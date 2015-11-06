قنوات ONTV الراعي الإعلامي الرسمي لماراثون التوعية بشكلة ضعف السمع عند الأطفال

November 6, 2015


 قامت قناة ONTV بالتعاون مع Cairo Runners بالتوعية بمشكلة ضعف السمع، بماراثون جري انطلق يوم الجمعة 6 ديسمبر 2015، وذلك ضمن فعاليات حملات التوعية التى يقوم بها الفريق مع شركة MEDEL وهي إحدى الشركات الرائدة فى مجال زراعة الأنظمة السمعية، وتأتى هذه الحملة للحد من انتشار الإعاقة السمعية خاصة عند الأطفال فى سن مبكرة وذلك لصعوبة العلاج بعد سن خمس سنوات، فيما أعلنت شركة MEDEL أنها ستقوم بدفع جنيه لصالح عمليات زراعة قوقعة الأذن على كل مرة يستخدم فيها الهاشتاج.

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV