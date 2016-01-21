مستوطنون يقتحمون باحات المسجد الأقصى وسط حراسة شرطة الاحتلال

قتحم مستوطنون متطرفون اليوم /الخميس/ باحات المسجد الأقصى المبارك من جهة باب المغاربة وسط حراسة مشددة من شرطة الاحتلال.
وقالت مصادر من داخل الأقصى إن عددا من المستوطنين اقتحموا باحات المسجد المبارك، تحت حراسة قوات شرطة الاحتلال، فيما شهد المسجد تواجدا للمصلين والمرابطين فى باحاته الذين تصدوا بدورهم لاقتحامات المستوطنين وأجبروهم على المغادرة.
