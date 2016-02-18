مسئول روسى: تركيا تدرب إرهابيين من داعش لنقلهم إلى موسكو

February 18, 2016

696_435_369_1455771638

 

 

قال الممثل الدائم لروسيا فى الأمم المتحدة فيتالى تشوركين إن تركيا توفر التدريب للإرهابيين من تنظيم داعش، المحظور فى روسيا، ليس فقط للقتال فى سوريا ولكن لنقلهم المحتمل لروسيا.
 وأضاف فى رسالة إلى مجلس الأمن الدولى، أوردتها وكالة الأنباء الروسية (تاس)، “أظهرت تقارير أن عناصر من داعش- بمساعدة المخابرات التركية- صمموا شبكة واسعة فى أنطاليا لتجنيد أشخاص وصلوا إلى تركيا من دول بالاتحاد السوفيتى السابق، للمشاركة فى الصراع السورى ونقلهم المحتمل إلى روسيا“.

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV