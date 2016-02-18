مديرية أمن القاهرة : تكثيف الجهود الأمنية لضبط أمين الشرطة المتهم بقتل سائق بمحيط المديرية

February 18, 2016

أعلنت مديرية أمن القاهرة عن تكثيف الجهود الأمنية لضبط أمين الشرطة المتهم بقتل مواطن فى مشاجرة بمحيط مديرية أمن القاهرة
وأوضحت المديرية فى بيان أن الواقعة ترجع لنشوب مشادة بين أمين الشرطة المتهم وسائق أثناء تحميل بعض البضائع التى قام المتهم بشرائها بصحبة أحد معارفة ،قام على إثرها المتهم بإخراج سلاح نارى عهدته لفض الاشتباك إلا إنه خرجت طلقة منه نتج عنها مقتل الضحية.

