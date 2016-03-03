محافظ جنوب سيناء يفتتح البطولة العربية الإفريقية لكرة السرعة March 3, 2016 تنطلق اليوم البطولة العربية الإفريقية لكرة السرعة، وتستمر حتى 6 من الشهر الجارى، والتى تستضيفها شرم الشيخ بمشاركة 18 دولة عربية وإفريقية. ومن المقرر أن يقوم بافتتاح البطولة خالد فودة محافظ جنوب سيناء بحضور بعض رؤساء الدول والاتحادات. 2016-03-03 AngusBeef
