مؤتمر مستقبل الإعلام بالإسكندرية يناقش”دور الإعلام وتأثيره على الامن القومي “

الاسكندرية – محمد فرغلى 06:30 م
يناقش مؤتمر مستقبل الإعلام الأول بجامعة فاروس بالإسكندرية “دور الإعلام وتأثيره على الأمن القومي “السبت المقبل .كما سيناقش المؤتمر أحادى عشر محور تتعلق بمستقبل الإعلام في ظل التحولات المجتمعية الراهنة يأتي من إبرازها ” الإعلام وإدارة التغير المجتمعي وبناء الدولة- هيكلة وإدارة المؤسسات الإعلامية – الإعلام وصناعة الرأي العام المحلي والعالمي – الإعلام وتأثيره على الأمن القومي – الإعلام والهوية المجتمعية “وسيشارك في المؤتمر عدد كبير من أستاذات وخبراء الإعلام وفي مقدمتهم ، أسامة هيكل وزير الإعلام الأسبق ورئيس مدينة الإنتاج الإعلامي، ا. عصام الأمير رئيس اتحاد الإذاعة والتليفزيون ، د.صفوت العالم أستاذ الإعلام بجامعة القاهرة وعضو لجنة التشريعات الصحفية ، د. ياسر عبد العزيز الخبير الإعلامي ، الإعلامية نائلة فاروق رئيس تلفزيون الإسكندرية ، د . محمد سعيد محفوظ مدير معهد الأهرام الإقليمي للصحافة والمذيع بقنوات CBC ، أ . ألبرت شفيق مدير قنوات .ONTV
يذكر أن المؤتمر يقام بالتعاون مع وزارة التعليم العالي وجامعة الدول العربية، ومكتبة الإسكندرية، والهيئة العامة للاستعلامات، ومنظمة الإيسيسكو
