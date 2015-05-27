لو معاك 100 ألف جنيه هتعمل بيها إيه ؟ .. محمد وحيد ـ أيها السادة المحترمون

لو معاك 100 ألف جنيه هتعمل بيها إيه..في اللي هيقول هحطها مقدم شقه..وفي اللي هيجيب عربية ..وفي اللي هيقول أسافر بيهم ..بس في اللي قال بردو هربيهم وأكبرهم وهستثمر فيهم لحد ما يبقوا ملايين..تفتكروا أحلى إجابة أنهي…كلكم قلتوا الإجابة الأخيرة ..انهارده هنعرض عليكم نموذج مشرف لأحد شباب رجال الأعمال ..شاب عنده 27 سنة …معاه 100 ألف جنيه..عمل بيهم شركة وخلال 4 سنين …الـ100 ألف جنيه دول بقوا 20 مليون جنيه..خلونا نستعرض مع بعض قصة النجاح دي من رجل الأعمال الشاب الأستاذ محمد وليد..
11OWsC Muchos Gracias for your blog article. Really Cool.
SUGKnq Really appreciate you sharing this blog article.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Thank you ever so for you article. Will read on
There as noticeably a bundle to know about this. I presume you made sure good factors in options also.
Thanks a lot for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
Its hard to find good help I am regularly saying that its hard to procure good help, but here is
Very good post! We are linking to this great content on our site. Keep up the good writing.
Interesting post. Can??t wait to hear more!
Muchos Gracias for your blog.Thanks Again. Will read on
I cannot thank you enough for the blog.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Im thankful for the article post.Really thank you! Will read on
Really informative article.Really thank you! Great.
Fantastic blog post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
wow, awesome blog post.Thanks Again. Cool.
Thank you ever so for you blog article.Really thank you! Much obliged.
The new Zune browser is surprisingly good, but not as good as the iPod as. It works well, but isn at as fast as Safari, and has a clunkier interface.
Read, of course, far from my topic. But still, we can work together. How do you feel about trust management?!
I loved your blog post. Want more.
Enjoyed every bit of your blog. Will read on…
Thanks so much for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Great, thanks for sharing this blog.Thanks Again.
Say, you got a nice article. Really Great.
Thanks a lot for the blog.Really thank you! Cool.
Thank you for sharing this excellent article. Very interesting ideas! (as always, btw)
I truly appreciate this blog article.Really thank you! Will read on…
Looking forward to reading more. Great post.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Well I definitely liked reading it. This subject procured by you is very useful for accurate planning.
Simply wanna remark that you have a very decent web site , I enjoy the design and style it actually stands out.
Thanks again for the blog.Really thank you! Keep writing.
The Birch of the Shadow I feel there may possibly become a couple of duplicates, but an exceedingly handy list! I have tweeted this. Several thanks for sharing!
I cannot thank you enough for the blog article.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Very neat article.Much thanks again. Awesome.
I think this is a real great post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Simply a smiling visitor here to share the love (:, btw outstanding design.
This excellent website certainly has all the information I wanted about this subject and didn at know who to ask.
wonderful post, very informative. I wonder why the opposite specialists of this sector do not understand this. You should proceed your writing. I am sure, you ave a great readers a base already!
Enjoyed every bit of your blog article.Really thank you! Awesome.
this content Someone left me a comment on my blogger. I have clicked to publish the comment. Now I wish to delete this comment. How do I do that?..
Very informative article.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Im thankful for the blog.Really thank you! Keep writing.
I cannot thank you enough for the blog.Much thanks again. Really Great.
You have brought up a very wonderful points, appreciate it for the post.
ItA?AаЂаs in reality a great and helpful piece of information. I am happy that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
The problem is something which not enough men and women are speaking intelligently about.
pretty useful material, overall I think this is worthy of a bookmark, thanks
There is definately a great deal to know about this issue. I really like all the points you have made.
Thanks so much for the blog post.Really thank you! Awesome.
Your current blogs continually have much of really up to date info. Where do you come up with this? Just declaring you are very innovative. Thanks again
I cannot thank you enough for the article. Keep writing.
Great article post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
I really enjoy the article post.Thanks Again. Awesome.
A round of applause for your blog.Really thank you! Want more.
Great post.Really thank you! Really Great.
There may be noticeably a bundle to know about this. I assume you made certain good points in features also.
I would very much like to agree with the previous commenter! I find this blog really useful for my uni project. I hope to add more useful posts later.
Say, you got a nice article post.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on
Some truly nice stuff on this internet site , I it.
Looking forward to reading more. Great post.Really thank you! Cool.
Major thankies for the article post.Thanks Again. Will read on
I will start writing my own blog, definitely!
If you dont mind, where do you host your blog? I am searching for a very good web host and your webpage seams to be extremely fast and up all the time
Very neat article. Will read on…
Great post.Really thank you! Great.
I am so grateful for your blog.Thanks Again. Great.
Really informative blog article.Really thank you! Really Great.
Great, thanks for sharing this article post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Im grateful for the article.Really thank you! Great.
I loved your blog.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Enjoyed every bit of your post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
When considering home roofing styles, there are still roofing shovel a
Muchos Gracias for your blog article.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
It as not that I want to replicate your web page, but I really like the pattern. Could you tell me which style are you using? Or was it especially designed?
There is certainly a lot to find out about this topic. I like all of the points you made.
Whats up. Very cool site!! Man.. Beautiful.. Superb.. I will bookmark your site and take the feeds alsoI am glad to find so much helpful info here in the post. Thanks for sharing.
Major thankies for the blog.Thanks Again. Great.
I really like and appreciate your blog. Will read on…
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!
Im obliged for the article post.Really thank you! Much obliged.
This website is known as a stroll-by way of for the entire data you wished about this and didn?t know who to ask. Glimpse right here, and also you?ll positively uncover it.
wow, awesome post. Fantastic.
I value the blog article.Really thank you! Really Cool.
ought to take on a have a look at joining a word wide web based romantic relationship word wide web website.
You might add a related video or a related picture or two to grab readers excited about
I think you have mentioned some very interesting details , regards for the post.
There as certainly a lot to know about this subject. I like all the points you ave made.
Merely wanna remark that you have a very nice web site , I like the pattern it actually stands out.
I am so grateful for your post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.