محافظ جنوب سيناء يفتتح البطولة العربية الإفريقية لكرة السرعة

March 3, 2016

900x450_uploads,2016,03,03,2d5e646fb2

 

 

تنطلق اليوم البطولة العربية الإفريقية لكرة السرعة، وتستمر حتى 6 من الشهر الجارى، والتى تستضيفها شرم الشيخ بمشاركة 18 دولة عربية وإفريقية.
 
 ومن المقرر أن يقوم بافتتاح البطولة خالد فودة محافظ جنوب سيناء بحضور بعض رؤساء الدول والاتحادات.

65 comments

  1. Bernadine
    November 21, 2016 at 5:02 am

    Greetings! Very useful advice within this article!
    It is the little changes that make the most important changes.
    Many thanks for sharing!

    Reply
  2. right criminal
    November 23, 2016 at 9:11 am

    I am sure this paragraph has touched all the internet visitors, its really really fastidious post on building up new website.

    Reply
  3. austin criminal
    November 23, 2016 at 3:43 pm

    Heya outstanding website! Does running a blog
    similar to this take a massive amount work?
    I’ve very little expertise in programming but I was hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyhow, should you
    have any recommendations or tips for new blog owners
    please share. I understand this is off topic nevertheless
    I just had to ask. Thanks a lot!

    Reply
  4. attorney santa ana
    November 23, 2016 at 4:03 pm

    Hi, i feel that i saw you visited my weblog thus i came to return the prefer?.I’m trying
    to in finding issues to enhance my web site!I suppose its ok
    to use some of your concepts!!

    Reply
  5. legal process
    November 25, 2016 at 1:40 am

    Great beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your website, how can i subscribe for a
    blog site? The account aided me a acceptable deal.

    I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept

    Reply
  6. sent massachusetts criminal
    November 26, 2016 at 9:11 am

    Hi to every body, it’s my first visit of this webpage; this weblog includes remarkable and genuinely
    fine material for visitors.

    Reply
  7. best criminal attorney
    November 26, 2016 at 10:07 pm

    I was extremely pleased to find this site. I want to to thank
    you for your time just for this wonderful read!! I definitely loved every little bit of
    it and i also have you saved to fav to check out new stuff
    on your site.

    Reply
  8. juvenile sexual abuse
    November 28, 2016 at 6:54 pm

    I like the helpful information you supply for your articles.
    I’ll bookmark your blog and test again here regularly.
    I’m rather certain I’ll learn many new stuff right right here!
    Best of luck for the following!

    Reply
  9. high profile lawyer
    December 1, 2016 at 1:12 am

    Definitely believe that that you said. Your favourite reason appeared to be at
    the net the simplest thing to remember of. I say to you, I certainly get
    irked at the same time as other folks think about worries that they plainly don’t understand about.
    You controlled to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the entire
    thing without having side effect , other people could
    take a signal. Will likely be again to get more. Thanks

    Reply
  10. criminal legal counsel
    December 1, 2016 at 11:22 am

    You’re so awesome! I do not believe I’ve read through anything
    like that before. So nice to discover somebody with unique thoughts
    on this subject. Really.. thanks for starting this up.
    This site is something that’s needed on the internet, someone with a bit of originality!

    Reply
  11. child sexual abuse
    December 1, 2016 at 6:18 pm

    Hi, yeah this piece of writing is actually nice and I have learned lot of things from
    it on the topic of blogging. thanks.

    Reply
  12. http://hoyerliftreviews.stunt.website/
    December 2, 2016 at 1:57 am

    Hey this is somewhat of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML.
    I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding knowledge so I wanted to get
    advice from someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!

    Reply
  13. sexual abuse cases
    December 3, 2016 at 11:58 am

    You’re so interesting! I don’t believe I’ve truly read through something like this before.
    So wonderful to discover another person with a few genuine thoughts on this subject.
    Really.. many thanks for starting this up. This site is something that is needed on the internet, someone
    with a bit of originality!

    Reply
  14. hey
    December 3, 2016 at 5:46 pm

    Hello, Neat post. There is an issue together with your website in internet explorer, may check this? IE still is the market chief and a big section of other folks will omit your fantastic writing due to this problem.|

    Reply
  15. specialized dwi lawyer
    December 4, 2016 at 2:10 am

    I do agree with all the concepts you’ve presented on your post.
    They are really convincing and will certainly work.
    Still, the posts are very brief for newbies. May just you please prolong them a
    little from subsequent time? Thanks for the post.

    Reply
  16. defense lawyer immediately
    December 4, 2016 at 8:49 am

    Hi to all, it’s genuinely a good for me to go to see this website, it consists of helpful Information.

    Reply
  17. county dui lawyer
    December 5, 2016 at 1:48 am

    Hello there, You have done a fantastic job. I will certainly digg it and
    personally recommend to my friends. I am sure they’ll be benefited from this web site.

    Reply
  18. card scanner
    December 5, 2016 at 4:14 am

    It’s fantastic that you are getting thoughts from this post as well as from our discussion made at this time.

    Reply
  19. tickle
    December 7, 2016 at 8:00 am

    Hey there, You have done an incredible job. I will
    definitely digg it and personally suggest to my friends.
    I’m confident they will be benefited from this website.

    Reply
  20. sales skills finding
    December 7, 2016 at 1:54 pm

    Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this post and the rest of the site is really good.

    Reply
  21. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    December 7, 2016 at 10:32 pm

    We stumbled over here different web address and thought I might as well check things out. I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to finding out about your web page repeatedly.|

    Reply
  22. criminal defense lawyer
    December 8, 2016 at 3:11 am

    This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
    I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post.
    Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!

    Reply
  23. criminal lawyer
    December 8, 2016 at 9:01 am

    I read this paragraph completely regarding the resemblance of newest and earlier technologies,
    it’s remarkable article.

    Reply
  24. Smart Balance Wheel
    December 8, 2016 at 2:57 pm

    I believed that Smart Balance Wheel http://adf.ly/6249830/banner/www.fashionhoverboard.com had been too tight at the beginning, but kept me pretty awesome on the camping trip in Yosemite. I would like they were simpler to clear, simply because they ended up ideal for the vacation.

    Reply
  25. Tampa tax attorney
    December 9, 2016 at 6:07 pm

    Hi there, for all time i used to check weblog posts here in the early hours in the break of day, because i like
    to learn more and more.

    Reply
  26. Darrin T. Mish
    December 10, 2016 at 8:14 am

    Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the images on this blog loading?
    I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the
    blog. Any feed-back would be greatly appreciated.

    Reply
  27. help with irs problems Irvine
    December 10, 2016 at 4:18 pm

    Appreciating the persistence you put into your site and in depth information you provide.
    It’s great to come across a blog every once in a while that
    isn’t the same out of date rehashed information. Excellent read!
    I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m including your
    RSS feeds to my Google account.

    Reply
  28. retirement investing advisor
    December 11, 2016 at 1:06 pm

    It’s very trouble-free to find out any matter on net
    as compared to books, as I found this piece of writing
    at this site.

    Reply
  29. offer in compromise help
    December 12, 2016 at 12:54 pm

    Peculiar article, totally what I wanted to find.

    Reply
  30. mercury insurance
    December 12, 2016 at 5:08 pm

    Have you ever thought about writing an e-book or guest authoring on other websites?
    I have a blog based upon on the same subjects
    you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my readers would appreciate your work.
    If you are even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me
    an e mail.

    Reply
  31. financial advisor grand rapids
    December 13, 2016 at 6:07 am

    You are so interesting! I don’t think I’ve truly read a single thing like this before.

    So great to discover another person with genuine
    thoughts on this subject matter. Really.. thank you for starting
    this up. This web site is something that’s needed on the web,
    someone with a bit of originality!

    Reply
  32. care homes
    December 13, 2016 at 10:35 am

    Do you have a spam issue on this website; I also am a blogger, and I was wanting to know your situation; many of us have developed
    some nice procedures and we are looking to swap strategies with others, why not
    shoot me an e-mail if interested.

    Reply
  33. media financial
    December 13, 2016 at 5:21 pm

    Excellent post. I used to be checking constantly this blog and I’m inspired!
    Very helpful info specifically the ultimate part
    🙂 I care for such information a lot. I used to be seeking this particular info for a
    long time. Thank you and good luck.

    Reply
  34. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    December 19, 2016 at 8:14 pm

    Aw, this was an incredibly good post. Spending some time
    and actual effort to create a top notch article… but what can I say… I put things off a whole lot and don’t manage to get nearly anything done.

    Reply
  35. 95 dodge neon ecm
    December 21, 2016 at 4:43 am

    Thanks , I have just been searching for info about this topic for ages and yours is the best I have discovered so far.
    But, what about the bottom line? Are you certain concerning the source?

    Reply
  36. dodge pcm for sale
    December 21, 2016 at 6:00 am

    This is very fascinating, You are an excessively professional
    blogger. I’ve joined your rss feed and sit up for
    in the hunt for extra of your fantastic post. Additionally, I have
    shared your web site in my social networks

    Reply
  37. Angeles
    December 22, 2016 at 6:59 pm

    I just like the valuable information you supply to your articles.
    I will bookmark your weblog and take a look at again right here regularly.
    I’m reasonably certain I’ll be informed a
    lot of new stuff right right here! Best of
    luck for the next!

    Reply
  38. Rogelio
    December 23, 2016 at 2:19 am

    Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well written article.
    I’ll make sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful info.
    Thanks for the post. I will definitely comeback.

    Reply
  39. morgage credit score refinance home loan approved
    December 23, 2016 at 2:27 pm

    I really love your blog.. Excellent colors & theme.
    Did you build this web site yourself? Please reply back as I’m trying to
    create my very own blog and want to learn where you got this
    from or what the theme is named. Kudos!

    Reply
  40. Maritza
    December 24, 2016 at 6:07 am

    Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It really useful &
    it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and aid others like you aided me.

    Reply
  41. Danielle
    December 25, 2016 at 3:05 am

    It’s awesome to go to see this web page and reading the views of
    all friends regarding this paragraph, while I am also zealous of getting familiarity.

    Reply
  42. sales skills
    December 25, 2016 at 8:58 am

    Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having problems
    locating it but, I’d like to send you an e-mail. I’ve got some ideas for
    your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing
    it improve over time.

    Reply
  43. morgage credit score refinance home loan approved
    December 25, 2016 at 9:33 am

    First off I would like to say excellent blog! I had a quick
    question in which I’d like to ask if you do not mind.

    I was interested to know how you center yourself and clear your thoughts before writing.

    I have had trouble clearing my thoughts in getting my thoughts
    out. I do enjoy writing however it just seems
    like the first 10 to 15 minutes are generally wasted just trying to figure out how
    to begin. Any suggestions or hints? Appreciate it!

    Reply
  44. Megan
    December 25, 2016 at 3:28 pm

    Thanks for a marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading
    it, you could be a great author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and will come back
    later on. I want to encourage that you continue your great writing, have a nice morning!

    Reply
  45. dodge neon pcm
    December 25, 2016 at 7:08 pm

    Greetings from Ohio! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to check out
    your site on my iphone during lunch break.
    I really like the information you provide here and
    can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m amazed at how quick your blog loaded on my cell phone ..
    I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, superb site!

    Reply
  46. Sybil
    December 25, 2016 at 10:02 pm

    You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but
    I find this matter to be actually something which I think I
    would never understand. It seems too complicated and extremely
    broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I will try to get
    the hang of it!

    Reply
  47. refuse sales opportunities
    December 26, 2016 at 9:43 am

    An outstanding share! I’ve just forwarded
    this onto a coworker who had been conducting a little research on this.
    And he actually bought me breakfast due to the fact
    that I found it for him… lol. So allow me to reword this….
    Thank YOU for the meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending some time to
    talk about this issue here on your site.

    Reply
  48. 2003 dodge cummins computer
    December 27, 2016 at 6:42 am

    Greetings from Carolina! I’m bored to tears at work
    so I decided to browse your site on my iphone during lunch break.
    I love the information you present here and can’t wait to
    take a look when I get home. I’m shocked at how quick
    your blog loaded on my phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G
    .. Anyways, awesome blog!

    Reply
  49. Beverly
    December 27, 2016 at 8:20 pm

    I got this web page from my buddy who informed me on the topic of
    this web site and now this time I am browsing this web page and reading
    very informative articles here.

    Reply
  50. Stacia
    December 28, 2016 at 3:18 am

    Appreciating the time and energy you put into your blog
    and in depth information you provide. It’s great to come across a blog every
    once in a while that isn’t the same outdated rehashed information. Wonderful read!
    I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my
    Google account.

    Reply
  51. Darnell
    December 29, 2016 at 1:36 am

    hey there and thank you for your information – I
    have definitely picked up something new from right here.

    I did however expertise several technical points using
    this site, since I experienced to reload the website a lot of times previous to
    I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your web host is OK?
    Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will often affect your placement in google and could damage your high
    quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords.
    Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my email and can look out for
    a lot more of your respective exciting content.
    Make sure you update this again soon.

    Reply
  52. dodge pcm reprogramming software
    December 29, 2016 at 11:49 am

    Highly energetic post, I loved that a lot. Will there be a part 2?

    Reply
  53. dodge pcm software update
    December 29, 2016 at 1:10 pm

    Hi there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s really informative.
    I am gonna watch out for brussels. I will be grateful if
    you continue this in future. Numerous people will be benefited from your writing.
    Cheers!

    Reply
  54. financial experts
    December 30, 2016 at 5:44 am

    Hello to all, how is the whole thing, I think every one
    is getting more from this website, and your views are fastidious designed for new users.

    Reply
  55. Tina
    December 30, 2016 at 8:08 am

    Hi there friends, good piece of writing and fastidious urging commented here, I am actually enjoying by these.

    Reply
  56. dodge charger computer stand
    December 30, 2016 at 11:16 pm

    Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just your
    articles? I mean, what you say is valuable and everything.

    But just imagine if you added some great photos or videos to give your posts more,
    “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and videos, this blog could definitely be one of the very best in its niche.
    Terrific blog!

    Reply
  57. pcm dodge durango 2002
    December 30, 2016 at 11:43 pm

    Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your article seem to be running off the screen in Internet explorer.

    I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with browser compatibility but I figured
    I’d post to let you know. The layout look great though!
    Hope you get the issue solved soon. Kudos

    Reply
  58. goal of becoming one of the best performing financial services
    December 31, 2016 at 4:09 am

    Link exchange is nothing else but it is only placing the
    other person’s web site link on your page at proper place and other person will
    also do same in support of you.

    Reply
  59. dodge ram ecm repair
    December 31, 2016 at 6:39 am

    Thanks very nice blog!

    Reply
  60. 2000 dodge stratus ecm
    December 31, 2016 at 10:56 am

    Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Thanks, However I am having issues with your RSS.
    I don’t know why I cannot join it. Is there anybody else getting
    similar RSS issues? Anyone that knows the answer will
    you kindly respond? Thanx!!

    Reply
  61. Christiane
    December 31, 2016 at 4:14 pm

    Keep this going please, great job!

    Reply
  62. Brandie
    December 31, 2016 at 6:49 pm

    I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.

    The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish.
    nonetheless, you command get bought an edginess over that you wish be delivering the following.
    unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the same nearly
    a lot often inside case you shield this hike.

    Reply
  63. Ilene
    December 31, 2016 at 7:37 pm

    I’ve been exploring for a bit for any high quality articles
    or blog posts in this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last
    stumbled upon this site. Studying this info So i’m happy to express that I have an incredibly just right uncanny feeling I found
    out just what I needed. I most undoubtedly will make sure to do
    not omit this website and provides it a look regularly.

    Reply
  64. before booking driving lessons
    December 31, 2016 at 10:48 pm

    Hi, yup this post is in fact pleasant and I have learned lot of
    things from it on the topic of blogging.
    thanks.

    Reply
  65. online marketing
    January 1, 2017 at 1:37 am

    If some one wants to be updated with most recent technologies then he must be pay
    a quick visit this site and be up to date every day.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV