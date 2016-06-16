مسلسل “”7 ارواح”” تدور أحداثه حول ضابط شرطة يُلقي القبض علي أحد اهم كبار رجال الدولة بعد تورطه في قتل امرأة، ويتم الحكم عليه بالإعدام، ثم يتقدم ضابط الشرطة باستقالته، وأثناء عودته للمنزل بعد تقدمه بالاستقالة مباشرة، تأتي له مكالمة هاتفية تغيّر مجري حياته حيث تقول السيدة التي تُحدثِّه عبر الهاتف بأنها مازالت علي قيد الحياة وأنه تسبب في إعدام رجل بريء، ليدخل بعدها هذا الضابط في مطاردة مستمرة مع أتباع رجل الدولة الذي حكم عليه بالإعدام.
الحلقة العاشرة .. ح10
مسلسل 7 ارواح بطولة خالد النبوي
ماذا ستفعل ياسمين بعدما شاهدت هالة طارق ؟ .. مسلسل 7 أرواح – الحلقة العاشرة
مسلسل “”7 ارواح”” تدور أحداثه حول ضابط شرطة يُلقي القبض علي أحد اهم كبار رجال الدولة بعد تورطه في قتل امرأة، ويتم الحكم عليه بالإعدام، ثم يتقدم ضابط الشرطة باستقالته، وأثناء عودته للمنزل بعد تقدمه بالاستقالة مباشرة، تأتي له مكالمة هاتفية تغيّر مجري حياته حيث تقول السيدة التي تُحدثِّه عبر الهاتف بأنها مازالت علي قيد الحياة وأنه تسبب في إعدام رجل بريء، ليدخل بعدها هذا الضابط في مطاردة مستمرة مع أتباع رجل الدولة الذي حكم عليه بالإعدام.
Hello, Neat post. There is a problem together with your site in internet explorer, might test this?
IE nonetheless is the marketplace leader and a huge part of other people will pass over your excellent writing due to
this problem.
Excellent weblog here! Also your site loads up fast!
What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate hyperlink to
your host? I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours lol
Normally I don’t read post on blogs, but I wish to
say that this write-up very pressured me to take a look at and
do it! Your writing style has been surprised me.
Thank you, very great article.
I was suggested this website by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my difficulty.
You are amazing! Thanks!
I enjoy, result in I found just what I used to be having a
look for. You have ended my 4 day lengthy hunt! God Bless
you man. Have a great day. Bye
I think this is one of the most vital information for me.
And i am glad reading your article. But wanna remark on few
general things, The web site style is great, the articles is really great : D.
Good job, cheers
I like it when individuals come together and share
views. Great site, keep it up!
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I’ve truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
After all I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout
of your site. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much
more pleasant for me to come here and visit more
often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme?
Great work!
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four e-mails with the
same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service?
Appreciate it!
Hi there great website! Does running a blog like this take a large amount of work?
I’ve absolutely no understanding of programming but I was hoping to start my
own blog in the near future. Anyhow, if you have
any recommendations or tips for new blog owners please share.
I know this is off subject however I just wanted to ask.
Thanks!
I’ve read several excellent stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting.
I wonder how so much effort you set to make this type of fantastic informative website.
I truly love your website.. Great colors & theme. Did you build this web site yourself?
Please reply back as I’m planning to create my own site and would like to know
where you got this from or what the theme is called.
Many thanks!
Hi! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice from an established blog.
Is it hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast.
I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to start.
Do you have any tips or suggestions? Many thanks
Everything is very open with a clear explanation of the issues.
It was truly informative. Your site is very useful. Many
thanks for sharing!
Thanks for the good writeup. It in truth was once a entertainment account
it. Glance complicated to more added agreeable from you!
By the way, how can we keep up a correspondence?
It is the best time to make some plans for the long run and it
is time to be happy. I have read this publish and if I may just I wish to counsel you few fascinating
things or tips. Perhaps you could write subsequent articles relating to this article.
I desire to learn even more things approximately it!
Hi, all is going well here and ofcourse every
one is sharing data, that’s in fact good, keep up writing.
Quality content is the secret to interest the viewers to pay a visit the website, that’s what this
site is providing.
It’s really a cool and helpful piece of info. I am glad that you simply shared this helpful information with us.
Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
I really love your blog.. Great colors & theme.
Did you develop this web site yourself? Please reply back as I’m hoping to create my own website and would
love to find out where you got this from or just what the theme is named.
Kudos!
Hey very nice blog!
I needed to thank you for this good read!!
I absolutely enjoyed every bit of it. I have you bookmarked to look at new things you post…
Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this website.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s
tough to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and visual
appearance. I must say that you’ve done a excellent job with this.
Also, the blog loads super quick for me on Firefox. Outstanding Blog!
I really like what you guys are usually up too. This type of clever work and exposure!
Keep up the awesome works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to blogroll.
Good article! We are linking to this particularly great article on our website.
Keep up the great writing.
all the time i used to read smaller articles which as well clear their motive, and that is also happening with this post which I am reading at this time.
I love it when individuals come together and share ideas.
Great blog, keep it up!
Hey are using WordPress for your site platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you need any html coding knowledge to make your
own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!
Hello, this weekend is pleasant designed for me, for the reason that this moment i am reading this wonderful informative paragraph here at my residence.