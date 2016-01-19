“مجلس الوزراء” يوافق على التوقيع على مذكرة تفاهم مع الصين بشأن الحزام الاقتصادى لطريق الحرير

January 19, 2016

569e4c2c64172
في إطار العلاقات الإستراتيجية المتنامية بين مصر والصين، وتنفيذ عدد من المشروعات التي يتم الإتفاق عليها، بما يحقق دعم التعاون بين البلدين، والإستفادة من الإمكانات والخبرات التنموية الكبيرة لدى الجانب الصيني، فقد وافق مجلس الوزارء على التوقيع على مذكرة تفاهم بين حكومتي جمهورية مصر العربية وجمهورية الصين الشعبية، بشأن المشاركة فى الحزام الإقتصادى لطريق الحرير، وهي المبادرة المقترحة التي تهدف إلى تحقيق أفضل سبل للتكامل الاقتصادي وتبادل السلع والخبرات التكنولوجية ورأس المال بين البلدين، بما يسهم في تعزيز التنمية والتقدم المشترك للدولتين في المجالات الاقتصادية والإجتماعية والبيئية والثقافية.

