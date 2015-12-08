مؤسسة “الفكر العربي” تكرم الشركاء الإعلاميين

وطنية -كرمت مؤسسة “الفكر العربي” الشركاء الإعلاميين والرعاة الماليين لمؤتمر “فكر14″، الذي يقام بالشراكة مع جامعة الدول العربية، بمناسبة الذكرى السبعين لتأسيسها، تحت عنوان: “التكامل العربي: تحديات وآفاق”، وذلك في فندق الريتز كارلتون في القاهرة، بحضور أمين عام جامعة الدول العربية السابق عمرو موسى، الرئيس فؤاد السنيورة، السفير السعودي في القاهرة أحمد قطان، رئيس مجلس الأعيان الأردني السابق طاهر المصري، أعضاء مجلس أمناء المؤسسة، ورؤساء تحرير الصحف العربية، ومدراء القنوات الفضائية وكبار الإعلاميين.
استهل الحفل المدير العام لمؤسسة الفكر العربي الدكتور هنري العويط بكلمة ترحيبية، أكد فيها باسم الأمير خالد الفيصل، رئيس المؤسسة، ومجلس أمنائها وإدارتها، وأسرة العاملين فيها “بالغ تقديرنا، وصادق شكرنا، وعميق امتناننا لرعاية الإعلام لمشروعات المؤسسة ومؤتمراتها السنوية وأنشطتها”، ولفت إلى “أن عاطفة الشكر هذه لا نوجهها لأنها واجب ندين لكم به، أو لأنه وفق القول المأثور: “بالشكرِ تدوم النعم”، بل لأننا مؤمنون بثقافة التعاون، وضرورته، وجدواه، وبأننا بأمس الحاجة لأن تتظافر جهودنا، كل من موقعه، ووفق طاقاته وإمكاناته، في خدمة رسالة الفكر، ونشرِ المعرفة، وتقدير الثقافة، وهي قضيتنا الجامعة، وأهدافنا المشتركة. ولعل لقاءنا يجسد خير تجسيد موضوع مؤتمرنا “فكر14″، حول التكامل من خلال جمعه ما بين ممثلي الشركات الراعية المالية والقنوات الفضائية والصحف الراعية”.
بعدها سلم الأمير خالد الفيصل الدروع التقديرية باسم مؤسسة الفكر العربي للمكرمين، الذين يمثلون المؤسسات التالية: شركة أرامكو السعودية، مركز الملك عبدالعزيز الثقافي العالمي، شركة نسما، مجموعة المرجان.
أما الشركاء الإعلاميون فهم: صحيفة الحياة، صحيفة السفير اللبنانية، صحيفة عمان العمانية، صحيفة الوطن السعودية، صحيفة الخبر الجزائرية، صحيفة البيان الإماراتية، صحيفة الرياض السعودية، صحيفة الرأي الأردنية، صحيفة الأيام البحرينية، صحيفة الصباح المغربية، صحيفة الجريدة الكويتية، صحيفة النهار الكويتية، صحيفة الشرق السعودية، صحيفة المستقبل اللبنانية، مجلة الاقتصاد والأعمال، صحيفة اللواء اللبنانية.
أما القنوات الفضائية فهي: قناة العربية، محطة سكاي نيوز، محطة LBC، القناة الثقافية السعودية، قناة صدى البلد، وقناة ONTV وقناة النيل الثقافية.
