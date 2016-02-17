مجلس الأهلى يناقش ملف “الجمعية العمومية والمدرب الأجنبى” الليلة

February 17, 2016

يعقد مجلس إدارة النادى الأهلى برئاسة محمود طاهر اجتماعاً فى السادسة من مساء اليوم، الأربعاء، من أجل مناقشة عدة موضوعات منها ما هو كروى وأهمها التطرق للمدرب الأجنبى رغم إعلان بقاء عبد العزيز عبد الشافى “زيزو” لنهاية الموسم الجارى، وكذلك بحث آخر استعدادات النادى للطعن المُقدم ضد حكم حل مجلس الإدارة والذى سيتم نظره يوم 28 فبراير الجارى.

