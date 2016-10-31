كل يوم – الأحد 30 أكتوبر 2016
برنامج كل يوم هيغطى مختلف الاخبار والمجالات من غير تجميل بتاتا ولا تهويل نهائيا و دائماً بهدف التغيير للأحسن من السبت للخميس الساعه 9:30مساء على ON E
برنامج متنوع لأن مصر متنوعة . شوف مصر زي ما هي كده بأسلوب عمرو أديب المتميز.
كل يوم: مقابلة مع حسام صالح على هامش تكريم مهرجان الفضائيات العربية لشبكة ON_E
كل يوم – الأحد 30 أكتوبر 2016
