«مؤسسة الفكر» تكرم الشرق والشركاء الإعلاميين لمؤتمر«فكر14» ..

كرّمت مؤسّسة الفكر العربي أمس صحيفة الشرق السعودية وذلك ضمن الحفل الذي أقيم لتكريم الشركاء الإعلاميين والرعاة الماليين لمؤتمر «فكر14»، الذي يقام بالشراكة مع جامعة الدول العربية بمناسبة الذكرى السبعين لتأسيسها، تحت عنوان: «التكامل العربي: تحدّيات وآفاق»، وذلك في فندق الريتز كارلتون في القاهرة، بحضور أمين عام جامعة الدول العربية السابق عمرو موسى، ورئيس مجلس الوزراء اللبناني الأسبق فؤاد السنيورة، والسفير السعودي في القاهرة أحمد قطان، ورئيس مجلس الأعيان الأردني السابق طاهر المصري، وأعضاء مجلس أمناء المؤسّسة، ورؤساء تحرير الصحف العربية، ومديري القنوات الفضائية. استهلّ الحفل المدير العام للمؤسّسة الدكتور هنري العويط بكلمة، عبر فيها باسم الأمير خالد الفيصل، رئيس المؤسّسة، ومجلس أمنائها وإدارتها، عن تقديرنا، وصادق شكرنا، وعميق امتناننا لرعاية الإعلام لمشاريع المؤسّسة ومؤتمراتها السنوية وأنشطتها، ولفت إلى أن عاطفة الشكر هذه لا نوجّهها لأنها واجب ندين لكم به، أو لأنه وفق القول المأثور: «بالشكرِ تدوم النِعَم»، بل لأنّنا مؤمنون بثقافة التعاون، وضرورته، وجدواه، وبأنّنا بأمسّ الحاجة لأن تتضافَر جهودُنا، كلٌّ من موقعه، ووفق طاقاتِه وإمكاناتِه، في خدمةِ رسالةِ الفكر، ونشرِ المعرفة، وتقديرِ الثقافة، وهي قضيتُنا الجامعة، وأهدافُنا المشتركة. ولعلّ لقاءنا يجسّد خير تجسيد موضوع مؤتمرنا «فكر14»، حول التكامل من خلال جمعه ما بين ممثّلي الشركات الراعية المالية والقنوات الفضائية والصحف الراعية. بعدها كرم الأمير خالد الفيصل الدروع التقديرية باسم مؤسّسة الفكر العربي للمكرّمين، الذين يمثلون المؤسّسات التالية: شركة أرامكو السعوديّة، مركز الملك عبدالعزيز الثقافي العالمي، شركة نسما، مجموعة المرجان. أما الشركاء الإعلاميون فهم: صحيفة الشرق السعوديّة، صحيفة الحياة، صحيفة السفير اللبنانية، صحيفة عُمان العُمانية، صحيفة الوطن السعودية، صحيفة الخبر الجزائرية، صحيفة البيان الإماراتية، صحيفة الرياض السعودية، صحيفة الرأي الأردنية، صحيفة الأيام البحرينية، صحيفة الصباح المغربية، صحيفة الجريدة الكويتية، صحيفة النهار الكويتية، صحيفة المستقبل اللبنانية، مجلة الاقتصاد والأعمال، صحيفة اللواء اللبنانيّة. أما القنوات الفضائية فهي: قناة العربية، محطة سكاي نيوز، محطة LBC، القناة الثقافية السعودية، قناة صدى البلد، وقناة ONTV وقناة النيل الثقافيّة.
