ماذا سيفعل خالد بعد تهديد محمد السيوفي له هل سيتراجع أم لا ؟ .. مسلسل 7 أرواح – الحلقة الخامسة عشر

June 20, 2016

مسلسل “”7 ارواح”” تدور أحداثه حول ضابط شرطة يُلقي القبض علي أحد اهم كبار رجال الدولة بعد تورطه في قتل امرأة، ويتم الحكم عليه بالإعدام، ثم يتقدم ضابط الشرطة باستقالته، وأثناء عودته للمنزل بعد تقدمه بالاستقالة مباشرة، تأتي له مكالمة هاتفية تغيّر مجري حياته حيث تقول السيدة التي تُحدثِّه عبر الهاتف بأنها مازالت علي قيد الحياة وأنه تسبب في إعدام رجل بريء، ليدخل بعدها هذا الضابط في مطاردة مستمرة مع أتباع رجل الدولة الذي حكم عليه بالإعدام

69 comments

  1. make me feel
    October 14, 2016 at 7:13 pm

    KXrlIJ You ought to join in a contest for starters of the highest quality blogs online. I will recommend this page!

    Reply
  2. http://hoyerliftreviews.stunt.website/
    December 2, 2016 at 1:28 am

    Informative article, totally what I wanted to find.

    Reply
  3. legal matters
    December 3, 2016 at 9:50 pm

    Hurrah, that’s what I was looking for, what a
    stuff! present here at this weblog, thanks admin of this site.

    Reply
  4. unfiled tax returns help
    December 10, 2016 at 6:36 am

    It’s impressive that you are getting thoughts from this piece of writing as well
    as from our discussion made at this place.

    Reply
  5. personal care services
    December 12, 2016 at 3:19 pm

    I believe everything posted was very reasonable.
    But, what about this? what if you were to write a awesome headline?
    I am not saying your content is not good., however suppose
    you added a title that makes people desire more?

    I mean ماذا سيفعل خالد بعد تهديد محمد السيوفي له هل سيتراجع أم لا ؟
    .. مسلسل 7 أرواح – الحلقة الخامسة
    عشر | ONtv Official Website – الموقع الرسمي لقناة أون تي في is kinda vanilla.
    You might look at Yahoo’s front page and note how they create post headlines to grab people to open the links.
    You might try adding a video or a related picture or two to grab readers interested about what you’ve written. In my
    opinion, it would make your blog a little livelier.

    Reply
  6. care provider
    December 17, 2016 at 1:06 am

    Heya terrific website! Does running a blog such as this require a lot of work?

    I have virtually no understanding of programming but I had been hoping
    to start my own blog soon. Anyway, if you have any recommendations or
    techniques for new blog owners please share.
    I know this is off subject however I simply wanted to ask.
    Many thanks!

    Reply
  7. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    December 17, 2016 at 2:50 am

    Good post. I learn something new and challenging on sites I
    stumbleupon everyday. It’s always interesting to read through articles from
    other writers and practice a little something from other sites.

    Reply
  8. veggie garden
    December 19, 2016 at 8:21 pm

    Hi there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s really informative.
    I’m gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful if
    you continue this in future. Many people will be benefited from your writing.
    Cheers!

    Reply
  9. Marylou
    December 19, 2016 at 9:47 pm

    Very good post! We are linking to this great post on our website.
    Keep up the good writing.

    Reply
  10. dodge dakota pcm tuning
    December 20, 2016 at 12:08 am

    We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.

    Your site offered us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done a formidable job and
    our whole community will be thankful to you.

    Reply
  11. prospective advisor
    December 20, 2016 at 9:10 am

    Hey very nice blog!

    Reply
  12. dodge neon pcm upgrade
    December 20, 2016 at 9:12 pm

    This is really attention-grabbing, You’re an overly professional
    blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look ahead
    to in search of more of your wonderful post. Additionally, I have shared
    your web site in my social networks

    Reply
  13. Venus
    December 21, 2016 at 10:59 am

    I want to to thank you for this good read!! I absolutely loved every little
    bit of it. I’ve got you book marked to look at new things you post…

    Reply
  14. Tabatha
    December 22, 2016 at 3:17 am

    It’s remarkable for me to have a site, which
    is valuable for my knowledge. thanks admin

    Reply
  15. Daisy
    December 22, 2016 at 6:39 am

    I constantly emailed this web site post page to all my contacts, for the reason that if like
    to read it then my links will too.

    Reply
  16. Karry
    December 22, 2016 at 7:33 am

    I just like the valuable information you supply for
    your articles. I will bookmark your blog and check once more right here
    regularly. I am relatively sure I’ll be informed a lot of
    new stuff right here! Good luck for the next!

    Reply
  17. dodge charger pcm problems
    December 22, 2016 at 8:32 am

    You could certainly see your skills in the work
    you write. The sector hopes for even more passionate
    writers like you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe.
    Always go after your heart.

    Reply
  18. Julienne
    December 22, 2016 at 11:58 am

    Wow, this post is fastidious, my sister is analyzing these things, thus
    I am going to convey her.

    Reply
  19. Grant
    December 22, 2016 at 1:42 pm

    Nice post. I learn something totally new and challenging on blogs I stumbleupon on a daily basis.
    It’s always helpful to read content from other writers and practice a little something from their sites.

    Reply
  20. 2004 dodge intrepid computer location
    December 22, 2016 at 2:22 pm

    I think the admin of this site is genuinely working hard in support
    of his site, because here every data is quality based stuff.

    Reply
  21. Norman
    December 22, 2016 at 4:31 pm

    Excellent beat ! I would like to apprentice even as you amend
    your site, how can i subscribe for a weblog website?

    The account aided me a acceptable deal. I have been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided vivid transparent concept

    Reply
  22. Peggy
    December 22, 2016 at 8:14 pm

    I think the admin of this web site is actually working hard in support of his site, since here every material is
    quality based data.

    Reply
  23. Salvatore
    December 22, 2016 at 11:28 pm

    Undeniably believe that which you said. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the internet
    the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get irked while
    people consider worries that they just do not know about.

    You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people could take a signal.
    Will likely be back to get more. Thanks

    Reply
  24. pcm dodge neon 2005
    December 23, 2016 at 12:52 pm

    Pretty! This was an incredibly wonderful article.
    Thank you for providing this info.

    Reply
  25. Orville
    December 23, 2016 at 4:46 pm

    Today, I went to the beachfront with my kids. I found
    a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to
    her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside
    and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back!
    LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had to tell someone!

    Reply
  26. credit cards
    December 23, 2016 at 6:18 pm

    Pretty element of content. I simply stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to claim that I acquire actually enjoyed account your weblog posts.
    Any way I’ll be subscribing on your augment or even I fulfillment
    you access consistently quickly.

    Reply
  27. Chiquita
    December 23, 2016 at 9:27 pm

    This is a topic that’s close to my heart… Take care!
    Where are your contact details though?

    Reply
  28. Sadie
    December 23, 2016 at 9:59 pm

    Hi, I do believe this is an excellent site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I will
    revisit yet again since I saved as a favorite it.

    Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to help others.

    Reply
  29. dodge challenger pcm update
    December 24, 2016 at 1:19 am

    Great post! We are linking to this particularly great article on our
    website. Keep up the great writing.

    Reply
  30. fort dodge iowa computer stores
    December 24, 2016 at 7:57 am

    Hi there everybody, here every person is sharing
    these kinds of familiarity, so it’s fastidious to read this blog,
    and I used to pay a visit this web site everyday.

    Reply
  31. sales life
    December 24, 2016 at 2:45 pm

    Have you ever thought about creating an ebook or guest authoring on other sites?
    I have a blog centered on the same information you discuss and would
    love to have you share some stories/information. I know my viewers would appreciate your work.
    If you are even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e-mail.

    Reply
  32. sales skills locating
    December 24, 2016 at 7:59 pm

    Just wish to say your article is as astonishing. The clarity on your publish is simply great and i can suppose you’re an expert on this subject.

    Fine together with your permission allow me to take hold of your RSS
    feed to stay updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the gratifying work.

    Reply
  33. Leopoldo
    December 25, 2016 at 12:11 am

    I am sure this piece of writing has touched all
    the internet users, its really really good paragraph
    on building up new website.

    Reply
  34. dodge magnum pcm reset
    December 25, 2016 at 7:18 am

    I do not know whether it’s just me or if everybody
    else experiencing problems with your blog. It seems like some of the text in your posts are
    running off the screen. Can someone else please comment
    and let me know if this is happening to them too?
    This may be a issue with my browser because I’ve had this happen previously.
    Thank you

    Reply
  35. Jaclyn
    December 25, 2016 at 9:06 am

    I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it up!
    I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come back
    later. Many thanks

    Reply
  36. credit based
    December 25, 2016 at 2:12 pm

    Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could
    add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
    I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this
    for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like
    this. Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and
    I look forward to your new updates.

    Reply
  37. Erma
    December 26, 2016 at 2:26 am

    Hi, I do believe this is a great blog. I stumbledupon it 😉 I will
    revisit once again since i have saved as a favorite it.
    Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich and continue to help others.

    Reply
  38. pcm dodge journey 2009
    December 26, 2016 at 2:26 am

    Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Thank you, However I am encountering difficulties with your RSS.

    I don’t understand the reason why I am unable
    to join it. Is there anybody getting the same RSS problems?
    Anybody who knows the solution can you kindly respond? Thanx!!

    Reply
  39. corrupt financial advisors
    December 26, 2016 at 2:48 am

    Thanks for sharing your thoughts about sales life.
    Regards

    Reply
  40. Una
    December 26, 2016 at 5:27 am

    Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am inspired!
    Very useful info specifically the closing part 🙂 I maintain such info a lot.
    I was seeking this particular info for a long
    time. Thanks and good luck.

    Reply
  41. Brian
    December 26, 2016 at 5:13 pm

    Excellent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your website, how could i subscribe for a blog site?
    The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny
    bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea

    Reply
  42. refuse sales opportunities
    December 26, 2016 at 8:50 pm

    Hello! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new iphone!
    Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look forward to all
    your posts! Carry on the fantastic work!

    Reply
  43. dodge ram pcm wiring
    December 26, 2016 at 11:56 pm

    Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Thank you, However I am
    experiencing problems with your RSS. I don’t understand why I can’t subscribe to it.
    Is there anyone else getting the same RSS issues?
    Anybody who knows the solution will you kindly respond?
    Thanks!!

    Reply
  44. social networking financial
    December 27, 2016 at 12:26 am

    Do you have a spam issue on this blog; I also am a blogger, and
    I was wanting to know your situation; many of us have created
    some nice practices and we are looking to exchange methods with other folks, please shoot me an e-mail if interested.

    Reply
  45. dodge durango computer reset
    December 27, 2016 at 12:37 am

    Nice post. I learn something totally new and challenging on blogs I stumbleupon on a daily basis.

    It’s always helpful to read articles from other authors and use a
    little something from their web sites.

    Reply
  46. dodge computer music
    December 27, 2016 at 2:31 am

    Good day! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be ok.
    I’m absolutely enjoying your blog and look
    forward to new updates.

    Reply
  47. advisors available
    December 27, 2016 at 6:05 am

    I couldn’t resist commenting. Well written!

    Reply
  48. sales life
    December 27, 2016 at 9:13 am

    I am sure this piece of writing has touched all the internet visitors, its really really nice piece of writing on building up new website.

    Reply
  49. sales skills locating
    December 27, 2016 at 12:20 pm

    I all the time emailed this web site post page
    to all my friends, since if like to read it after that my contacts will too.

    Reply
  50. pcm on dodge caliber
    December 28, 2016 at 12:52 am

    Hello there! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog
    platform are you using for this website? I’m getting tired of
    Wordpress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at options
    for another platform. I would be fantastic
    if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.

    Reply
  51. dodge ecm programmer
    December 28, 2016 at 6:24 am

    I just like the helpful information you provide in your articles.
    I’ll bookmark your blog and check once more right here frequently.

    I’m reasonably certain I will be informed many new stuff
    right right here! Best of luck for the next!

    Reply
  52. financial planning services
    December 28, 2016 at 9:50 pm

    If you are going for finest contents like I do, simply go to see this
    site every day since it provides feature contents, thanks

    Reply
  53. Miles
    December 29, 2016 at 3:37 am

    Good post. I learn something new and challenging on websites I
    stumbleupon every day. It will always be interesting to read articles
    from other writers and use a little something from their web sites.

    Reply
  54. Mari
    December 29, 2016 at 10:52 am

    Hi it’s me, I am also visiting this web page on a regular basis, this website is actually
    fastidious and the people are really sharing nice thoughts.

    Reply
  55. dodge ram transmission computer
    December 29, 2016 at 9:17 pm

    If you are going for finest contents like me, just go to see
    this web page everyday since it presents quality contents, thanks

    Reply
  56. Sherry
    December 29, 2016 at 9:46 pm

    No matter if some one searches for his vital thing, therefore he/she needs to be available that in detail,
    thus that thing is maintained over here.

    Reply
  57. social media financial
    December 29, 2016 at 10:34 pm

    My brother recommended I would possibly like this blog.
    He was once totally right. This submit truly made my day.

    You can not consider simply how so much time I had
    spent for this information! Thank you!

    Reply
  58. 1991 dodge stealth ecm
    December 30, 2016 at 1:11 am

    Good answers in return of this question with real arguments and telling the
    whole thing about that.

    Reply
  59. Leonie
    December 30, 2016 at 6:21 am

    Hi there! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout
    out and tell you I really enjoy reading your blog posts.
    Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that deal with the same topics?

    Thank you so much!

    Reply
  60. 1998 dodge neon ecm
    December 30, 2016 at 8:34 pm

    I for all time emailed this weblog post page to all my friends, since if like
    to read it next my friends will too.

    Reply
  61. dodge diesel ecm for sale
    December 30, 2016 at 8:39 pm

    I know this web site provides quality depending articles and extra information, is there any other web site which provides these data in quality?

    Reply
  62. credit card
    December 31, 2016 at 1:07 pm

    Unquestionably believe that which you stated.

    Your favorite justification appeared to be on the internet the easiest thing
    to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while people
    consider worries that they just do not know about.
    You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also
    defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people
    could take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks

    Reply
  63. dodge neon pcm wiring diagram
    December 31, 2016 at 5:39 pm

    I am really pleased to read this website posts which contains tons of helpful information, thanks for providing such data.

    Reply
  64. Sunny
    January 1, 2017 at 11:45 am

    Thanks for sharing such a good thinking, piece
    of writing is good, thats why i have read it entirely

    Reply
  65. dodge neon computer tuning
    January 2, 2017 at 2:20 am

    Whoa! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a completely different topic but it has pretty much the same page layout and
    design. Excellent choice of colors!

    Reply
  66. raises body temperature
    January 2, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    What’s up, its fastidious paragraph regarding media print, we all be aware of media is a impressive source of information.

    Reply
  67. Dan
    January 2, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Hi, just wanted to mention, I liked this article.
    It was practical. Keep on posting!

    Reply
  68. Fletcher
    January 2, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    I want to to thank you for this very good read!! I definitely loved every
    bit of it. I have got you book-marked to check out new stuff you post…

    Reply
  69. Ana
    January 3, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Thank you, I’ve recently been searching for info approximately this subject
    for a long time and yours is the best I have came upon so far.
    However, what in regards to the conclusion? Are you positive in regards to
    the supply?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV