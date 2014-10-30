مؤتمر مستقبل الإعلام بالإسكندرية يناقش”دور الإعلام وتأثيره على الامن القومي “

October 30, 2014

image001الاسكندرية – محمد فرغلى     06:30 م

يناقش مؤتمر مستقبل الإعلام الأول بجامعة فاروس بالإسكندرية “دور الإعلام وتأثيره على الأمن القومي “السبت المقبل .كما سيناقش المؤتمر أحادى عشر محور تتعلق بمستقبل الإعلام في ظل التحولات المجتمعية الراهنة يأتي من إبرازها ” الإعلام وإدارة التغير المجتمعي وبناء الدولة- هيكلة وإدارة المؤسسات الإعلامية – الإعلام وصناعة الرأي العام المحلي والعالمي – الإعلام وتأثيره على الأمن القومي – الإعلام والهوية المجتمعية “وسيشارك في المؤتمر عدد كبير من أستاذات وخبراء الإعلام وفي مقدمتهم ، أسامة هيكل وزير الإعلام الأسبق ورئيس مدينة الإنتاج الإعلامي، ا. عصام الأمير رئيس اتحاد الإذاعة والتليفزيون ، د.صفوت العالم أستاذ الإعلام بجامعة القاهرة وعضو لجنة التشريعات الصحفية ، د. ياسر عبد العزيز الخبير الإعلامي ، الإعلامية نائلة فاروق رئيس تلفزيون الإسكندرية ، د . محمد سعيد محفوظ مدير معهد الأهرام الإقليمي للصحافة والمذيع بقنوات CBC ، أ . ألبرت شفيق مدير قنوات .ONTV


يذكر أن المؤتمر يقام بالتعاون مع وزارة التعليم العالي وجامعة الدول العربية، ومكتبة الإسكندرية، والهيئة العامة للاستعلامات، ومنظمة الإيسيسكو

http://www.dostor.org/703677

 

75 comments

  1. http://hoyerliftreviews.stunt.website/
    December 1, 2016 at 10:20 pm

    naturally like your web-site but you need to test the spelling on several of your posts.
    Many of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it very bothersome to tell the truth nevertheless I’ll certainly
    come again again.

    Reply
  2. tickle
    December 3, 2016 at 6:16 am

    It’s wonderful that you are getting thoughts from this article
    as well as from our argument made at this time.

    Reply
  3. attorney meet
    December 5, 2016 at 1:14 pm

    Hurrah! After all I got a web site from where I know how to genuinely take useful
    facts regarding my study and knowledge.

    Reply
  4. good legal help
    December 5, 2016 at 6:50 pm

    What’s up, yeah this article is in fact nice and I have
    learned lot of things from it regarding blogging. thanks.

    Reply
  5. credit card
    December 6, 2016 at 8:51 am

    It’s remarkable to visit this web page and reading the views of all friends concerning this piece of writing, while I am also zealous
    of getting know-how.

    Reply
  6. austin criminal
    December 6, 2016 at 4:13 pm

    This text is invaluable. When can I find out more?

    Reply
  7. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    December 7, 2016 at 12:42 am

    I think the admin of this website is truly working hard for his site, because here every material is quality based stuff.|

    Reply
  8. Anya
    December 7, 2016 at 11:12 pm

    Evaluation of potential candidates for testosterone replacement therapy should contain a complete medical
    history and hormonal screening.

    Reply
  9. attorney santa ana
    December 7, 2016 at 11:20 pm

    My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find many of your post’s to be exactly what I’m looking for.

    Do you offer guest writers to write content for you personally?

    I wouldn’t mind composing a post or elaborating on some of the subjects
    you write related to here. Again, awesome web site!

    Reply
  10. case review
    December 8, 2016 at 12:23 am

    Hi, I do think this is an excellent blog. I stumbledupon it 😉 I may come back yet again since I bookmarked it.
    Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to guide other people.

    Reply
  11. mlm marketing
    December 8, 2016 at 6:24 am

    Ahaa, its good dialogue about this article here at this website, I have read all that,
    so at this time me also commenting at this place.

    Reply
  12. Mammie
    December 8, 2016 at 2:01 pm

    The safety and effectiveness of testosterone replacement treatment for age-related hypogonadism never have
    been established.

    Reply
  13. sexual abuse
    December 8, 2016 at 8:21 pm

    Incredible points. Outstanding arguments.
    Keep up the amazing work.

    Reply
  14. http://whitecrochetmaxidress.oreja.xyz/
    December 9, 2016 at 3:56 pm

    I am truly glad to glance at this weblog posts which contains tons of helpful information, thanks for providing such information.

    Reply
  15. Darrin T. Mish
    December 10, 2016 at 10:55 am

    Hello there, I discovered your site by the use of Google whilst searching for
    a related topic, your web site came up, it seems to be good.
    I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.

    Hi there, simply become alert to your blog
    thru Google, and located that it is truly informative.
    I’m gonna be careful for brussels. I will appreciate if
    you proceed this in future. Lots of people might be benefited from your writing.
    Cheers!

    Reply
  16. Tampa Collection Attorney
    December 10, 2016 at 12:57 pm

    Nice blog right here! Additionally your website a lot
    up fast! What host are you using? Can I am getting your affiliate
    hyperlink to your host? I want my site loaded up as quickly
    as yours lol

    Reply
  17. Darrin T. Mish
    December 10, 2016 at 9:15 pm

    Howdy very nice web site!! Man .. Excellent .. Amazing ..
    I will bookmark your site and take the feeds also? I am happy to
    seek out a lot of useful information right here within the post, we want
    work out more strategies in this regard, thanks for sharing.
    . . . . .

    Reply
  18. financial advisor marketing
    December 11, 2016 at 6:46 am

    Wow, this paragraph is nice, my younger sister is analyzing these kinds of
    things, thus I am going to inform her.

    Reply
  19. Tampa Collection Attorney
    December 11, 2016 at 10:03 am

    Genuinely when someone doesn’t be aware of after that its up to other viewers that they will help, so here it occurs.

    Reply
  20. home health care services
    December 12, 2016 at 12:01 pm

    Wow, superb blog layout! How lengthy have you ever been running a blog for?

    you make running a blog look easy. The total look of your site is wonderful, let alone the
    content material!

    Reply
  21. skilled health care
    December 12, 2016 at 3:56 pm

    Hi there! This post could not be written any better! Looking at this article reminds
    me of my previous roommate! He always kept preaching about this.
    I will forward this information to him. Fairly certain he will have a very good
    read. Thank you for sharing!

    Reply
  22. long term care
    December 13, 2016 at 10:16 pm

    If some one desires expert view concerning blogging and site-building afterward i advise him/her to pay a quick visit this website, Keep up the
    pleasant job.

    Reply
  23. financial advisors stands
    December 14, 2016 at 8:21 pm

    always i used to read smaller articles which as well clear their motive, and that
    is also happening with this paragraph which I am reading now.

    Reply
  24. credit cards
    December 15, 2016 at 5:19 am

    After I originally commented I appear to have clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now whenever a comment is
    added I get 4 emails with the same comment. Perhaps there is a means you can remove me
    from that service? Many thanks!

    Reply
  25. advisors available
    December 15, 2016 at 11:44 pm

    Normally I do not read article on blogs,
    but I wish to say that this write-up very forced
    me to take a look at and do so! Your writing style has been surprised me.
    Thank you, quite great article.

    Reply
  26. financial planning
    December 16, 2016 at 4:10 am

    I’m not sure why but this weblog is loading very slow
    for me. Is anyone else having this problem or
    is it a problem on my end? I’ll check back later on and see
    if the problem still exists.

    Reply
  27. online business and entrepreneurialism
    December 16, 2016 at 7:15 am

    Awesome things here. I’m very glad to see your post.
    Thanks a lot and I’m taking a look ahead to touch you. Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?

    Reply
  28. https://goo.gl/kSngsX
    December 16, 2016 at 11:04 am

    Yes! Finally something about adult care services.

    Reply
  29. home care services
    December 16, 2016 at 12:40 pm

    I like the helpful info you provide in your articles.
    I’ll bookmark your blog and test again here regularly.

    I am somewhat sure I will be told plenty of new stuff right here!

    Best of luck for the next!

    Reply
  30. investment advisor
    December 16, 2016 at 4:36 pm

    Hey would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with?
    I’m going to start my own blog soon but I’m having
    a hard time choosing between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and
    Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something
    unique. P.S Sorry for being off-topic but I had to ask!

    Reply
  31. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    December 18, 2016 at 3:22 am

    Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my
    newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some
    time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
    Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.

    Reply
  32. medical care
    December 18, 2016 at 6:25 pm

    you are actually a good webmaster. The web site loading velocity is incredible.
    It seems that you are doing any distinctive trick.
    Furthermore, The contents are masterwork. you’ve
    done a excellent job on this topic!

    Reply
  33. dodge truck computer problems
    December 19, 2016 at 8:47 pm

    Nice blog here! Also your site loads up fast! What host are you using?
    Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours lol

    Reply
  34. dodge dakota computer reset
    December 21, 2016 at 9:57 am

    Undeniably believe that which you said. Your favorite justification seemed
    to be at the web the simplest factor to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get irked whilst people think about concerns that they just do not know about.

    You controlled to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the entire thing without having side effect , other
    folks could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more.
    Thank you

    Reply
  35. Kristen
    December 21, 2016 at 8:33 pm

    Today, I went to the beach with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave
    it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed
    the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside
    and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back!
    LoL I know this is totally off topic but I had to tell someone!

    Reply
  36. dodge diesel ecm problems
    December 21, 2016 at 9:10 pm

    I am not sure where you are getting your information, but
    great topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.

    Thanks for fantastic information I was looking for this
    info for my mission.

    Reply
  37. 1999 dodge avenger computer
    December 22, 2016 at 1:19 am

    Really no matter if someone doesn’t understand
    afterward its up to other visitors that they will help, so here it happens.

    Reply
  38. Leslie
    December 22, 2016 at 3:25 am

    I needed to thank you for this wonderful read!!
    I absolutely enjoyed every little bit of it. I’ve got
    you book-marked to look at new stuff you post…

    Reply
  39. Lettie
    December 22, 2016 at 4:27 am

    You’re so cool! I don’t believe I have read through anything like
    this before. So nice to find someone with unique thoughts on this issue.
    Seriously.. thanks for starting this up. This web site is one thing that is required on the web,
    someone with some originality!

    Reply
  40. Millard
    December 22, 2016 at 3:23 pm

    Hi there, I would like to subscribe for this web site to take hottest updates, therefore where can i do it please help.

    Reply
  41. Giuseppe
    December 22, 2016 at 10:26 pm

    Hi friends, nice article and fastidious urging commented at this place, I am
    genuinely enjoying by these.

    Reply
  42. Chau
    December 22, 2016 at 10:43 pm

    I like the valuable info you provide for your articles.
    I will bookmark your weblog and check once more right here regularly.
    I am quite sure I will be told plenty of new stuff proper here!
    Best of luck for the following!

    Reply
  43. pcm dodge ram 1500
    December 23, 2016 at 1:38 am

    I got this web site from my pal who informed me
    on the topic of this site and at the moment this time I
    am browsing this web page and reading very informative posts at this time.

    Reply
  44. 2002 dodge stratus computer location
    December 23, 2016 at 4:03 am

    Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Thanks, However I am experiencing issues with
    your RSS. I don’t know why I can’t subscribe to it.
    Is there anyone else having identical RSS
    issues? Anyone that knows the answer will you kindly respond?
    Thanx!!

    Reply
  45. Miguel
    December 23, 2016 at 6:52 pm

    Wonderful beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your site,
    how can i subscribe for a blog website? The account
    aided me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept

    Reply
  46. pcm on dodge neon
    December 24, 2016 at 2:35 am

    This post is truly a good one it assists new internet visitors,
    who are wishing for blogging.

    Reply
  47. professional sales
    December 24, 2016 at 4:08 am

    Aw, this was an exceptionally good post. Finding the time and actual
    effort to make a good article… but what can I say… I put things off a whole lot and never manage to get nearly anything done.

    Reply
  48. Scotty
    December 24, 2016 at 6:47 am

    When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment
    is added I get three e-mails with the same comment.
    Is there any way you can remove people from that service?

    Thanks!

    Reply
  49. Brendan
    December 24, 2016 at 7:50 am

    I love it when individuals come together and share views.

    Great website, continue the good work!

    Reply
  50. Anja
    December 24, 2016 at 8:59 am

    We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme
    in our community. Your website provided us with valuable info to work on. You’ve
    done an impressive job and our whole community will be grateful
    to you.

    Reply
  51. Kristy
    December 24, 2016 at 10:26 am

    Wonderful, what a weblog it is! This website presents helpful facts to
    us, keep it up.

    Reply
  52. Bernie
    December 24, 2016 at 11:12 am

    Hi there, I found your blog by way of Google at
    the same time as searching for a comparable topic, your web site got here up, it appears great.
    I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.

    Hi there, just turned into alert to your weblog through Google, and located
    that it is really informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels.

    I’ll be grateful when you continue this in future. Numerous
    folks will probably be benefited from your writing.
    Cheers!

    Reply
  53. Simon
    December 24, 2016 at 1:53 pm

    This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
    I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of
    your fantastic post. Also, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks!

    Reply
  54. dodge engine computer module
    December 24, 2016 at 5:31 pm

    Hi there just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few
    of the images aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking
    issue. I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the
    same outcome.

    Reply
  55. dodge diesel pcm/ecm
    December 24, 2016 at 10:16 pm

    Hey there great website! Does running a blog such as this require a great deal of
    work? I have virtually no understanding of programming but
    I had been hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyhow, if
    you have any suggestions or techniques for new blog owners please share.

    I know this is off subject however I simply had
    to ask. Thank you!

    Reply
  56. investment advisor
    December 25, 2016 at 9:47 am

    Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with
    the images on this blog loading? I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if
    it’s the blog. Any feedback would be greatly appreciated.

    Reply
  57. dodge ecm computer
    December 25, 2016 at 5:27 pm

    each time i used to read smaller content which
    as well clear their motive, and that is also happening with this piece
    of writing which I am reading here.

    Reply
  58. Linda
    December 25, 2016 at 6:43 pm

    I think the admin of this website is genuinely working
    hard for his site, because here every stuff is quality
    based stuff.

    Reply
  59. Marilynn
    December 26, 2016 at 12:52 am

    I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good.
    I don’t know who you are but certainly you are going
    to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!

    Reply
  60. suitable financial
    December 26, 2016 at 8:00 am

    Fastidious replies in return of this issue with firm arguments and telling
    the whole thing about that.

    Reply
  61. dodge ram computer replacement
    December 26, 2016 at 8:49 am

    Hi there to all, it’s genuinely a pleasant for me to pay a visit this web page, it includes important Information.

    Reply
  62. 2006 dodge cummins ecm wiring diagram
    December 26, 2016 at 10:29 am

    Excellent web site you’ve got here.. It’s difficult to find high quality
    writing like yours nowadays. I seriously appreciate individuals
    like you! Take care!!

    Reply
  63. Georgetta
    December 26, 2016 at 3:09 pm

    Somebody necessarily help to make severely articles I would state.
    This is the first time I frequented your web page and up to now?
    I amazed with the research you made to make this actual publish extraordinary.
    Wonderful job!

    Reply
  64. Joe
    December 27, 2016 at 2:13 pm

    Its not my first time to pay a visit this site, i am browsing this website dailly and take pleasant information from here daily.

    Reply
  65. Zack
    December 29, 2016 at 3:15 am

    Hello, i feel that i noticed you visited my blog thus
    i got here to return the desire?.I’m attempting to find issues to improve my site!I assume its good
    enough to make use of a few of your concepts!!

    Reply
  66. Joni
    December 29, 2016 at 3:16 am

    Thanks in favor of sharing such a nice idea, post is pleasant, thats why i have read it fully

    Reply
  67. Chantal
    December 29, 2016 at 4:14 am

    Hello to every body, it’s my first pay a quick visit of this weblog; this blog carries remarkable and really excellent data for visitors.

    Reply
  68. Alexis
    December 29, 2016 at 5:08 am

    I got this web page from my friend who told me concerning this site and
    at the moment this time I am browsing this web page and reading very informative articles
    at this place.

    Reply
  69. 1997 dodge van computer
    December 29, 2016 at 5:45 am

    I think this is one of the most vital info for me. And i’m glad reading
    your article. But want to remark on some general things, The website style is perfect, the
    articles is really nice : D. Good job, cheers

    Reply
  70. Muhammad
    December 29, 2016 at 6:06 am

    Aw, this was an extremely nice post. Spending some time and actual effort to create
    a good article… but what can I say… I hesitate a lot and never seem to get nearly anything done.

    Reply
  71. motivation exercises
    December 29, 2016 at 7:23 pm

    Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this write-up and also
    the rest of the website is extremely good.

    Reply
  72. Brittney
    December 30, 2016 at 3:44 am

    Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact
    was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from
    you! However, how can we communicate?

    Reply
  73. Don
    December 30, 2016 at 6:23 am

    What’s Taking place i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It positively useful and it has helped me out loads.
    I’m hoping to contribute & aid other users like its
    helped me. Good job.

    Reply
  74. pcm dodge stratus 2001
    December 30, 2016 at 7:27 am

    Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I have truly enjoyed browsing your
    blog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and
    I hope you write again very soon!

    Reply
  75. 2003 dodge caravan computer location
    December 30, 2016 at 10:14 pm

    It’s difficult to find knowledgeable people about this topic, however, you sound like you know what you’re talking about!
    Thanks

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV