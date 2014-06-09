مانشيت: حكاية رؤساء مصر مع حلف اليمين الدستورية

ا لها من لحظات استثنائية فى حياة كل من يجلس على عرش مصر.. تلك التى يكلل فيها رأسه بتاج أم الدنيا.. حيث أول مرة يعرف فيها الموكب المهيب.. التى سيسمع بعدها لقب «جلالة الملك» أو «فخامة الرئيس».. حيث أكاليل الغار ستكون دوما فى انتظاره فى حله وترحاله.. ويا له من خشوع يبديه وهو بين يدى شعبه قبل أن يتذوق حلاوة السلطة.. وقبل أن تسرى «دماء الجبروت» فى عروقه.. ليتحول بعدها إلى «رهبوت» فى قلوب رعاياه.. يقسم دوما بالله العظيم على أن «يحافظ على سلامة الوطن واستقلال أراضيه».. لكنه فور أن ينتهى القسم.. كأن شيئا فيه لم يكن.. ولذلك لا تستغرب إذا وجدت أن نهايات من حكمونا بداية من فؤاد الأول حتى مبارك كانت إما الموت كمدا.. أو قتلا.. أو حتى خلعا.. وفى الأخير تبقى مصر دوما.

