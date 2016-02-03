لافروف: الغارات الروسية في سوريا لن تتوقف قبل إلحاق الهزيمة بـ”داعش” و”النصرة”

February 3, 2016

3
استبعد وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف توقف الغارات الروسية في سوريا قبل إلحاق الهزيمة بتنظيمي “داعش” و”النصرة” الإرهابيين.

وقال في تصريح صحفي الأربعاء بعد محادثات أجراها مع الوزير المسؤول عن الشؤون الخارجية لسلطة عمان يوسف بن علوي في مسقط: “إنني لا أرى أي سبب لإيقاف عملية القوات الجوية والفضائية الروسية في سوريا، طالما لم يتم إلحاق الهزيمة بالإرهابيين”.

1,309 comments

  1. hello pron
    October 14, 2016 at 1:37 pm

    u134bF Very interesting info !Perfect just what I was looking for! Charity is injurious unless it helps the recipient to become independent of it. by John Davidson Rockefeller, Sr..

    Reply
  2. sales
    October 16, 2016 at 3:02 pm

    Well I definitely liked studying it. This information provided by you is very useful for good planning.

    Reply
  3. Fun game
    October 16, 2016 at 6:21 pm

    I’аve learn a few excellent stuff here. Definitely value bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how so much attempt you put to create this type of great informative web site.

    Reply
  4. Best WordPress Security Plugin
    October 16, 2016 at 7:59 pm

    Thank you for your blog post.Thanks Again. Awesome.

    Reply
  5. Click here
    October 16, 2016 at 11:17 pm

    Wow! Thank you! I constantly wanted to write on my website something like that. Can I implement a portion of your post to my website?

    Reply
  6. Window Cleaning Coeur d alene
    October 17, 2016 at 12:54 am

    That is a beautiful shot with very good light-weight -)

    Reply
  7. m88
    October 17, 2016 at 9:13 am

    I truly enjoy examining on this internet site, it has got wonderful blog posts. Never fight an inanimate object. by P. J. O aRourke.

    Reply
  8. m88
    October 17, 2016 at 10:52 am

    It is in reality a great and useful piece of info. I am satisfied that you shared this helpful tidbit with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.

    Reply
  9. Bortforsling av skrap
    October 17, 2016 at 5:34 pm

    This very blog is obviously cool as well as factual. I have picked up helluva helpful advices out of this blog. I ad love to visit it again and again. Thanks!

    Reply
  10. Visit This Link
    October 17, 2016 at 7:15 pm

    I?ve recently started a blog, the information you offer on this web site has helped me tremendously. Thanks for all of your time & work.

    Reply
  11. posicionamiento en buscadores
    October 18, 2016 at 2:01 am

    to get used when maybe a handbag and also preserve on vacation

    Reply
  12. boyz
    October 18, 2016 at 3:42 am

    Nice blog here! Additionally your website loads up very fast! What web host are you the usage of? Can I get your associate link to your host? I want my website loaded up as fast as yours lol

    Reply
  13. he has a good point
    October 18, 2016 at 12:08 pm

    we came across a cool web-site that you just may possibly delight in. Take a appear in case you want

    Reply
  14. mesothelioma attorney
    October 18, 2016 at 2:11 pm

    You have noted very interesting details! ps nice website.

    Reply
  15. home study
    October 19, 2016 at 2:15 am

    It as laborious to search out knowledgeable folks on this matter, but you sound like you understand what you are speaking about! Thanks

    Reply
  16. how to get weed out of your system fast
    October 19, 2016 at 5:45 am

    It is in reality a nice and useful piece of info.

    Reply
  17. divorce real estate
    October 19, 2016 at 10:53 am

    Wanted to drop a remark and let you know your Feed isnt functioning today. I tried including it to my Bing reader account and got nothing.

    Reply
  18. boldleads reviews
    October 19, 2016 at 11:53 am

    Very informative blog.

    Reply
  19. dust mites
    October 19, 2016 at 3:10 pm

    Say, you got a nice blog.Thanks Again.

    Reply
  20. m88
    October 19, 2016 at 3:57 pm

    You made some clear points there. I looked on the internet for the subject matter and found most individuals will agree with your site.

    Reply
  21. boldleads reviews
    October 19, 2016 at 4:49 pm

    Very neat article post.Really looking forward to read more.

    Reply
  22. wordpresss advanced seo tools
    October 19, 2016 at 9:05 pm

    Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is excellent, let alone the content!

    Reply
  23. buy a home with no credit check
    October 20, 2016 at 4:09 am

    I was seeking this particular information for a long time.

    Reply