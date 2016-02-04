مؤتمر المانحين لمساعدة سوريا ينطلق اليوم فى لندن

February 4, 2016

567c0b80d9fce2264wbwrttrb97_1450969983

 

 

يلتقى زعماء ودبلوماسيون من 70 دولة فى لندن للتعهد بمليارات الدولارات لمساعدة ملايين السوريين الذين نزحوا جراء الحرب المستعرة فى بلادهم – ولمحاولة إبطاء وتيرة النزوح الفوضوى للاجئين إلى أوروبا.
 
 ويستهدف مؤتمر اليوم الاتفاق على خطط لمشروعات اقتصادية وتعليمية لمساعدة 4.6 مليون سورى فروا إلى الأردن ولبنان ودول مجاورة أخرى.

19 comments

  1. http://hoyerliftreviews.stunt.website/
    December 2, 2016 at 12:03 pm

    I will right away take hold of your rss as I can not
    in finding your email subscription hyperlink or newsletter service.
    Do you have any? Please allow me recognize in order that I may subscribe.
    Thanks.

    Reply
  2. attorney probably
    December 5, 2016 at 12:55 am

    Hi there, I read your blog on a regular basis. Your story-telling style is witty, keep it up!

    Reply
  3. defense attorney today
    December 5, 2016 at 6:41 pm

    Hi there, I desire to subscribe for this webpage to take newest updates, thus
    where can i do it please help.

    Reply
  4. criminal defense lawyer baton rouge
    December 6, 2016 at 12:40 pm

    I pay a visit every day a few blogs and sites to read articles or reviews,
    however this website provides quality based articles.

    Reply
  5. defense attorney right
    December 9, 2016 at 12:27 am

    I will right away grasp your rss as I can’t find your email
    subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you have any?
    Please allow me realize so that I may subscribe. Thanks.

    Reply
  6. Tampa Collection Attorney
    December 9, 2016 at 11:00 pm

    Hi, this weekend is good in support of me, since this occasion i am reading this fantastic informative article here at my
    residence.

    Reply
  7. york home
    December 12, 2016 at 6:36 pm

    I was curious if you ever considered changing the layout of your
    blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
    But maybe you could a little more in the way of content
    so people could connect with it better. Youve
    got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or two pictures.

    Maybe you could space it out better?

    Reply
  8. culver city home care
    December 16, 2016 at 1:54 am

    Hello, i think that i saw you visited my website thus i came to “return the favor”.I’m attempting
    to find things to improve my web site!I suppose its ok to use a
    few of your ideas!!

    Reply
  9. home healthcare professionals
    December 17, 2016 at 4:14 am

    We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme
    in our community. Your website provided us with valuable information to work on. You have done an impressive
    job and our entire community will be grateful to you.

    Reply
  10. health care
    December 17, 2016 at 7:53 pm

    I have fun with, cause I discovered just what I used to be having a look for.
    You have ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have
    a nice day. Bye

    Reply
  11. dodge ram performance ecm
    December 20, 2016 at 1:53 am

    Thanks for sharing your thoughts about offering niche podcasts.
    Regards

    Reply
  12. beyond pesticides conference
    December 20, 2016 at 2:45 am

    Wonderful article! We will be linking to this particularly great post on our site.
    Keep up the great writing.

    Reply
  13. 2007 dodge caliber computer update
    December 20, 2016 at 7:05 am

    I am really loving the theme/design of your weblog.
    Do you ever run into any browser compatibility issues?
    A couple of my blog visitors have complained about my
    website not working correctly in Explorer but looks
    great in Opera. Do you have any recommendations to
    help fix this problem?

    Reply
  14. 2001 dodge van computer
    December 20, 2016 at 2:43 pm

    Incredible! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a
    completely different subject but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Excellent choice
    of colors!

    Reply
  15. pcm dodge neon 2004
    December 21, 2016 at 6:07 am

    We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
    Your web site offered us with valuable info to work on. You have done
    an impressive job and our whole community will be thankful to
    you.

    Reply
  16. dodge charger backgrounds computer
    December 21, 2016 at 8:54 am

    Simply wish to say your article is as surprising. The
    clearness in your post is just nice and i could assume you are an expert on this subject.
    Fine with your permission allow me to grab your feed to
    keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the gratifying work.

    Reply
  17. Valorie
    December 22, 2016 at 4:28 am

    Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It really useful & it
    helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and aid others like you
    aided me.

    Reply
  18. Cathern
    December 22, 2016 at 5:17 am

    Great post.

    Reply
  19. 2005 dodge magnum computer update
    December 22, 2016 at 4:15 pm

    Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed!
    Extremely useful info particularly the last part 🙂 I care for such information a lot.
    I was seeking this certain information for a very long time.
    Thank you and good luck.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV