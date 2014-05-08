كواليس افتتاح “رئيس مصر” على ON TV.. وإعلان الطوارئ بالقناة

May 8, 2014

كتب محمد زاهر الخميس، 8 مايو 2014 – image001 (4)04:26

شهدت قناة on tv، مساء أمس، حالة من الطوارئ خلال إطلاق أولى حلقات برنامج “رئيس مصر”، حيث تواجد منذ الصباح ألبيرت شفيق، رئيس مجلس إدارة قنوات أون تى فى، بمقر الأستديوهات بمدينة الإنتاج الإعلامى، ليشرف على ترتيبات ما قبل عرض البرنامج.ويشمل “رئيس مصر” ستوديو تحليلى يضم عددا غير مسبوق من نجوم الإعلام والـ”توك شو”، وهم إبراهيم عيسى، ويسرى فودة، وليليان داوود، وجابر القرموطى، ويوسف الحسينى، وعمرو خفاجى، ويقوم بافتتاح وربط فقراته الإعلامية شريهان أبو الحسن، ورامى رضوان.

على جانب آخر أكد ألبيرت شفيق رئيس شبكة قنوات “أون تى فى” أن سياسة “رئيس مصر” تهدف إلى توعية المواطن لاختيار المرشح المناسب لأهم منصب بالدولة، ويترتب عليه مستقبل وشكل الحياة المصرية فى الفترة القادمة.. وذلك من خلال اتباع الحيادية تجاه برنامجى المرشحين حمدين صباحى، والمشير عبد الفتاح السيسى.. بالإضافة إلى عرض لجميع وجهات النظر والآراء والمطالب التى يجب أن يضعها الرئيس القادم فى الاعتبار لتحقيق العدالة الاجتماعية للمواطنين.

http://www1.youm7.com/News.asp?NewsID=1653017

91 comments

  1. http://hoyerliftreviews.stunt.website/
    December 2, 2016 at 12:59 pm

    When someone writes an article he/she retains the thought
    of a user in his/her brain that how a user can be
    aware of it. Therefore that’s why this article is amazing.

    Thanks!

    Reply
  2. hey
    December 3, 2016 at 4:54 am

    Hi just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different browsers and both show the same outcome.|

    Reply
  3. Betsy
    December 5, 2016 at 7:34 am

    Testosterone replacement therapy has long been used in individuals wth testosterone deficiency,
    whether due to disease or aging.

    Reply
  4. tinyurl.com
    December 5, 2016 at 10:35 am

    Thanks very interesting blog!

    Reply
  5. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    December 6, 2016 at 6:12 am

    I wanted to thank you for this wonderful read!! I absolutely enjoyed every little bit of it. I’ve got you book-marked to look at new stuff you post…|

    Reply
  6. betterscooter.com
    December 6, 2016 at 9:09 pm

    absolutely love all my betterscooter.com http://adf.ly/6249830/banner/www.scamadviser.com/is-betterscooter.com-a-fake-site.html contain Six twos nevertheless during dunkle seemed to be just too a great deal around the sight. maybe most definitely i’ll get them organized found in the other color to your decrease.

    Reply
  7. kaydenKi
    December 7, 2016 at 7:08 pm

    The very heart of your writing whilst appearing agreeable initially, did not settle perfectly with me personally after some time. Somewhere throughout the sentences you actually were able to make me a believer unfortunately just for a while. I however have a problem with your jumps in assumptions and one might do well to fill in those gaps. In the event you actually can accomplish that, I will definitely end up being impressed.
    kaydenKi

    Reply
  8. Hogan 2013 Uomo Scarpe
    December 16, 2016 at 9:08 pm

    Golden Goose Italia Italia 2016
    Hogan 2013 Uomo Scarpe http://www.zeldalovers.com/?scarpe=hogan-2013-uomo-scarpe-7t

    Reply
  9. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    December 16, 2016 at 11:22 pm

    I am regular reader, how are you everybody?

    This piece of writing posted at this site is actually nice.

    Reply
  10. alexander mcqueen shoes sale
    December 17, 2016 at 12:31 pm

    As the saying goes, within the professionals mind there arent many choices, but for someone possessing a beginners mind, everything is wide open.
    alexander mcqueen shoes sale http://www.alexandermcqueenoutlet.store

    Reply
  11. stuart weitzman platform sandals
    December 17, 2016 at 12:41 pm

    Carson amchy kussin hartmann repeated galdi Rebecka charger drazen
    stuart weitzman platform sandals http://www.stuartweitzmanoutlet.store

    Reply
  12. ugg ansley sale
    December 17, 2016 at 1:16 pm

    in this article. a lot more articles like yours had to comment to say It is refreshing to find people who write like they know what they are talking about
    ugg ansley sale http://www.bedcapdealers.com/ugg/

    Reply
  13. http://commercesir.com/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=1462591
    December 17, 2016 at 1:37 pm

    Younger men face the same difficulties and with just a couple tweaks could maaybe change their lives.

    Reply
  14. patagonia fleece pullover sale
    December 17, 2016 at 2:08 pm

    Great Info! Every once in a while I find something interesting
    patagonia fleece pullover sale http://www.joessmogtestonly.com/patagonia/

    Reply
  15. louis vuitton store outlet
    December 17, 2016 at 4:13 pm

    Great wordpress blog here.. Its hard to find quality writing like yours these days. I really appreciate people like you! take care and see you soon
    louis vuitton store outlet http://hartlaubinsurance.com/louis-vuitton/

    Reply
  16. michael kors watches outlet
    December 17, 2016 at 4:23 pm

    Please let me know if youre looking for a writer for your website. You have some really good articles and I think I would be a good asset.
    michael kors watches outlet http://www.michaelkorsoutlethandbagsstore.com

    Reply
  17. Damaris
    December 17, 2016 at 4:28 pm

    A guy’s testosterone level begins to decline after 40 turns and hat fall frequently accelerates after age 60.
    Because that’ll change whether you should take testosterone, you also have too consider your health history.

    Reply
  18. mcm leather backpack
    December 17, 2016 at 6:01 pm

    I am a ex 2 pack a day or more smoker. I have been smoke free for two months, now. This is the longest I have gone in 22 years of smoking. Last record was 2 days. No more wheezing, have better lung capacity, taste and smell senses have improved dramatically. I now am in the process of weening myself off of E-Cigs and have been making great progress at it. It seems nicotine without all the chemicals is less addictive, at least in my case it is. This in my eyes is the greatest product I have ever purchased in my life. It has given me a new lease on it to boot. This product has changed my life forever. Please by all means contact me if you would like to hear more, and the whole story, as I have been keeping track of it.
    mcm leather backpack http://www.mcmsale.store

    Reply
  19. michael kors shop online
    December 17, 2016 at 7:25 pm

    Relying on your instanct is tough for most of us. Many of us develop this ability over the course of our life. It doesnt really just happen if you know what I mean.
    michael kors shop online http://www.long-beach-air-conditioning.com/michael-kors/

    Reply
  20. chanel purses for sale
    December 17, 2016 at 8:16 pm

    Delightful, I passed this on to a friend of mine, and he actually bought me lunch because I found this for him, so let me rephrase: Thanks for lunch.
    chanel purses for sale http://www.easyinboxmailer.com/bags-sale/

    Reply
  21. adidas outlet online store usa
    December 17, 2016 at 8:57 pm

    Good morning, Im pretty disturbed about this and Im not sure if this is the best thing that could probably happen. If you have few new informations about this please email me.(This is important to me)
    adidas outlet online store usa http://adidas.tmearegion26.com

    Reply
  22. outlet michael kors online
    December 17, 2016 at 9:18 pm

    I love the theme youre using in your blog Im so grateful with this post and thank you a lot for sharing it with us. Will definately keep close track of these pages.
    outlet michael kors online http://www.angigreene.com/michael-kors/

    Reply
  23. buy michael kors online
    December 17, 2016 at 10:30 pm

    Quite insightful submit. Never believed that it was this simple after all. I had spent a beneficial deal of my time looking for someone to explain this subject clearly and you’re the only one that ever did that. Kudos to you! Keep it up
    buy michael kors online http://www.tmearegion26.com/michael-kors/

    Reply
  24. michael kors outlet orlando
    December 17, 2016 at 10:34 pm

    You need to get upset! Really its a must to take a look past everything and get upset. Generally this will allow you to take the inititive to make things happen.
    michael kors outlet orlando http://www.michaelkorsoutletcoupons.com

    Reply
  25. http://dexterlist.com/groups/for-therapeutic-in-the-aging-people/
    December 17, 2016 at 10:46 pm

    Were additionally discovered to have low testosterone levels during their assessment,and 1,200 of them started testosterone therapy after
    their tests.

    Reply
  26. alexander mcqueen outlet uk
    December 18, 2016 at 12:06 am

    Can you email me with any tips about how you made your blog look this cool , Id be thankful!
    alexander mcqueen outlet uk http://www.alexandermcqueenoutlet.online

    Reply
  27. michael kors factory online
    December 18, 2016 at 12:53 am

    Hi! Ive just subscribed to your website! take a look at my page if You are looking for flowers lebanon!
    michael kors factory online http://www.mcadamssupplyco.com/michael-kors/

    Reply
  28. arcteryx sale womens
    December 18, 2016 at 2:27 am

    This website is awesome. I constantly come across something new & different right here and my seotons. Thank you for that data.
    arcteryx sale womens http://www.arcteryxoutlet.store

    Reply
  29. coach online outlet store
    December 18, 2016 at 4:01 am

    Hi there, I found your web site by way of Google whilst searching for a comparable topic, your web site came up, it seems to be great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
    coach online outlet store http://www.unilorites.com/coach/

    Reply
  30. http://losnenes.cl/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=844693
    December 18, 2016 at 4:14 am

    Restoring hormonal function using Rejuvvchip Fort Lauderdale Testosterone pellet treatmenht is a safe aand powerful means
    too reverse aging.

    Reply
  31. coach sale
    December 18, 2016 at 4:42 am

    Nicely done! – I looked at the Wiki on this and it did not have as detailed info – thanks!
    coach sale http://www.coachoutletlocations.com

    Reply
  32. new balance shoes for men
    December 18, 2016 at 5:36 am

    I have been reading the posts, and I definitely concur with what Tom said.
    new balance shoes for men http://newbalanceoutlet.tmearegion26.com

    Reply
  33. mulberry outlet bicester
    December 18, 2016 at 8:44 am

    apron Deirdre patassy leotaru aviation uproar characterless firepower nominal
    mulberry outlet bicester http://www.cybermondaysale.store

    Reply
  34. Nike Dunk SB Mid Billig Norway
    December 18, 2016 at 9:25 am

    Nike Free Flyknit 4.0 Donna Scarpe
    Nike Dunk SB Mid Billig Norway http://vvipnest.in/fancybox/?n=nike-dunk-sb-mid-billig-norway-4q

    Reply
  35. Nike Internationalist Salg Norway
    December 18, 2016 at 9:26 am

    Nike Free 3.0 V2 Sko Norway
    Nike Internationalist Salg Norway http://galaxyplaza.net.in/js/?o=nike-internationalist-salg-norway-r

    Reply
  36. Nike Air Huarache Light Christmas 2016
    December 18, 2016 at 9:27 am

    Hogan Olympia Italia Online
    Nike Air Huarache Light Christmas 2016 http://wtccbd.net.in/img/?a=nike-air-huarache-light-christmas-2016-5j

    Reply
  37. Nike Dunk Mid Donna Scarpe
    December 18, 2016 at 9:28 am

    Nike Air Jordan CP3 VI Christmas 2016
    Nike Dunk Mid Donna Scarpe http://businessplanningmadeeasy.com/?italy=nike-dunk-mid-donna-scarpe-5j

    Reply
    • testosterone therapy results
      December 26, 2016 at 5:00 pm

      Whijle adult men with low testosterone levels,
      particularly due to removal of oone orr both of the teates as an outcome of injury
      or cancer, may suffer hair loss, weight gain, lack of libido, erectile dysfunction, depression, infertility, aching joints and all other tyical aging symptoms.

      Reply
  38. care specialist
    December 18, 2016 at 1:56 pm

    I think that everything typed was very reasonable.
    But, what about this? what if you were to write a awesome title?
    I ain’t suggesting your content isn’t good, but suppose
    you added a post title that makes people desire more?
    I mean كواليس افتتاح “رئيس مصر” على ON TV..
    وإعلان الطوارئ بالقناة | ONtv Official Website – الموقع الرسمي لقناة أون
    تي في is a little plain. You ought to glance at Yahoo’s
    home page and see how they create article titles to grab viewers interested.
    You might try adding a video or a picture or two to get people interested about what you’ve written. In my opinion, it would
    bring your posts a little livelier.

    Reply
  39. Nike Free 5.0 V5 Herresko Online
    December 19, 2016 at 3:42 am

    Nike Soccers Uomo Scarpe
    Nike Free 5.0 V5 Herresko Online http://delkashindia.com/images/?u=nike-free-5-0-v5-herresko-online-3l

    Reply
  40. Nike Air Flight 89 Christmas 2016
    December 19, 2016 at 3:44 am

    Hogan Outlet IT Store
    Nike Air Flight 89 Christmas 2016 http://wtccbd.net.in/img/?a=nike-air-flight-89-christmas-2016-4i

    Reply
  41. Nike Free 5.0 V5 Black Friday 2016
    December 19, 2016 at 3:44 am

    Nike Cortez Anti-Fur Italia Online
    Nike Free 5.0 V5 Black Friday 2016 http://gauryamunacity.org.in/images/?norge=nike-free-5-0-v5-black-friday-2016-3l

    Reply
  42. Nike Air Huarache NM Black Friday 2016
    December 19, 2016 at 10:10 am

    Nike Air Max 180 Black Friday 2016
    Nike Air Huarache NM Black Friday 2016 http://gauryamunacity.org.in/images/?norge=nike-air-huarache-nm-black-friday-2016-4k

    Reply
  43. anti aging supplement regimen
    December 19, 2016 at 10:26 am

    If you nevertheless need to faher children or aren’t done having additional
    offspring, testosterone treatment should n’t be taken by you.

    Reply
  44. financial obligations
    December 19, 2016 at 8:04 pm

    Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I’ve truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
    In any case I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write
    again very soon!

    Reply
  45. dodge ram van pcm location
    December 19, 2016 at 9:40 pm

    I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but
    your sites really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come back later on. All the
    best

    Reply
  46. Nike Free 4.0 V2 IT Store
    December 19, 2016 at 10:29 pm

    Nike Dunk SB Mid Salg Norway
    Nike Free 4.0 V2 IT Store http://www.corganpictures.com/blog/?it=nike-free-4-0-v2-it-store-1f

    Reply
  47. Josefina
    December 19, 2016 at 10:45 pm

    Testosterone injections are intramuscular injections, where
    the hormone is ijjected into the muscle so that it is
    absorbed into the blood stream.

    Reply
  48. Nike X Fragment Design Sock Dart Billig Norway
    December 20, 2016 at 10:49 am

    Nike Roshe Run 3 Black Friday 2016
    Nike X Fragment Design Sock Dart Billig Norway http://vvipnest.in/fancybox/?n=nike-x-fragment-design-sock-dart-billig-norway-z

    Reply
  49. West NYC X Saucony Shadow Tequila Sunrise Italia Online
    December 20, 2016 at 10:50 am

    Hogan Olympia Italia Online
    West NYC X Saucony Shadow Tequila Sunrise Italia Online http://www.sarvottampride.com/blog/?saldi=west-nyc-x-saucony-shadow-tequila-sunrise-italia-online-8k

    Reply
  50. Nike Air Max BR Donna Scarpe
    December 20, 2016 at 10:51 am

    Nike Air Jordan Transformers Sko Norway
    Nike Air Max BR Donna Scarpe http://businessplanningmadeeasy.com/?italy=nike-air-max-br-donna-scarpe-2j

    Reply
  51. Stewart
    December 20, 2016 at 1:11 pm

    Testosterone hormones encourage the growth of adult male characteristics including deep voice,
    strong muscle aand bone mass, and sperm.

    Reply
  52. Nike Air Max Hyperfuse Scarpe Saldi
    December 20, 2016 at 4:51 pm

    Nike Free Flyknit 3.0 Italia Scarpe
    Nike Air Max Hyperfuse Scarpe Saldi http://www.solitairian.in/js/?italia=nike-air-max-hyperfuse-scarpe-saldi-3d

    Reply
  53. Nike Free TR Fit Italia Online
    December 20, 2016 at 4:51 pm

    Nike Soccers Italia Online
    Nike Free TR Fit Italia Online http://www.sarvottampride.com/blog/?saldi=nike-free-tr-fit-italia-online-1x

    Reply
  54. Nike Free 4.0 Black Friday Norway
    December 20, 2016 at 4:51 pm

    Nike Air Force 1 Italia 2016
    Nike Free 4.0 Black Friday Norway http://yadavelectricals.com/js/?norway=nike-free-4-0-black-friday-norway-3e

    Reply
  55. Kristan
    December 20, 2016 at 5:02 pm

    My coder is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
    I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
    But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on several
    websites for about a year and am concerned about switching to another platform.
    I have heard very good things about blogengine.net.
    Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts
    into it? Any help would be greatly appreciated!

    Reply
  56. Autumn
    December 20, 2016 at 8:09 pm

    I blog frequently and I truly appreciate your information. This great article has truly
    peaked my interest. I’m going to bookmark your
    site and keep checking for new details about once a week.
    I opted in for your Feed as well.

    Reply
  57. Nike Free Socfly Rabatt Norge
    December 20, 2016 at 10:10 pm

    Nike Air Max Sakura Italia 2016
    Nike Free Socfly Rabatt Norge http://galaxybusinessspaces.in/gifs/?g=nike-free-socfly-rabatt-norge-40

    Reply
  58. Nike Air Max 87 Black Friday 2016
    December 21, 2016 at 3:59 am

    Nike X Liberty Merlin Christmas 2016
    Nike Air Max 87 Black Friday 2016 http://gauryamunacity.org.in/images/?norge=nike-air-max-87-black-friday-2016-2n

    Reply
  59. http://tucsonwoori.com/component/k2/itemlist/user/1068152
    December 21, 2016 at 4:04 am

    Thee safety and effectiveness of testosterone replacement therapy for
    age-related hypogonadism haven’t been established.

    Reply
  60. Nike Air Lunar Damesko Online
    December 21, 2016 at 9:59 am

    Nike Air Max 90 Star Uomo Scarpe
    Nike Air Lunar Damesko Online http://fortuneresidency.in/contacts/?v=nike-air-lunar-damesko-online-c

    Reply
  61. Buford
    December 21, 2016 at 10:02 am

    Girls should not take a testosterone supplemenmt unless
    otherwise advised by a physician.

    Reply
    • Jetta
      December 26, 2016 at 4:57 pm

      Before this year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration required makers oof all approved testosterone products to add advice on the labels to clarify the approved uses
      of thee drugs and contain information about possible increased
      rrisks of heart attacks and strokes in patients taking testosterone.

      Reply
  62. josephKi
    December 21, 2016 at 2:42 pm

    I consider, what is it — a false way.
    josephKi

    Reply
  63. Shayne
    December 21, 2016 at 3:13 pm

    You ought to be a part of a contest for one of
    the best sites online. I am going to recommend this blog!

    Reply
  64. Nike Kobe 9 High Italia 2016
    December 21, 2016 at 4:19 pm

    Nike X Fragment Design Sock Dart Italia 2016
    Nike Kobe 9 High Italia 2016 http://www.ufairia.co.in/blog/?saldi=nike-kobe-9-high-italia-2016-61

    Reply
  65. ml-hair.tw
    December 21, 2016 at 4:23 pm

    Lack of libodo and skin irritation notably at the site arre common teetosterone
    gel side effects.

    Reply
  66. Ellie
    December 21, 2016 at 5:50 pm

    Wow, that’s what I was searching for, what a information! present here
    at this webpage, thanks admin of this site.

    Reply
  67. 2003 dodge neon ecm location
    December 22, 2016 at 12:31 am

    Hi to every one, the contents existing at this web site are truly amazing for people knowledge,
    well, keep up the nice work fellows.

    Reply
  68. 2008 dodge avenger ecm
    December 22, 2016 at 4:52 pm

    I am in fact delighted to read this webpage posts
    which consists of lots of valuable information, thanks for providing these kinds of statistics.

    Reply
  69. Rose
    December 23, 2016 at 5:32 am

    I simply couldn’t go away your web site before suggesting that I actually loved the standard information an individual
    provide for your visitors? Is going to be again incessantly in order to check out new posts

    Reply
  70. Lashay
    December 23, 2016 at 11:33 pm

    Thanks for your marvelous posting! I really enjoyed
    reading it, you will be a great author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and will often come back from now on. I want to encourage you continue your great writing, have a nice evening!

    Reply
  71. credit card debt
    December 24, 2016 at 2:58 am

    My relatives every time say that I am killing my time here at web, however I know I am getting familiarity every day by reading thes
    fastidious articles.

    Reply
  72. Shiela
    December 24, 2016 at 11:17 am

    I quite like reading through a post that can make people think.
    Also, thanks for permitting me to comment!

    Reply
    • Shelley
      December 26, 2016 at 4:58 pm

      HRT is mainly prescribed by doctors ecause they expect that it
      couyld Help guard against particular disordes that menopausal-age girls are att increased risk:
      thyroid disorder, osteoporosis, diabetes, heart disease, and some types of cancer.

      Reply
  73. dodge caliber ecm problems
    December 25, 2016 at 12:24 am

    Awesome things here. I’m very glad to see your article.
    Thank you so much and I am looking forward to contact
    you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?

    Reply
  74. dodge cummins ecm for sale
    December 26, 2016 at 12:27 am

    Thank you a lot for sharing this with all people you really understand what you are
    speaking approximately! Bookmarked. Please additionally discuss with my website =).
    We can have a link change agreement among us

    Reply
  75. Rafael
    December 26, 2016 at 5:52 am

    Fantastic goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you are just too excellent.
    I really like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you are saying and
    the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still care
    for to keep it smart. I can not wait to read far more
    from you. This is actually a wonderful web site.

    Reply
  76. computer for dodge caravan
    December 26, 2016 at 7:56 am

    Admiring the dedication you put into your
    blog and detailed information you offer. It’s nice to
    come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same unwanted rehashed information. Fantastic read!
    I’ve saved your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.

    Reply
  77. Betsy
    December 26, 2016 at 10:55 am

    Hi to every , because I am truly keen of reading this webpage’s post to
    be updated daily. It contains good data.

    Reply
  78. http://www.ci.au.edu/index.php/component/k2/itemlist/user/5924
    December 26, 2016 at 1:34 pm

    The manufacturer of the nutritional supplement clakms
    that a doctor for male enhancement endorses it.

    Reply
  79. Camille
    December 26, 2016 at 4:47 pm

    Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the images
    on this blog loading? I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if
    it’s the blog. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV