“مجلس الوزراء” يوافق على استكمال “الاسكان” توقيع اتفاقات العاصمة الاقتصادية

January 19, 2016

في إطار تفعيل مذكرة التفاهم التي تم توقيعها مع إحدى الشركات الصينية (CSCEC) والتي تعد أحد أكبر شركات المقاولات على مستوى العالم من حيث حجم الأعمال، وذلك للقيام بتنفيذ إنشاء مشروع العاصمة الإدارية الجديدة، فقد وافق مجلس الوزراء على قيام وزارة الإسكان والمرافق والمجتمعات العمرانية بإستكمال الإجراءات الخاصة بتوقيع الإتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم الخاصة بمشروع العاصمة الإدارية الجديدة، نيابة عن شركة المشروع لحين الإنتهاء من تأسيسها، على أن يتم توقيع العقود النهائية من قبل ممثل الشركة لاحقاً.

