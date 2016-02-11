متظاهرو مولدوفا يعتصمون أمام السفارة الأمريكية احتجاجا على دعمها للحكومة

February 11, 2016

أعلن إيجور دودون زعيم حزب الاشتراكيين المعارض فى مولدوفا الخميس، أن المعارضة قررت الاعتصام أمام مقر السفارة الأمريكية احتجاجا على الدعم الذى تقدمه واشنطن للحكومة المولدوفية.
 
ونقلت وكالة أنباء (تاس) الروسية عن دودون- الذى يسيطر حزبه على أغلبية مقاعد البرلمان- قوله أن الولايات المتحدة تدعم النظام الذى وصفه بـ”الفاسد” فى مولدوفا “بفضل أعضاء الحكومة الذين استولوا على السلطة ورفضوا إجراء انتخابات مبكرة يطالب بها الشعب”، على حد قوله.

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV