مجلس الأمن يناقش تشديد العقوبات ضد كوريا الشمالية

يتجه مجلس الأمن الدولي، الثلاثاء، إلى التصويت على قرار يوسع عقوبات الأمم المتحدة الحالية بشدة على كوريا الشمالية.
ويرجح أن يقر المجلس المكون من 15 دولة أقسى نظام عقوبات في عقدين على كوريا الشمالية، ردا على ما اعتبر استفزازا منها، خلال الآونة الأخيرة.
ويأتي التحرك الدولي في مجلس الأمن ضد كوريا الشمالية، ردا على تجربة نووية أجرتها في السادس من يناير الماضي.
وتوقع مسؤول في البعثة الأميركية لدى الأمم المتحدة، أن يجري التصويت على الساعة الثامنة مساء بتوقيت غرينتش، وفق ما نقلت رويترز.
وكانت الولايات المتحدة قد قدمت، الأسبوع الماضي، مشروع قرار تفاوضت عليه مع الصين، لأجل تشديد العقوبات على كوريا الشمالية.
