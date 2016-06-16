ماذا ستفعل ياسمين بعدما شاهدت هالة طارق ؟ .. مسلسل 7 أرواح – الحلقة العاشرة

June 16, 2016

مسلسل “”7 ارواح”” تدور أحداثه حول ضابط شرطة يُلقي القبض علي أحد اهم كبار رجال الدولة بعد تورطه في قتل امرأة، ويتم الحكم عليه بالإعدام، ثم يتقدم ضابط الشرطة باستقالته، وأثناء عودته للمنزل بعد تقدمه بالاستقالة مباشرة، تأتي له مكالمة هاتفية تغيّر مجري حياته حيث تقول السيدة التي تُحدثِّه عبر الهاتف بأنها مازالت علي قيد الحياة وأنه تسبب في إعدام رجل بريء، ليدخل بعدها هذا الضابط في مطاردة مستمرة مع أتباع رجل الدولة الذي حكم عليه بالإعدام.
الحلقة العاشرة .. ح10
مسلسل 7 ارواح بطولة خالد النبوي

30 comments

