قنوات ONTV ليست فقط الأقرب إلي الحدث وإنما هي في قلب الحدث

تخصص قنوات ONTV جميع شاشتها وبرامجها لعرض أهم حدث في مصر والمنطقه بأكملها وهو افتتاح قناة السويس الجديدة.
أطلقت قنوات ONTV تغطيتها للاحتفالية الوطنية بقناة السويس الجديدة وذلك حتى انتهاء الإحتفالات .
وقامت القناة بالتسجيل مع عدد كبير من الشخصيات العامة والمسئوولين، وقام المسئوولين بتوجيه كلمة من خلال شاشة ONTV للتهنئة بالإنجاز الوطني الجديد و أبرزهم الفريق مهاب مميش رئيس هيئة قناة السويس وقداسة البابا تواضروس ومفتي الجمهورية الدكتور شوقي علام والمهندس إبراهيم محلب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وعدد من الوزراء، بالإضافة إلى عدد من السفراء العرب، كالسفير التونسي “محمود الخميري”، والسفيرالليبي “محمد فايز جبريل”، والسفير اللبناني “خالد زيادة”، والفلسطيني “جمال الشوبكي”، حيث وجهوا تهنئتهم للشعب والقيادة السياسية المصرية .
بالإضافة للظهور المتميز من محافظة الإسماعيلية وبث لقطات حصرية ليخت المحروسة لحظة دخوله منطقة الاحتفال، ومنصات الاحتفاليات ورصد لاحتفالات المواطنيين.
كما قامت ONTV بالتواجد أيضا في باقي محافظات القناة في السويس وبورسعيد بخلاف تواجدها في باقي المحافظات لرصد احتفالات مصر بالقناة الجديدة الرسمية منها والشعبية.
