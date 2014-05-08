كواليس افتتاح “رئيس مصر” على ON TV.. وإعلان الطوارئ بالقناة

كتب محمد زاهر الخميس، 8 مايو 2014 – 04:26
شهدت قناة on tv، مساء أمس، حالة من الطوارئ خلال إطلاق أولى حلقات برنامج “رئيس مصر”، حيث تواجد منذ الصباح ألبيرت شفيق، رئيس مجلس إدارة قنوات أون تى فى، بمقر الأستديوهات بمدينة الإنتاج الإعلامى، ليشرف على ترتيبات ما قبل عرض البرنامج.ويشمل “رئيس مصر” ستوديو تحليلى يضم عددا غير مسبوق من نجوم الإعلام والـ”توك شو”، وهم إبراهيم عيسى، ويسرى فودة، وليليان داوود، وجابر القرموطى، ويوسف الحسينى، وعمرو خفاجى، ويقوم بافتتاح وربط فقراته الإعلامية شريهان أبو الحسن، ورامى رضوان.
على جانب آخر أكد ألبيرت شفيق رئيس شبكة قنوات “أون تى فى” أن سياسة “رئيس مصر” تهدف إلى توعية المواطن لاختيار المرشح المناسب لأهم منصب بالدولة، ويترتب عليه مستقبل وشكل الحياة المصرية فى الفترة القادمة.. وذلك من خلال اتباع الحيادية تجاه برنامجى المرشحين حمدين صباحى، والمشير عبد الفتاح السيسى.. بالإضافة إلى عرض لجميع وجهات النظر والآراء والمطالب التى يجب أن يضعها الرئيس القادم فى الاعتبار لتحقيق العدالة الاجتماعية للمواطنين.
When someone writes an article he/she retains the thought
of a user in his/her brain that how a user can be
aware of it. Therefore that’s why this article is amazing.
Thanks!
Hi just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different browsers and both show the same outcome.|
Testosterone replacement therapy has long been used in individuals wth testosterone deficiency,
whether due to disease or aging.
Thanks very interesting blog!
I wanted to thank you for this wonderful read!! I absolutely enjoyed every little bit of it. I’ve got you book-marked to look at new stuff you post…|
absolutely love all my betterscooter.com http://adf.ly/6249830/banner/www.scamadviser.com/is-betterscooter.com-a-fake-site.html contain Six twos nevertheless during dunkle seemed to be just too a great deal around the sight. maybe most definitely i’ll get them organized found in the other color to your decrease.
The very heart of your writing whilst appearing agreeable initially, did not settle perfectly with me personally after some time. Somewhere throughout the sentences you actually were able to make me a believer unfortunately just for a while. I however have a problem with your jumps in assumptions and one might do well to fill in those gaps. In the event you actually can accomplish that, I will definitely end up being impressed.
kaydenKi
Golden Goose Italia Italia 2016
Hogan 2013 Uomo Scarpe http://www.zeldalovers.com/?scarpe=hogan-2013-uomo-scarpe-7t
Clinical status of the patient is the best way to follow the effectijveness
of testosterone treatment because standard levels aren’t well established.
I am regular reader, how are you everybody?
This piece of writing posted at this site is actually nice.
As the saying goes, within the professionals mind there arent many choices, but for someone possessing a beginners mind, everything is wide open.
alexander mcqueen shoes sale http://www.alexandermcqueenoutlet.store
Carson amchy kussin hartmann repeated galdi Rebecka charger drazen
stuart weitzman platform sandals http://www.stuartweitzmanoutlet.store
in this article. a lot more articles like yours had to comment to say It is refreshing to find people who write like they know what they are talking about
ugg ansley sale http://www.bedcapdealers.com/ugg/
Younger men face the same difficulties and with just a couple tweaks could maaybe change their lives.
Great Info! Every once in a while I find something interesting
patagonia fleece pullover sale http://www.joessmogtestonly.com/patagonia/
Great wordpress blog here.. Its hard to find quality writing like yours these days. I really appreciate people like you! take care and see you soon
louis vuitton store outlet http://hartlaubinsurance.com/louis-vuitton/
Please let me know if youre looking for a writer for your website. You have some really good articles and I think I would be a good asset.
michael kors watches outlet http://www.michaelkorsoutlethandbagsstore.com
A guy’s testosterone level begins to decline after 40 turns and hat fall frequently accelerates after age 60.
Because that’ll change whether you should take testosterone, you also have too consider your health history.
I am a ex 2 pack a day or more smoker. I have been smoke free for two months, now. This is the longest I have gone in 22 years of smoking. Last record was 2 days. No more wheezing, have better lung capacity, taste and smell senses have improved dramatically. I now am in the process of weening myself off of E-Cigs and have been making great progress at it. It seems nicotine without all the chemicals is less addictive, at least in my case it is. This in my eyes is the greatest product I have ever purchased in my life. It has given me a new lease on it to boot. This product has changed my life forever. Please by all means contact me if you would like to hear more, and the whole story, as I have been keeping track of it.
mcm leather backpack http://www.mcmsale.store
Relying on your instanct is tough for most of us. Many of us develop this ability over the course of our life. It doesnt really just happen if you know what I mean.
michael kors shop online http://www.long-beach-air-conditioning.com/michael-kors/
Delightful, I passed this on to a friend of mine, and he actually bought me lunch because I found this for him, so let me rephrase: Thanks for lunch.
chanel purses for sale http://www.easyinboxmailer.com/bags-sale/
Good morning, Im pretty disturbed about this and Im not sure if this is the best thing that could probably happen. If you have few new informations about this please email me.(This is important to me)
adidas outlet online store usa http://adidas.tmearegion26.com
I love the theme youre using in your blog Im so grateful with this post and thank you a lot for sharing it with us. Will definately keep close track of these pages.
outlet michael kors online http://www.angigreene.com/michael-kors/
Quite insightful submit. Never believed that it was this simple after all. I had spent a beneficial deal of my time looking for someone to explain this subject clearly and you’re the only one that ever did that. Kudos to you! Keep it up
buy michael kors online http://www.tmearegion26.com/michael-kors/
HGH Replacement Therapy has had lousy or no
results for others and really good effets for some folks – therre
aare a lot of vqriables included in an HGH plan.
You need to get upset! Really its a must to take a look past everything and get upset. Generally this will allow you to take the inititive to make things happen.
michael kors outlet orlando http://www.michaelkorsoutletcoupons.com
Were additionally discovered to have low testosterone levels during their assessment,and 1,200 of them started testosterone therapy after
their tests.
Can you email me with any tips about how you made your blog look this cool , Id be thankful!
alexander mcqueen outlet uk http://www.alexandermcqueenoutlet.online
Hi! Ive just subscribed to your website! take a look at my page if You are looking for flowers lebanon!
michael kors factory online http://www.mcadamssupplyco.com/michael-kors/
This website is awesome. I constantly come across something new & different right here and my seotons. Thank you for that data.
arcteryx sale womens http://www.arcteryxoutlet.store
Testosterone levels in adult men drop at an average speed of
1 to 2 percent each year.
Hi there, I found your web site by way of Google whilst searching for a comparable topic, your web site came up, it seems to be great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
coach online outlet store http://www.unilorites.com/coach/
Restoring hormonal function using Rejuvvchip Fort Lauderdale Testosterone pellet treatmenht is a safe aand powerful means
too reverse aging.
Men with slep apnea experience regular, butt short, intervals oof interrupted breathing while they sleep.
Nicely done! – I looked at the Wiki on this and it did not have as detailed info – thanks!
coach sale http://www.coachoutletlocations.com
I have been reading the posts, and I definitely concur with what Tom said.
new balance shoes for men http://newbalanceoutlet.tmearegion26.com
apron Deirdre patassy leotaru aviation uproar characterless firepower nominal
mulberry outlet bicester http://www.cybermondaysale.store
Nike Free Flyknit 4.0 Donna Scarpe
Nike Dunk SB Mid Billig Norway http://vvipnest.in/fancybox/?n=nike-dunk-sb-mid-billig-norway-4q
Nike Free 3.0 V2 Sko Norway
Nike Internationalist Salg Norway http://galaxyplaza.net.in/js/?o=nike-internationalist-salg-norway-r
Hogan Olympia Italia Online
Nike Air Huarache Light Christmas 2016 http://wtccbd.net.in/img/?a=nike-air-huarache-light-christmas-2016-5j
Nike Air Jordan CP3 VI Christmas 2016
Nike Dunk Mid Donna Scarpe http://businessplanningmadeeasy.com/?italy=nike-dunk-mid-donna-scarpe-5j
Whijle adult men with low testosterone levels,
particularly due to removal of oone orr both of the teates as an outcome of injury
or cancer, may suffer hair loss, weight gain, lack of libido, erectile dysfunction, depression, infertility, aching joints and all other tyical aging symptoms.
I think that everything typed was very reasonable.
But, what about this? what if you were to write a awesome title?
I ain’t suggesting your content isn’t good, but suppose
you added a post title that makes people desire more?
I mean كواليس افتتاح “رئيس مصر” على ON TV..
وإعلان الطوارئ بالقناة | ONtv Official Website – الموقع الرسمي لقناة أون
تي في is a little plain. You ought to glance at Yahoo’s
home page and see how they create article titles to grab viewers interested.
You might try adding a video or a picture or two to get people interested about what you’ve written. In my opinion, it would
bring your posts a little livelier.
Nike Soccers Uomo Scarpe
Nike Free 5.0 V5 Herresko Online http://delkashindia.com/images/?u=nike-free-5-0-v5-herresko-online-3l
Hogan Outlet IT Store
Nike Air Flight 89 Christmas 2016 http://wtccbd.net.in/img/?a=nike-air-flight-89-christmas-2016-4i
Nike Cortez Anti-Fur Italia Online
Nike Free 5.0 V5 Black Friday 2016 http://gauryamunacity.org.in/images/?norge=nike-free-5-0-v5-black-friday-2016-3l
Nike Air Max 180 Black Friday 2016
Nike Air Huarache NM Black Friday 2016 http://gauryamunacity.org.in/images/?norge=nike-air-huarache-nm-black-friday-2016-4k
If you nevertheless need to faher children or aren’t done having additional
offspring, testosterone treatment should n’t be taken by you.
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I’ve truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
In any case I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write
again very soon!
I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but
your sites really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come back later on. All the
best
Nike Dunk SB Mid Salg Norway
Nike Free 4.0 V2 IT Store http://www.corganpictures.com/blog/?it=nike-free-4-0-v2-it-store-1f
Testosterone injections are intramuscular injections, where
the hormone is ijjected into the muscle so that it is
absorbed into the blood stream.
Nike Roshe Run 3 Black Friday 2016
Nike X Fragment Design Sock Dart Billig Norway http://vvipnest.in/fancybox/?n=nike-x-fragment-design-sock-dart-billig-norway-z
Hogan Olympia Italia Online
West NYC X Saucony Shadow Tequila Sunrise Italia Online http://www.sarvottampride.com/blog/?saldi=west-nyc-x-saucony-shadow-tequila-sunrise-italia-online-8k
Nike Air Jordan Transformers Sko Norway
Nike Air Max BR Donna Scarpe http://businessplanningmadeeasy.com/?italy=nike-air-max-br-donna-scarpe-2j
Testosterone hormones encourage the growth of adult male characteristics including deep voice,
strong muscle aand bone mass, and sperm.
This is genedally becfause it didn’t consist of the essential supplementations required to ensure the
benefits of testosterone treatment are given the chance
to to arise and, more to the point, to keep unwanted, helth -hindering side effects at bay.
Nike Free Flyknit 3.0 Italia Scarpe
Nike Air Max Hyperfuse Scarpe Saldi http://www.solitairian.in/js/?italia=nike-air-max-hyperfuse-scarpe-saldi-3d
Nike Soccers Italia Online
Nike Free TR Fit Italia Online http://www.sarvottampride.com/blog/?saldi=nike-free-tr-fit-italia-online-1x
Nike Air Force 1 Italia 2016
Nike Free 4.0 Black Friday Norway http://yadavelectricals.com/js/?norway=nike-free-4-0-black-friday-norway-3e
My coder is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on several
websites for about a year and am concerned about switching to another platform.
I have heard very good things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts
into it? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
I blog frequently and I truly appreciate your information. This great article has truly
peaked my interest. I’m going to bookmark your
site and keep checking for new details about once a week.
I opted in for your Feed as well.
Nike Air Max Sakura Italia 2016
Nike Free Socfly Rabatt Norge http://galaxybusinessspaces.in/gifs/?g=nike-free-socfly-rabatt-norge-40
Nike X Liberty Merlin Christmas 2016
Nike Air Max 87 Black Friday 2016 http://gauryamunacity.org.in/images/?norge=nike-air-max-87-black-friday-2016-2n
Thee safety and effectiveness of testosterone replacement therapy for
age-related hypogonadism haven’t been established.
Nike Air Max 90 Star Uomo Scarpe
Nike Air Lunar Damesko Online http://fortuneresidency.in/contacts/?v=nike-air-lunar-damesko-online-c
Girls should not take a testosterone supplemenmt unless
otherwise advised by a physician.
Before this year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration required makers oof all approved testosterone products to add advice on the labels to clarify the approved uses
of thee drugs and contain information about possible increased
rrisks of heart attacks and strokes in patients taking testosterone.
I consider, what is it — a false way.
josephKi
You ought to be a part of a contest for one of
the best sites online. I am going to recommend this blog!
Nike X Fragment Design Sock Dart Italia 2016
Nike Kobe 9 High Italia 2016 http://www.ufairia.co.in/blog/?saldi=nike-kobe-9-high-italia-2016-61
According to a statement issued by the Endocrine Society, the hazards
and benefits of testosterone treatment for older guys with declining amounmts of the hormone need to be completely assessed.
Lack of libodo and skin irritation notably at the site arre common teetosterone
gel side effects.
Wow, that’s what I was searching for, what a information! present here
at this webpage, thanks admin of this site.
Hi to every one, the contents existing at this web site are truly amazing for people knowledge,
well, keep up the nice work fellows.
I am in fact delighted to read this webpage posts
which consists of lots of valuable information, thanks for providing these kinds of statistics.
I simply couldn’t go away your web site before suggesting that I actually loved the standard information an individual
provide for your visitors? Is going to be again incessantly in order to check out new posts
There are some tests you should have performed routinely, should you decide
to begin testosterone treatment.
Thanks for your marvelous posting! I really enjoyed
reading it, you will be a great author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and will often come back from now on. I want to encourage you continue your great writing, have a nice evening!
My relatives every time say that I am killing my time here at web, however I know I am getting familiarity every day by reading thes
fastidious articles.
I quite like reading through a post that can make people think.
Also, thanks for permitting me to comment!
HRT is mainly prescribed by doctors ecause they expect that it
couyld Help guard against particular disordes that menopausal-age girls are att increased risk:
thyroid disorder, osteoporosis, diabetes, heart disease, and some types of cancer.
Awesome things here. I’m very glad to see your article.
Thank you so much and I am looking forward to contact
you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?
Thank you a lot for sharing this with all people you really understand what you are
speaking approximately! Bookmarked. Please additionally discuss with my website =).
We can have a link change agreement among us
Fantastic goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you are just too excellent.
I really like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you are saying and
the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still care
for to keep it smart. I can not wait to read far more
from you. This is actually a wonderful web site.
Girls with ihcreased testosterone levels as a result of steroid use or overuse of ofgficial synthetic testosterone will probably grow side effects like hoarseness, male-pattern baldness, deepening of voice, excessive hajr growth, and menstrual irregularities.
Admiring the dedication you put into your
blog and detailed information you offer. It’s nice to
come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same unwanted rehashed information. Fantastic read!
I’ve saved your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.
Hi to every , because I am truly keen of reading this webpage’s post to
be updated daily. It contains good data.
The manufacturer of the nutritional supplement clakms
that a doctor for male enhancement endorses it.
But using these techniques could keep you away from the drugstore counter
to control your testosteronme level.
Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the images
on this blog loading? I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if
it’s the blog. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.