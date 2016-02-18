كوبر يوافق على إلغاء ودية الفراعنة فى إبريل February 18, 2016 وافق هيكتور كوبر المدير الفنى للمنتخب الوطنى الأول على إلغاء معسكر الفراعنة فى إبريل المقبل وكذلك المباراة الودية التى كان من المقرر إقامتها خلاله. كان كوبر قد طالب الجبلاية بمعسكرين للفراعنة فى ابريل ومايو المقبلين يتخللهما مباريات ودية. 2016-02-18 AngusBeef
