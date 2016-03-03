محمد رمضان ينتهى من مسلسل “الأسطورة” أبريل المقبل

March 3, 2016

900x450_uploads,2016,03,03,2d5e646fb2

 

تفق الفنان محمد رمضان مع المخرج محمد سامى على ضرورة إنهاء تصوير مشاهده بمسلسل “الأسطورة”، منتصف أبريل المقبل على أقصى تقدير، حتى يتفرغ بعدها للبروفات والجلسات التحضيرية لمسرحيته “أهلا رمضان”.
 
وأكد رمضان أنه مرتبط بموعد عرض محدد للجمهور فى عقود رسمية مع المنتج عماد زيادة بدءا من أول أيام عيد الفطر، والعمل من تأليف وليد يوسف، وإخراج خالد جلال.

