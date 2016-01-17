مؤتمر حول جيبوتى بالجامعة العربية

January 17, 2016

يعقد مبعوث الأمين العام لشؤون الإغاثة الانسانية الشيخه حصة آل ثانى مؤتمر صحفى  بالتعاون مع المفوضية السامية لشؤون اللاجئين ، لعرض نتائج زيارة وفد الامانة العامة لجامعة الدول العربية ومبعوث الامين العام لشؤون الاغاثة وكل من إدارة المساعدات الانسانية، وإدارة افريقيا والتعاون الافريقي، لجمهورية جيبوتى خلال 21-22 ديسمبر 2015، لتفقد أوضاع اللاجئين اليمنيين.

