, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog in Firefox, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up!
Other then that, amazing blog!
Post writing is also a fun, if you be familiar with after that
you can write if not it is complicated to write.
Have you ever thought about including a little bit more
than just your articles? I mean, what you say is important and all.
However just imagine if you added some great photos or videos to give your posts more, “pop”!
Your content is excellent but with pics and clips, this site
could certainly be one of the most beneficial in its field.
Superb blog!
I read this piece of writing fully concerning the comparison of latest and
earlier technologies, it’s remarkable article.
Greetings! Very helpful advice in this particular
post! It’s the little changes which will make the most important changes.
Thanks a lot for sharing!
I enjoy reading through an article that will make men and women think.
Also, many thanks for allowing me to comment!
Fastidious answers in return of this matter with genuine arguments and explaining everything about that.
Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your
website is excellent, let alone the content!
First off I would like to say great blog! I had a quick question that
I’d like to ask if you don’t mind. I was curious
to find out how you center yourself and clear your thoughts before writing.
I have had trouble clearing my thoughts in getting my thoughts out.
I truly do take pleasure in writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes
are lost simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any suggestions
or hints? Many thanks!
Hi there I am so glad I found your web site, I really found you
by accident, while I was looking on Askjeeve for something else, Anyways I am here now and
would just like to say thanks a lot for a incredible post and a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to
read it all at the moment but I have saved
it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the awesome work.
you are in reality a excellent webmaster.
The site loading speed is amazing. It kind of feels
that you’re doing any distinctive trick. In addition, The contents are masterwork.
you have performed a fantastic task in this matter!
I absolutely love your blog and find almost all of your post’s to
be just what I’m looking for. Does one offer guest
writers to write content for yourself? I wouldn’t mind creating a post or elaborating
on many of the subjects you write concerning here.
Again, awesome website!
I have been browsing online more than 3 hours these days, but I never discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours.
It’s pretty price sufficient for me. In my view, if all website
owners and bloggers made good content as you probably did, the net will likely be a lot
more helpful than ever before.
always i used to read smaller posts that as well clear their motive, and
that is also happening with this post which I am
reading at this place.
I’m gone to say to my little brother, that he should also pay a quick visit this webpage on regular
basis to take updated from most up-to-date reports.
Hello every one, here every one is sharing these kinds of experience,
thus it’s pleasant to read this web site, and I used to pay a quick
visit this web site every day.
Wonderful, what a website it is! This blog presents useful facts to us, keep it
up.
Since the admin of this website is working, no doubt very
quickly it will be famous, due to its feature contents.
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this
blog. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s
tough to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and
appearance. I must say you have done a superb job with this.
In addition, the blog loads super fast for me on Chrome.
Excellent Blog!
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
Your site offered us with valuable information to work on. You have done a formidable job
and our whole community will be grateful to you.