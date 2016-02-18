محمد صلاح أفضل لاعب فى روما أمام ريال مدريد

February 18, 2016

696_435_369_1455771638

 

اختار موقع “فوزا إيطاليا فوتبول”، الدولى المصرى محمد صلاح أفضل لاعب فى صفوف روما الإيطالى أمام ريال مدريد الأسبانى، خلال المباراة التى جمعت بين الفريقين مساء أمس، بملعب “الأولمبيكو”، فى ذهاب دور الـ 16 بمسابقة دورى أبطال أوروبا، والتى انتهت بفوز الفريق الملكى بهدفين دون مقابل.
ومنح الموقع، محمد صلاح أعلى تقييم بين لاعبى روما (8/10)، موضحاً أن الفرعون المصرى كان مصدر خطورة روما على مرمى ريال مدريد، كما نجح فى التفوق على البرازيلى مارسيلو خلال المواجهة الثنائية التى جمعتهما داخل أرض الملعب.

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV