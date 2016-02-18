كوبر يوافق على إلغاء ودية الفراعنة فى إبريل

February 18, 2016

696_435_369_1455771638

 

وافق هيكتور كوبر المدير الفنى للمنتخب الوطنى الأول على إلغاء معسكر الفراعنة فى إبريل المقبل وكذلك المباراة الودية التى كان من المقرر إقامتها خلاله.
كان كوبر قد طالب الجبلاية بمعسكرين للفراعنة فى ابريل ومايو المقبلين يتخللهما مباريات ودية.

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV
